Top 5 ways to boost your CIBIL score and enjoy stability in the financial year

A credit score is a significant part of your financial profile, and lenders will check your CIBIL score when you apply for new credit. This is why it is important that you understand the CIBIL score meaning and understand what it entails before you apply. Simply put, it is a measure of your creditworthiness, and it is determined based on your credit history. TransUnion CIBIL calculates this score, and it ranges between 300 and 900. For most forms of credit, a CIBIL score of 750 is ideal, and some lenders even have it as a minimum requirement. Thankfully, you can check your CIBIL score online and even initiate a free CIBIL report download on Bajaj Finserv.

In general, having an excellent CIBIL score is a vital part of accessing an unsecured loan. Since you aren’t required to pledge any collateral, lenders rely on your score to gauge your risk profile. However, building and maintaining an excellent score isn’t easy. It takes consistent effort and requires you to pay close attention to your credit health. As such, learning how to maintain and improve your CIBIL score is helpful and can help you secure funding on affordable terms. To know how to boost your CIBIL score and enjoy stability in the financial year, read on.

Maintain a steady payment history with no defaults

The most reliable way to improve your CIBIL score is to have a steady and flawless repayment track record. This means making all payments on time and in full, without ever missing a due date. To decrease the probability of default, make every effort to satisfy your payment commitments. Delayed payments will get noted in your CIBIL report and will lower your CIBIL score. So, borrow only as much as you can afford comfortably and pay off your debt. Your payment history accounts for 30% of your score, and missed payments can make it challenging to build an excellent score.

Limit your credit utilisation

Your credit utilisation ratio indicates your reliance on credit and having a high credit utilisation ratio isn’t a good sign. In fact, experts suggest that you should try to maintain a ratio below 30% to maintain your score and avoid any penalties. This is because being overly reliant on credit suggests that you are living beyond your means and are at risk of defaulting. Therefore, it is imperative that you maintain a low ratio to maintain an excellent CIBIL score.

Rectify errors in your CIBIL report

As you build your CIBIL score, there may be occasional discrepancies in your credit report. For instance, a lender may fail to report your loan account’s closure to the credit rating agency. Such errors are common and easy to fix. You can start by checking your CIBIL score frequently and initiating a CIBIL report download to look for any errors. If any issues exist, you can report them and have them rectified immediately.

Typically, this process only requires you to submit documentation and can be done quite quickly. Do not ignore or leave errors in your CIBIL report unaddressed. These will negatively impact your score and can even keep your score from improving further.

Have a healthy mix of credit

A healthy credit mix of both secured and unsecured credit suggests that you are a responsible and experienced borrower. What’s more, it does wonders for your score as the type of credit associated with your profile accounts for 25% of the score. This is because it adds to your credit history and showcases your ability to not only service different types of credit but also do so without overburdening your finances.

Avoid reapplying for new credit in a short period of time

Every credit application is recorded in your CIBIL report because lenders make a hard inquiry into your profile. Hard inquiries temporarily reduce your score, and so multiple credit applications in a short period of time will cause a significant dip. Moreover, lenders will see this in your history and deem you a credit hungry individual. This is a red flag and will make it difficult to access new credit and build your score. Ideally, you should wait a few months before applying for new credit.

With these tips, you now have a better understanding of the CIBIL score meaning and the ways strategies you can employ to improve your score. If you want to check your credit score, you can do so for free when you initiate a CIBIL report download on the Bajaj Finserv website. What’s more, when you avail this service, you get access to a customised credit health report. This helps you track changes to your profile, notice the impact of your financial decision, and steer clear of potential problems.

Remember, an excellent CIBIL score is an asset to your profile. You get the best credit deals and you can qualify for funding with ease. What’s more, leading lenders will extend special deals such as pre-approved offers. These are personalised and are often the most cost-effective offers you will get. So, start actioning the right financial habits to build a healthy CIBIL score and enjoy stability in the financial year.

