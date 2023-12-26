Top 5 Business Coaches of India

A business coach, a seasoned mentor in the world of commerce, plays a pivotal role in shaping the journey of both budding and established enterprises. Amidst a myriad of advisors, mentors, consultants, and coaches, it is crucial to discern those who truly contribute to your professional journey.

Here, we present the top 5 business coaches in India, individuals who not only provide vision and direction but have consistently delivered tangible results over several years.

1. Suresh Mansharamani

A serial entrepreneur with over 45 years of real-life business experience, Suresh Mansharamani is the Father of OKR in India and a distinguished Global OKR (Objective Key Results) coach. A TEDx speaker and acclaimed author of 7 books, Mansharamani is on a mission to cultivate entrepreneurs who can propel their enterprises forward with a unique perspective. A Presidential Awardee and the recipient of the Best Sales Coach of The Year 2021 Award, he stands as a luminary in his field. Suresh Mansharamani is highly sought after for his Signature Program, which has benefitted numerous Business Owners. He has captivated hundreds of enthusiastic, ambitious business owners and entrepreneurs seeking professional advice through his platform Tajurba. As the visionary founder of the Tajurba Business Network, he along with his cofounder Uma Mansharamani aims to connect 10 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India and list 500 SME IPOs, showcasing their commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the business community.

2. Saurabh Koushik

Saurabh Kaushik is a peak performance business coach and life strategist serving leading business owners, Fortune 500 leaders, and celebrity entrepreneurs to grow their businesses to realize their biggest personal and professional goals, in record time‍s.

He's known for bringing about unparalleled transformations for his most discerning clients through his private one on one business and life coaching.

3. Dr. Vivek Bindra

CEO and Founder of Bada Business, Dr. Vivek Bindra is a motivational speaker, leadership consultant, and Guinness World Record holder for extensive webinars. Bestowed with an Honorary PhD for his journey from monk to entrepreneur, he serves as a valuable advisor to 1,500 firms and has mentored over 100 of India's top CEOs.

4. Rahul Jain

As the Founder and Director of Business Coaching India LLP, Rahul Jain introduced the concept of business coaching to India 16 years ago. With over 25 years of hands-on experience, including roles in blue-chip companies like TATAMOTORS, he has coached over 17,000 business owners.

5. Rajiv Talreja

The creator of Quantum Leap and a leading business transformation coach, Rajiv Talreja has influenced over 500,000 people through his training programs. Over a decade, he has worked with 110 business clients, building an exclusive network of over 1,000 businesses through personalized coaching.

These five eminent business coaches from India stand out as guiding lights, providing entrepreneurs traversing their career paths with priceless advice and mentorship. These coaches are essential in influencing the business environment in India because of their extensive experience, successful track records, and dedication to success-fostering. As these coaches continue to empower and inspire, they contribute significantly to the growth and success of enterprises across the country, making a lasting impact on the business community.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.