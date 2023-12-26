Top 5 DU.LLB  Coaching Institutes in Delhi (Rank Wise)

Are you a law aspirant looking to get admission to the best law institutions in the country? Then, extensive preparation for the entrance examinations is necessary. You can achieve this with the help of the best DU.LLB coaching in Delhi. Finding the right coaching centre can be difficult. But with this article, your search will end. Here are the important details about the top 5 coaching institutes in Delhi for your law entrance exam preparation. Read on!

Rank 1 . Knowledge Nation Law Centre

Knowledge Nation Law Centre stands tall as one of the best coaching institutes which has a team of seasoned law professionals.

It is also Rank 1 DU LLB coaching institute in Delhi .Only and only law coaching is offered at this institute. Furthermore, they have an impressive 87% success rate which is highest in DU.LLB Exam. Lastly, there is a team of experienced faculty members at KNLC who will help you accomplish success in the future.

Courses Offered and Fees:

Knowledge Nation Law Centre

Batch Size: Small

Small Name of Owner / Directors: There are total 6 managing directors of Knowledge Nation Law Centre.

There are total 6 managing directors of Knowledge Nation Law Centre. Hostel Facility: Available

Available Mess Facility: Available

Available Teacher-Student Ratio: Low

Low Study Material: Provided (Printed)

Provided (Printed) Mode of Classes: At thisLLB coaching institute in Delhi, you will get both online and offline coaching options.

Reviews

“Hats off to Knowledge Nation Law Centre, i would suggest every student must join it without thinking as the teachers and teaching style are a bit different. They stick to the concepts as well as tricks. Trainers have complete knowledge in depth.”-Himanshu Rawat

“It's truly an enlightenment of wisdom to be a student of Knowledge Nation Law Centre. The course here is scientifically and meticulously designed to meet the present demands of the students and therefore I have grasped a lot of knowledge and skills, that helped me a lot to crack the exam. Thanks to Knowledge Nation.”-Vipul Sharma

“The teaching methodology is amazing. The most imp part is that the study material is perfect and Test Series is incomparable.”–Ashima Verma

Contact Details

Google Ratings (Out of 5) - 4.8 out of 5

Working Hours - Monday - 10 AM to 7 PM, Tuesday - 10 AM to 7 PM, Wednesday - 10 AM to 7 PM, Thursday - 10 AM to 7 PM, Friday - 10 AM to 7 PM, Saturday - 10 AM to 7 PM, Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM

Address with Pin Code - Delhi - 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, Gurgaon- M26 (1st floor) Old DLF Colony – Sector 14 Gurgaon

Google Maps -https://maps.app.goo.gl/4MGcNUMdnH4fxCoLA

Contact Number -+91 99998 82757, +91 99998 82858

Website -https://www.knowledgenation.co.in/

Email ID -info@knowledgenation.co.in

Social Media Handles -Facebook,Instagram,YouTube, LinkedIn

Rank 2. CLAT Prep

If you are looking for aDU.LLB coaching institute with outstanding mentoring from dedicated professionals, you can get it at CLAT Prep. The guidance you will receive from them is credible and reliable. Moreover, they will offer you a proper study schedule as well. You will also get access to regular test series at CLAT Prep.

Courses Offered and Fees:

CLAT Prep

Batch Size: 25 to 30 Students (Small)

25 to 30 Students (Small) Name of Owner / Directors: The founder and MD of this DU.LLB coaching institute is Mr Abhishek Chaturvedi. Mayank Garg and Ankit Bareja are the directors of CLAT Prep.

The founder and MD of this is Mr Abhishek Chaturvedi. Mayank Garg and Ankit Bareja are the directors of CLAT Prep. Founding Year: 2015

2015 Past Results and List of Alumni: Piyush Navya T Simar Keshav Gupta Krrish Sahil Divija Grover Simran Kaur Upamanyu Jahan Singh

Hostel Facility: Not Available

Not Available Mess Facility: Not Available

Not Available Teacher-Student Ratio: 1:30 (Low)

1:30 (Low) Study Material: Provided

Provided Mode of Classes: Both online and offline lecture facilities are available at CLAT Prep institute.

Reviews

“The mock tests provided by ClatPrep were diverse in content. These tests prepared us for all kinds of unforeseen events. The new interface provided by ClatPrep proved to be helpful. The faculty members always pushed us to strive more for success. I would recommend all CLAT aspirants to grow their association with ClatPrep PitamPura.”-Ayush Saxena

“Very good experience, best experienced teachers, I joined this institute to take training for CLAT 2023. My all-over experience is very good. The knowledge given by the sir/Mam is very helpful to me & during training they solve thought related the topic.”-Kartik

“The institute is really good for CUET preparations. The concepts were explained easily and doubts were cleared on the spot. A good amount of attention is given to every student.”-Anshika

Contact Details

Google Ratings (Out of 5) - 5.0 out of 5

Working Hours -Monday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM, Tuesday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM, Wednesday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM, Thursday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM, Friday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM, Saturday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM, Sunday - 10 AM to 6:30 PM

Address with Pin Code - 8 Kapil Vihar, 2nd floor, Pitampura Main Road Metro Pillar No. 348, Kohat Enclave Metro Station, Pitampura, Delhi, 110034

Google Maps -https://maps.app.goo.gl/d2v89xuyvA3UMkUH6

Contact Number -+91 85860 39359

Website -http://www.clatprepindia.com/pitampura

Email ID -clatprepeducationdwarka@gmail.com

Social Media Handles -Instagram,YouTube,LinkedIn

Rank 3. Pahuja Law Academy

Awarded as the best judiciary and law entrance coaching by ZEE, Pahuja Law Academy is one of the bestDU.LLB tuition centres in Delhi. Your preparation journey will be enhanced when you enrol here. This is because of the extensive study material provided. Additionally, the institute offers flexible timings to its students. Hence, you can study at your convenience and ace the entrance exams.

Courses Offered and Fees:

Pahuja Law Academy (1)

Pahuja Law Academy (2)

Batch Size: 50 students (Small)

50 students (Small) Name of Owner / Directors: Madhu Pahuja and Kapil Pahuja are the directors of this best DU.LLB coaching in Delhi .

Madhu Pahuja and Kapil Pahuja are the directors of this . Founding Year: 2016

2016 Past Results and List of Alumni: Divya Sharma Swati Singh Baghel Richika Tyagik Sayesha Chadha Shrayansh Niranjan Rishi Rathi Manish Kumar Rohit Kumar Preeti Mann Payal Mishra Parul Gobhiya Diksha Singh Rathore Deepti Chauhar Komal Rao Rishav Dixit

Hostel Facility: Not Available

Not Available Mess Facility: Available

Available Teacher-Student Ratio: 1:50 (Low)

1:50 (Low) Study Material: Provided

Provided Mode of Classes: You can access lectures for DU.LLB coaching via both online and offline modes at this institute.

Reviews

“Pahuja Law Academy is one of the best judiciary coaching in Delhi. The skilled staff here not only provides us with the most up-to-date and concise knowledge to help us pass the prelims and mains, but they also improve our talents and attitudes.”-Suraj Kumar

“Pahuja Law Academy stands out as the best coaching institute for judiciary exams in Delhi. The experienced faculty, well-designed curriculum, and regular updates on legal developments ensure success. Grateful for their guidance and support throughout my journey.”-Shivani Kalra

“Pahuja Law Academy has transformed my dream of becoming a judicial officer into reality. The faculty's guidance, regular test series, and interactive learning sessions prepared me thoroughly. Undoubtedly the best judiciary coaching institute in Delhi.”-Kashika Anand

Contact Details

Google Ratings (Out of 5) - 4.4 out of 5

Working Hours - Monday - 9 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday - 9 AM to 8 PM, Wednesday - 9 AM to 8 PM, Thursday - 9 AM to 8 PM, Friday - 9 AM to 8 PM, Saturday - 9 AM to 8 PM, Sunday - 9 AM to 8 PM

Address with Pin Code - Virat Bhawan, 212, D-1, 2nd Floor, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009

Google Maps -https://maps.app.goo.gl/X4DiRx6YbnTMB1QY7

Contact Number -+91 98215 93226

Website -https://www.pahujalawacademy.com/

Email ID -info@pahujalawacademy.com

Social Media Handles -Facebook,Instagram,YouTube,Twitter

Rank 4. Juris Academy

With an excellent online test series and WhatsApp doubt clearance facilities, Juris Academy showcases its excellent legal coaching expertise. What makes thisDU.LLB coaching institute a top choice is that they provide you access to recorded lectures so that you don’t miss out on any topic. Moreover, the quality of education here is top-notch as well.

Courses Offered and Fees:

Juris Academy

Batch Size: 20 to 25 students (Small)

20 to 25 students (Small) Name of Owner / Directors: Mr Naresh Grover and Mr Ravinder Kumar

Mr Naresh Grover and Mr Ravinder Kumar Founding Year: 1995

1995 Hostel Facility: Not Available

Not Available Mess Facility: Not Available

Not Available Teacher-Student Ratio: 1:25 (Low)

1:25 (Low) Study Material: Provided

Provided Mode of Classes: At Juris Academy, the topDU.LLB tuition centres in Delhi, you will get both online and offline classes.

Reviews

“Juris academy is one finest academies for law entrance examinations as here you are not only being prepared for one exam but all the exams such as CLAT, AILET, DU-LLB, AIL, and the judiciary. Sir focuses on each and every child during preparation and gives direction and guidance to each and every one. One should definitely join!”-Diya Narayan

“Juris Academy is undoubtedly the best judiciary coaching classes in Delhi, providing comprehensive and top-notch guidance to aspiring judges.”-Aarthi Suresh

“Ever since I joined Juris Academy for my Judicial Services preparation, I have been nothing short of amazed by the quality of teaching here. The faculty comprises of some of the most experienced and learned individuals who have been instrumental in helping me crack the exam.”-Shaheen Memon

Contact Details

Google Ratings (Out of 5) - 4.4 out of 5

Working Hours - Monday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM, Wednesday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM, Thursday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM, Friday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM, Saturday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM, Sunday - Closed

Address with Pin Code - Gate No 2, 29A, Mall Rd, near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110009

Google Maps -https://maps.app.goo.gl/Yhk5XvViurTxzrWg7

Contact Number - +91 80109 05050

Website -http://www.jurisacademy.com/

Email ID -jurisacademy@yahoo.com

Social Media Handles -Facebook,Instagram,YouTube,LinkedIn

Rank 5. Maansarovar Law Centre

At Maansarovar Law Centre, you will get to attend subject-wise mock tests so that you are able to sharpen your preparation level. Moreover, if you have any doubts, you will get easy access to the faculty members at all times. They also arrange special interactive sessions with the toppers and offer you an individual performance analysis. Another reason why Maansarovar is the best institute is the updated notes they provide.

Courses Offered and Fees:

Maansarovar Law Centre

Batch Size: Small

Small List of Teachers and Their Experience:

Rahul - Judiciary Expert Mr. Sunny Sharma - History & Geography Expert Mr. Yatin Arora - Admissions Expert Sonal Gupta - Chief Mentor

Name of Owner / Directors: The following are the founders of this LLB coaching institute in Delhi : Mr Anil Kumar Gupta Miss Sonal Gupta Miss Snigdha Gupta Mr Varun Midha

The following are the founders of this : Founding Year: 2019

2019 Hostel Facility: Not Available

Not Available Mess Facility: Not Available

Not Available Teacher-Student Ratio: Low

Low Study Material: Provided

Provided Mode of Classes: You can choose between online and offline coaching when you enroll at Maansarovar Law Centre.

Reviews

“I can confidently say that Maansarovar Law Centre provides the best judiciary coaching in Delhi. The faculty's expertise and dedication, combined with their well-structured study material, ensure comprehensive preparation. Grateful to be a part of this institute.” - Firoz Ahmad

“Maansarovar Law Centre has helped me achieve my dream of becoming a judge. Their top faculty and comprehensive curriculum make them the best choice for judiciary coaching.” - Sajdah Khan

“Maansarovar Law Centre stands out as the best judiciary coaching institute in Delhi. Their result-oriented approach and experienced faculty make them the ideal choice for judiciary exam preparation.” - Sunnat Khan

Contact Details

Google Ratings (Out of 5) - 3.9 out of 5

Working Hours - Monday - 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday - 10 AM to 8 PM, Wednesday - 10 AM to 8 PM, Thursday - 10 AM to 8 PM, Friday - 10 AM to 8 PM, Saturday - 10 AM to 8 PM, Sunday - 10 AM to 8 PM

Address with Pin Code - Metro Station, 59 Between Gate number 1 and 2 of, GTB Nagar, Main, Ring Rd, Kingsway Camp, Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, 110009

Google Maps - https://maps.app.goo.gl/qyTTiGfDRj7rsq6L8

Contact Number - +91 99997 99769, +91 99997 99728

Website - https://www.maansarovarlawcentre.com/

Email ID - maansarovarlawcentre@gmail.com

Social Media Handles - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn

Conclusion

That brings us to the end of this article about the 5 best DU.LLB coaching in Delhi. We hope that the information proves to be a medium for you to make the right decision. With the help of one of these centres, you will get admission to one of the best National Law Universities in the country. All the best!

