Top 5 Telugu Movies of 2024 You Can't Afford to Miss!

Calling all movie buffs! Are you craving some action-packed Telugu cinema to spice up your year? Well, 2024 has already served up a delicious platter of films, each offering something unique for every taste. Here's a look at some of the Latest Telugu movies that have set the box office and audiences buzzing.

Top Latest Telugu Movies in 2024

1. Eagle

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Eagle is an action thriller film revolving around Sahadev Varma (played by Ravi Teja), a contract killer who falls in love with Rachana (played by Kavya Thapar) and decides to change his ways by fighting against the illegal arms trade. He adopts the persona of a cotton farmer in Talakona Forest and disrupts illegal arms deals in the area.

Journalist Nalini Rao (played by Anupama Parameshwaran) discovers his cotton export operations and starts investigating, uncovering his true identity. As Nalini digs deeper, she exposes Varma's past as an assassin and uncovers a complex conspiracy involving the government and intelligence agencies.

In the world of Telugu cinema, known for its action-packed movies, Eagle stands out with its unique storyline. Ravi Teja delivers a powerful performance, portraying Sahadev Varma as a compelling and multi-dimensional character. So, if you're a fan of action films that keep you on the edge of your seat, Eagle is a must-watch.

2. Naa Saami Ranga

Directed by Vijay Binni with a whopping 450 million INR budget and starring our favorite Nagarjuna as the titular character, Naa Saami Ranga is an action thriller film that you cannot afford to miss. The story of the film is set in a village in the 1980s, focusing on village politics and the life of Kishtayya (played by Nagarjuna), an orphan who becomes part of Anji's family in Ambajipeta village.

The village head, President Peddayya (played by Nasser), supports Kishtayya's family during a crisis, leading Kishtayya to grow into a strong young man who supports the village president at every turn. However, Peddayya and his sons create complications and change societal dynamics, affecting relationships in the village.

The story spans from the 1960s to the 1990s, though the film's main events take place during the three Sankranthi festival days in 1988. In the film, Kishtayya's love story with Varalakshmi is beautifully portrayed, and Nagarjuna delivers a remarkable performance as Kishtayya, adding unique charm and depth to his character.

Overall, Naa Saami Ranga marks a successful return for Nagarjuna in commercial cinema, blending mass appeal, a compelling story, and emotional depth. It resonates well with audiences, especially during the festive Sankranti season, making it a must-watch family entertainer. So, if you are a fan of mass, Naa Saami Ranga is something you would love to watch.

3. Bhimaa

Bhimaa isn't your average Telugu action flick. It's a captivating dance between duty and destiny about twins, Bhima and Rama (both played by the phenomenal Gopichand), with contrasting personalities. A significant event from their childhood creates a rift between them, leading them to choose different paths in life. Rama becomes a timid orthodox priest, while Bhima embarks on a journey to become a brave police officer known for his unique methods of dealing with criminals. After numerous transfers, Bhima's arrives in Mahendragiri, where he becomes the pain in the head of local smuggler Bhavani (played by Mukesh Tiwari).

The town, steeped in mythology as the chosen land of Parasurama, becomes the backdrop for a showdown between Bhima and Ravindra Varma (played by Nassar), a local ayurvedic practitioner with grand aspirations. As the story unfolds, it reveals whether Bhima can dismantle Mahendragiri's evils and the extent of Rama's involvement in this epic confrontation.

But Bhimaa is more than just a thrilling cop drama. Although it is centered on police action, it incorporates spiritual and mystical elements into its narrative. Besides this, Gopichand delivers a powerhouse performance, effortlessly embodying the contrasting personalities of the twins.

The supporting cast adds further depth, with Mukesh Tiwari chilling as the villain and Nassar delivering a performance that leaves you questioning loyalties. Overall, Bhimaa is a visually striking and thematically rich action drama, blending a captivating storyline with a spiritual undertone.

4. Hanu-Man

Forget Hollywood; Hanu-Man brings superhero action to India! Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, the plot of the film focuses on Hanumanthu (played by Teja Sajja), a small-time thief, and his elder sister Anjamma (played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), who cares for him deeply. Hanumanthu is in love with Meenakshi (played by Amritha Aiyer), another resident of Anjanadri. But their village is troubled by Gajapathi (Raj Deepak Shetty), a bully who pretends to protect them from bandits while controlling their lives.

Meanwhile, a man named Michael (Vinay Rai) is obsessed with getting superpowers, just like in his favorite movies!

However, when Meenakshi stands up to Gajapathi, he attacks her, leading to Hanumanthu's involvement. In trying to save Meenakshi, Hanumanthu discovers a precious stone that grants him superpowers, transforming him into HanuMan, reminiscent of the mythological figure Hanuman.

Now, he's HanuMan, a superhero with super strength and amazing leaps! Whereas Michael, driven by ambition and greed, wants the same powers for himself. He'll do anything to get them, even if it means hurting others! HanuMan encapsulates elements of the Ramayana into a gem called Rudhira Mani (blood gem) and places it in Anjanadri village.

Overall, Hanu-Man is full of action, adventure, and moments that will make you cheer! It's a fun and exciting story about a regular guy who becomes a superhero and the villain who wants to steal his power. So get ready for an epic battle of good versus evil in Hanu-Man!

5. Gaami

Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami is an adventurous drama film that delivers a visually stunning experience with strong performances and an innovative storyline of self-discovery. Gaami, which translates to 'One who is on a quest,' tells the story of Shankar (played by Vishwak Sen), an aghora with a rare condition that causes him intense pain upon physical contact with others, turning him pale.

Desperate for a cure, Shankar embarks on a journey to find the 'Maalipatra,' a rare flower that blooms on the Dronagiri mountain's peak once every 36 years, believed to hold the solution to his affliction. Along the way, he meets Jahnavi (played by Chandini Chowdary), a microbiologist also seeking the Maalipatra. Meanwhile, a young boy tries to escape from confinement, where he and others are subjected to dangerous experiments by unethical scientists.

In a nutshell, Gaami isn't afraid to push boundaries. It's a film that lingers long after the credits roll, leaving you pondering the meaning of connection, the power of hope, and the lengths we go to for redemption.

So, if you're seeking a visually stunning and thought-provoking experience, Gaami is a must-watch. It is available on multiple online platforms that allow you to binge-watch this and many more.

Bottomline

There you have it folks! These films promise a delightful mix of genres, emotions, and entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of action, mystery, family sagas, or self-discovery, Telugu cinema in 2024 has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite seat, and let the latest Telugu films transport you to magical worlds!

