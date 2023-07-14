Top 6 Most Famous SEO Agencies in India

In this highly competitive world of the twenty-first century, marketing has taken a new gesture. Digital marketing is now the most significant aspect in the world of international business. SEO is the pivotal part of digital marketing. Right SEO company can brighten the online presence and help your organization to achieve the business goals quickly. To provide an exact guidance on the SEO companies in India, we are describing the top 6 famous SEO Agencies of this land with positive track records.

Let’s have a look on the list

ThatWare

Being the best SEO agency in India, ThatWare is famous for its effective and innovative solution. Along with improving the online existence of this company helps in increasing the organic traffic and achieving higher organic ranking of the several business houses. The perfect amalgamation of skilled professionals and updated technologies, this organization provides a unique approach in managing SEO services. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the main pillars of the work process of ThatWare. The Commitment to providing qualified SEO services within a certain time frame has given this company absolute prestige and phenomenal results.

Year of establishment: 2017

Location: Bally, Howrah – 711227, West Bengal

Services: AI-based SEO, Advanced SEO, PPC Marketing, Web Development, SMO, Graphic Designing, etc

Clientele: Laser Book, BaxterBoo, Silver Hub Jewels, Bhutan Inbound, HeavyGlare, Kaiburr and many more.

Awards:, MOZ Certification Technical SEO, Recipient of multiple awards such as HubSpot Platinum Certified Agency, Top Digital Marketing Company by Clutch, Top Digital Marketing Company by Goodfirms.co, and many more.

2. WebTool

The name of Web Tool comes in the second position on the list of top 6 best SEO Agencies in India. The innovative approach of this company is the key to their success. Web Tool provides the utmost importance to cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. With an intense research, the data driven approach and tailored strategies, this company has successfully ignited the organic growth of its clients and enhanced the online presence of its clients. WebTool has you covered whether you need to create a responsive website from scratch, carry out SEO analysis, optimize pictures, or test website performance.

Year of establishment: 2020

Location: Kolkata, West Bengal

Services: Ecommerce SEO, Advanced SEO, Website Development, Site Audit & Analysis, and so on.

Clientele: Flowz, Velosia, AA Digital, Charcoal Paris, Cloud Nine Loans, Chique Trends and many more.

Awards: Recipient of honorary awards from Forbes, Times of India, Clutch and many more.

3. ThatWare Digital Transformation

ThatWare Digital Transformation is one of the most esteemed and well known digital marketing firms of India. With the collaborative effort of the dedication and exact usage of AI, this organization helped many business houses to enhance their online clarity and ultimate profitability. The company's founder, Mr. Tuhin Banik, firmly believes in the enormous potential of AI and data science, claiming that when used in conjunction with sophisticated digital marketing techniques, it not only produces rapid turnovers but also offers a 5X ROI model, providing businesses with sizable profit margins. By starting its journey a few years ago, this agency has established itself in a leading position. The positive reviews of the clients are proof of the effective solutions provided by this company.

Year of establishment: 2022

Location: Bally, Howrah, West Bengal

Services: Web Development, Digital Marketing, PPC, Graphic Designing, etc

Clientele: FC Home Management, Betterview Balconies & Balustrades, Asphalt Paving Contractors, and many more…

Awards: Recipient of multiple awards such as MOZ Certification Technical SEO, HubSpot Platinum Certified Agency, Top Digital Marketing Company by Clutch, Top Digital Marketing Company by Goodfirms.co, and many more.

4. ePursue Digital Marketing Agency

Leading provider of digital transformation services, ePursue Digital Marketing Agency has a thorough understanding of the current and future state of the industry. With a team of professional optimizers and upgraded technologies, this company provides SEO services, Web design, Wordpress design services.

Year of establishment: 2016

Location: 302, Capitol Icon, Sargasan Gandhinagar, India 382421

Services: SEO Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Advanced Analytics, Email Marketing etc.

Clientele: Quest Infosense, Om Healthcart, Quest Infosense, Orane International, Local Dental and many more…

5. SEOYug

An organization called SEOYug offers digital marketing services in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. According to customer needs, SEOYug offers a wide range of digital marketing services, including SEO, SMO, SEM, PPC, Google Adwords, Facebook Ads, local SEO, and much more.

Year of establishment: 2013

Location: G-2, Plot Number C-19, Roop Vihar, Swej Farm, Opp. Sanjivani Hospital, New Sanganer Road, Sodala Jaipur, India 302019

Services: Web Design, SEO Services, Social Media Optimization etc.

Clientele: MLM Yug, MLM Ever, Vastraa Exports, Nachiketa Gurukul, Arav Collections and many more

6. Snap Visibility

As an effective Indian digital marketing firm, Snap Visibility offers a full suite of marketing services for IT firms, high-tech startups, ICO projects, industrial enterprises, all kinds of organizations, and Brands.

Year of establishment: 2021

Location: House No 47, Guru Ramdas Nagar, Delhi, India, 110092

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Local SEO, National SEO etc.

Clientele: Planner Desk, Glass Skye Jewelry, Enviro Care Home Solutions, many more.

Final Thought

These top-rated SEO service providers of India are the leading names in the industry of digital marketing in India. By offering the qualified services and the impactful solutions, these SEO providing Agencies have become the future of digitally advanced India on a practical note. Including the advanced technological solutions of Web Tool and ThatWare, these companies have upgraded the digital flexibility and brightened the online existence of the many organizations within a short time frame.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

