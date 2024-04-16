Top 5 Castor Wheel Manufacturers and Exporters in India

Castor wheels simplify moving heavy equipment in commercial and industrial applications by increasing mobility. All castor and wheel manufacturers worldwide continue to innovate their technologies and production materials to meet the growing demand for superior quality castor wheels globally.

But only the top manufacturers and exporters in the Indian castor market offer premium quality castor wheels with long lifespans for your unique requirements. Now the question is, which are the top 5 castor and wheel suppliers for industrial and commercial applications in India? Let us discuss this in the article below!

Muvall Castors & Wheels

The first company on our list is Muvall, led by Abhishek Jain, a leading castor wheel manufacturer and exporter from India, that uses the latest technology to engineer exceptional quality industrial wheels and castors.

Their obsession with engineering, quality control, and diversification processes leads them to have the best-integrated wheels & castors worldwide. With a wide range of wheel materials and research, Muvall has successfully made an enviable worldwide reputation for providing top-notch product quality and reliability. From automobiles and pallet truck rollers to warehouses, the company offers mobility to diverse industries and that too in various applications.

Muvall is a trusted partner that is not just known for its manufacturing plants but also for prompt deliveries, innovative solutions, and unmatched professionalism. The company makes people’s lives better and promotes genuine communication by providing exceptional mobility solutions and an unwavering commitment to ethical principles. Since Muvall prioritizes its customers in every decision, the company strives for excellence and continuously improves its products to win customer trust.

All the products in their facility are manufactured under strict quality control and supervision. That is why all their world-class products have a longer life and require minimal to no maintenance or replacement. This extensive industry knowledge and consistent product quality allow them to transform challenging tasks into user-friendly mobile jobs.

Muvall has manufactured and delivered millions of industrial castors and wheels in India for numerous applications and continues to offer noise-free castors that roll smoothly, turn effortlessly, and are easy to maintain.

Website: https://www.muvallcastors.com/

Head Office: #45, Gubbanna Industrial, Estate, VI Block, Rajajinagar, Bangalore- 560 010

Contact Number: + 91 9110667504

Email: sales@muvall.in

RKI Castors

Another best castors & trolley wheels manufacturer and exporter on our list is RKI castors. With three decades of experience, the company specializes in offering the largest range of castors ranging from 50 mm to 300 mm diameter and load carrying capacity from 50 Kgs to 10000 kgs.

Besides being a heavy duty castor wheel manufacturer and exporter in India, RKI Castors also offers a large range of Pressed Steel Castors and Stainless Steel Castors of grades 202 & 304. The company has a manufacturing facility in Gurgaon spread over 1000 sq ft and is well equipped with latest machinery, experienced engineers and qualified technicians.

In addition to their standard products, RKI Castors also offer customized solutions based on specific applications while ensuring all products are of top-notch quality and are cost-efficient. From material handling and heavy engineering industries to automobile and aviation sectors, RKI castor wheels are used by industries in many applications as they are made of high-quality PU, Nylon, Cast Iron, Rubber and other materials.

Website: https://www.rkicastors.in/

Head Office: Plot No 12-14-15, Gali No- 09, Kadipur Industrial Area, Pataudi Road, Gurgaon- 122001-(HR)-India

Contact Number: + 91 9891562007

Email: goldenudyog@gmail.com

Vijay Castor Wheel

Since 2005, Vijay Private Limited has been one of the best companies that manufactures and supplies castor wheels, trolley wheels, fiber trolley wheels and industrial castor wheels. The company’s objective of manufacturing quality wheels in the industry has helped them gain demand from all over India.

Vijay Trolley & Castor Wheel keeps proximity and flexibility as their top priority to ensure smooth partnerships and cooperation with all their customers. The castors and wheels the company manufactures have long functional life and are abrasion-resistant. Furthermore, Vijay Castor’s mission is to promote the timely delivery of quality castor wheels at competitive prices while using new technology to ensure consistent customer service.

That is why the company always focuses on research and development to ensure they utilize safe and environment-friendly operations and improve the overall efficiency and performance of their products.

Website: https://vijaycastorwheel.com/

Head Office: Atika Dhebar Road (South), Nr. Kanta Gas Godown, Dhareshwar Estate, Rajkot- 360002 (Gujarat) India

Contact Number: + 91 97253 66689

Email: sales@vijaycastorwheel.com

Elesa Ganter

Elesa+Ganter is a worldwide sales joint venture that offers a wide range of standard machine elements for the mechanical industry. The company's highly reliable line of castors and wheels offer the best functionality and unique designs. This quality sets Elesa+Ganter apart from other top castor and wheel manufacturers and exporters in India.

The combination of manufacturing and materials of different components results in a wide range of versatile castors and wheels with specific characteristics that cater to all needs. Some castors of the Elesa+Ganter series include polyurethane wheels, technopolymer wheels, Duroplast wheels and rubber wheels.

These wheels are combined with fixed or turning plate brackets, with or without brakes. Overall, the two established mother companies (Elesa and Ganter) combine their technological background and decades of experience in designing and manufacturing the widest product range of technical solutions to a worldwide distribution network.

Website: https://www.elesa-ganter.in/en/ind

Head Office: A-54, Sector-83, 201305 (UP) Noida

Contact Number: + 91 120 4726666

Email: info@elesa-ganter.in

Muvtons

Founded in 1977 by Mr. Bhagwan Singh, Muvtons Castors is a mobility solution provider that has garnered immense loyalty and respect from customers around the globe. The company was established with a clear vision- to go beyond the ordinary and revolutionize the realm of wheels and castors.

Ever since its establishment, Muvtons has never stopped pursuing excellence in quality, manufacturing and performance. The company is still committed to its vision even today when it has grown to become an industry leader in castors and wheels.

Their diverse and robust product line of solutions with load bearing capacity from 100 kg to 50 tons caters to various needs. The best thing is that all Muvton products are engineered with the finest quality materials to ensure optimal performance.

Website: https://muvtons.in/

Head Office: C-40, Phase-II, G.B. Nagar, Noida-201305, Uttar Pradesh, (INDIA)

Contact Number: + 91 9810023617

Email: sales@muvtons.com

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, it would not be wrong to say that the castor wheel industry in India has demonstrated remarkable innovation. As a result, it has positioned itself as a major player in the global market, and the future of castor wheel manufacturing in India is undoubtedly promising. Companies like Muvall exemplify the best of what India’s castor and wheels industry has to offer.

Known for its reliable and high-quality products, Muvall is ready to meet the diverse needs of its customers with its wide range of castors and wheels. Whether the sector is healthcare, manufacturing or retail, Muvall’s expertise and consistent quality ensure you receive the best customer service. So contact Muvall today to know how they can help you find the ideal castor wheel solutions for your specific needs!

List Curated by TIS India.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.