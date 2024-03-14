Top 5 CLAT Coaching Institutes in Delhi (Fees, Rankings, Contact Details)

The CLAT exam requires students to give more focus and dedication in the field to acquire skills, practice, and knowledge before appearing for the exam. The exam tests students on various aspects and most importantly how students manage to complete on time. Students can appear for the exam and complete it within a given time. However, one of the complex parts is commotion, students have to score a hire to acquire admission to top law schools in India. So, it's important for students to ensure they get the right guidance and support at every step of preparation. Having a good quality CLAT coaching institute in Delhi can assist you with preparation. So, students can check these top 5 institutes to select courses for the best preparation.

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Best CLAT coaching Institute In Delhi)

Knowledge Nation Law Center is a well-known and specialised platform for students to learn and prepare for CLAT. They have more than 80% success rate in law entrance exams ensuring that students must practise and prepare. The institute provides practice material every week for students to prepare and practise weekly about their learning so far. They have well-trained and specialised coaching experts guiding students at every step. Students need to understand and take guidance from the experts to begin learning. They also have facilities like study materials, practice materials, and best infrastructure.

Courses Offered By this institute:

CLAT(Common Law Admission Test)

AILET(All India Law Entrance Test)

DU.LLB

LSAT

Name of Owner / Directors: Total 6 Director Including Mr. Mukesh and Mrs. Seema

Founding Year: 2011

Batch Size: 35 Students

Fee: ₹1,00,000 (Approx.)

Verdict: The best institute that has various courses, teachers are quite specialised and helpful.

Contact Details

Address -

47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas 110016 Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4) New Delhi

M 26 (First Floor) , Sector 14 Gurgaon 122001

Phone Number -

+91-9999882858 ,+91-9999882757

Email -

info@knowledgenation.co.in

Website -

https://www.knowledgenation.co.in/

Social Media Sites -

Facebook Instagram

Rank 2 - Maansarovar Law Centre (Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi)

Maansarovar Law Centre is one of the top 5 CLAT coaching institutes in Delhi for law exams. The institute has been providing a range of courses and benefits with each course to ensure they learn at every step. Maansarovar law centre is a top institute in Delhi where faculty specialise in selected subjects to provide better results. The institute has features like doubt clearance sessions where students can take up their queries. Students can take up their courses to begin learning and preparing for the exam.

Courses:

LLB

LLM

CLAT

DU LLB

Judiciary

Name of Owner / Directors:

Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta - Chairman and Founder

Miss. Sonal Gupta - Founder

Miss. Snigdha Gupta - Founder

Mr. Varun Midha - Founder

Founding Year: 2014

Batch Size: Lagre

Fee: ₹110000 Approx.

Verdict: This is highly recommended to anyone looking to prepare for any law exam. You can take up the course and begin as everyone's helpful.

Contact Details

Address -

Between Gate number 1 and 2 of, GTB nagar metro station, 59, Main, Ring Rd, Kingsway Camp, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009

Phone Number -

99 997 997 69, 99 997 997 28

Email -

maansarovarlawcentre@gmail.com

Website -

https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com

Social Media Sites -

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rank 3 - CLAT Possible (Best Institute for CLAT in Delhi)

CLAT Possible is one of the best top 5 CLAT coaching institutes in Delhi for preparation for the CLAT exam. There are more than 25000 selected since 2009, 3000 for leading law schools, and 50 leading faculty on expert matters. The institute has subject matter expertise and they regularly adapt to changing aspects of the exam. They also have mock test systems and learning management systems for students to provide personalised study plans for performance analysis and more. The institute regularly develops faculty with training and expertise that provide more guidance and support for every step. In addition, they offer infrastructure, study material, and other aspects.

Courses:

GK Magazine-Monthly Edition

Crash Courses

Online Classes

ZEPHYR ONLINE

BOLT PLUS ONLINE

BREEZE WEEKEND ONLINE

Test Series

Revision Series CP Revision Series Revision Series + Hammer It Mini

Correspondence Courses

Classroom Courses

Study Material

Right to Query (RTQ)

Name of Owner / Directors: Satyam Shanker Sahai

Founding Year: 2010

Batch Size: 20-25

Fee: ₹110,000 (Approx)

Verdict: One of the best institutes anyone can get, they have so many courses as per the students.

Contact Details

Address -

Connaught Place, Delhi B-32, 1st floor, Kuthiala building, Inner circle, Connaught Place, Delhi, 110001

Phone Number -

7860497865, 011 2341 7735, 78274 21728

Email -

help@clatpossible.com

Website -

https://www.clatpossible.com/

Social Media Sites -

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rank 4 - Juris Academy (Top CLAT Institute in Delhi)

Juris Academy is one of the finest coaching institutes known for providing a range of services that provide guidance and support. They have been in the field of coaching for years providing courses in detail about various law courses. They cover almost all aspects of law exams including CLAT, DU LLB, Judicial services, and more. The academy provides facilities and features that ensure students can appear for the exam with preparation. Students can ensure they have study material that is updated regularly for preparation. They provide a range of services and practice material regularly. The institute has doubt clearance sessions that help students take up courses and resolve queries as required. Moreover, the academy also provides various features at the centre for students to prepare efficiently for exams.

Courses:

Judicial Services Coaching

CLAT Entrance Coaching

DU LLB Entrance Exam Coaching

CLAT LLM Entrance Coaching

UPSC / IAS (Law Optional)

Name of Owner / Directors:

Mr. Naresh Grover

Shri Ravinder Kumar

Founding Year: 1995

Batch Size: 30 students

Verdict: Their courses are quite detailed. Everyone is supportive and guides students whenever required.

Contact Details

Address -

Juris Academy, 29A, Ground Floor, Kingsway Camp, Mall Road, Near GTB Nagar Metro Station Gate No 2, Opposite Gate No 3, Delhi 110009.

Phone Number -

8010905050

Email -

jurisacademy@yahoo.com

Website -

https://www.jurisacademy.com/

Social Media Sites -

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rank 5 - Delhi Institute of Law (Best CLAT institute in Delhi)

Delhi Institute of Law is another one of the best institutes students can find for preparation for the exam. They have a range of services which include courses in detail covering every step of the CLAT exam. The institute provides regular doubt sessions and mentorship for every student to ensure they resolve queries and stay motivated to take the exam. Students can learn and practice on a regular basis through practice material. If students need guidance and support and want to understand the teaching methodologies can take up their demo class. The demo class will provide students with closed learning and techniques they use for preparation.

Courses:

Foundation Course

Crash Course

Name of Owner / Directors:

Founding Year:

Batch Size: 25-30

Fee: ₹1,30,000

Verdict: A good institute for law entrance preparation recommended to anyone who is preparing for law examinations.

Contact Details

Address -

53/1, Upper Ground floor, Near Popular Juice, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi -60

Phone Number -

9104830862 / 9104830865

Email -

dics.newdelhi@gmail.com

Website -

https://dics.co/

Social Media Sites -

Instagram Facebook YouTube

Conclusion on 5 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi

These are some of the best top 5 CLAT coaching institutes in Delhi to provide students with courses that can ensure they have enough practice. Students can learn various aspects of courses with these institutes that will provide you with details. There are various programs and features offered for students that they can check and compare. Compare these institutes with personal preferences and find courses that provide you.

