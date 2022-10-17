Home / Brand Stories / Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the year by The Indian Alert

Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the year by The Indian Alert

Many of these Top 50 Entrepreneurs followed their simple but unique ideas to give birth to highly successful ventures in new business segments, and many carved out a niche for themselves in existing businesses through innovative offerings and novel services that differentiate them from the crowd

The list features the Top 50 Entrepreneurs from different sectors and industries who were carefully chosen on the basis of various parameters and benchmarks.
Top 50 Entrepreneurs of the year by The Indian Alert is our humble attempt to recognise and celebrate some of the most inspiring and successful entrepreneurs and business leaders in India. The list features the Top 50 Entrepreneurs from different sectors and industries who were carefully chosen on the basis of various parameters and benchmarks such as business growth, financial performance, innovation, human resource initiatives, corporate excellence, and others.

  1. Sahil Jindal - Managing Director of Jindal Composite Tubes Pvt Ltd
  2. Rabindra Narayan - MD & PRESIDENT of PTC NETWORK
  3. Divij Bajaj - CEO & Founder of Power Gummies
  4. Dr. KUILJEIT UPPAAL - Image Scientist & CEO of Krea
  5. Dr. Preet Pal Thakur - Co - Founder of Glamyo Health
  6. Tina Phogat - Founder of Geetanjali Homestate Pvt Ltd
  7. Brajendra Singh Tomar- CEO of Finayo
  8. Bhuwan Pant - Founder Executive Coach and Mentor Coach BhuwanPant.com
  9. Taara Malhotra - Founder of Divine Energy Bliss
  10. Harikrishnan Madiyan - Founder & MD of Solis investments Group sa
  11. Ashutosh Upadhyay - Founder and CEO of Effizent seele Pvt Ltd
  12. Nikil Jain - CEO of Swalay India
  13. Parshottam - Consultant of Vishwas Group
  14. Urvashi Lmaba - Founder and CEO of The Marketeers Hub
  15. Somya Chopra - Founder of Alpha Edge Infratech
  16. Tilak Tanwar - Founder and Ceo of Golden sparrows
  17. Amit Dubey - Founder of Amitex Coonsultancy
  18. Nilesh Parakh - Co - Founder and CEOof Avish Educom
  19. Mmansha Chaddha - Tarot Master,Numerologist, Life Coach,Astrologer, Vastu Expert & Healer
  20. Manish Buradkar - Director & CEO MANGAL SUDHA CONCRETE CRAFTS
  21. Mariya Samuel - CEO of Gulmarg Ski Academy
  22. Amber Srivastava - Founder &CEO of ZYVKA
  23. Abhinay Bhasin - Head of Product Marketing& Strategic AccountRelationships of Profitwheel
  24. Jahaan Khurana - CEO & Founder of The rollingPlate
  25. Archit Garg - CO - Founderof Glamyo Healthcare
  26. Surendra Choudhary - Founder of Way 2 Lab
  27. Aryan Soni - Founder of Three Monkey ad Agency
  28. Radhika Dang Gambhir- CEO of The Good Karma
  29. Sajiv Kumar - Associate Directorof Renascence Talent Solutions OPC PVT. LTD.
  30. Rituja Dixit - Founder and CEO of Learning LinkupsSolutions Pvt Ltd.
  31. Manoj Sharma - Founder/Director of TheInferno Fitness club
  32. Parth Makwana - Founder and COO of TST Technology
  33. Manish Tembhurnikar - Managing Directorof DBC Group (Dilli Biryani Centre and Daawat-e-Dilli)
  34. Dr P Prasant - Chairman of Prasant ComputerStudies and Management
  35. Trishna Shetty - Co - FOUNDER of Creators Project
  36. Dattatray Nidavace - Director & CEOof Nadbhrama Services India Private Limited
  37. Shruti Aggarwal - CEO of TheStartuplab
  38. Viraj Shah - Founder of CLVR MEDIA AGENCY PRIVATE LIMITED
  39. Maimun Nessa - Founder of Hebe skin Hair & Laser clinic.
  40. Divisha Chaudhry -CO - Founder of Bevzilla
  41. Anurag Chabra - CO - Founder of Bevzilla
  42. Vassundra Natte - Founder and CEO of Aeliuscity Hr Solutions
  43. Vinay Addagiri - Co - Founder of Aertsen Living
  44. Vikram Gupta - Director of Technology of Snapdeal
  45. Lazarus - CO - Founderof RR Team
  46. Namit Goyal - Founder and CEO of Chai Govindam
  47. Maloni Babbar - Founder of Tarotwithmaloni444
  48. Palak Maheshwari - Founder of Global platter
  49. Advait Kumar - Co – Founder of Swajal
  50. Prasad Jilla - Founder of Threemurthy TradingCompany

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

