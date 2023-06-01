Top 7 Best Breast Cancer Specialist/ Breast Specialist Oncologist in Delhi NCR, India

Breast cancer specialists are medical professionals who specialize in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of breast cancer. Here are some of the specialists involved with latest treatment innovation and technologies in breast cancer care:

1. Dr Anita Malik- Cancer Specialist / Oncologist (MD, Radiation Oncology)

Book an Appointment Today

Visit Now Website: https://www.dranitamalik.com/oncologist

Check out patient’s feedback Google Profile link: CLICK HERE

Contact No: +91-9310491198

WhatsApp Now for quick response directly from Dr Anita Malik: CLICK HERE

Experience: More than 17 yrs. in the field of Oncology

Speciality: Oncology (MD Radiation Oncology)

Position: Senior Consultant (Oncologist)

Education: MBBS │ MD | NUH Singapore (Clinical Trained)

Dr. Anita Malik obtained her Medical Graduation from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Collage Jabalpur (M.P), Post-Graduation from Govt Cancer Hospital Indore (M.P). She had an experience of more than 17 yr from prestigious institute like All India Institute of Medical Sciences Ansari Nagar (AIIMS), Medanta the Medicity Gurugram and National University Cancer Institute (NUH) Singapore.She has had publications in National and international Journals and attended various conferences in India and abroad. She is trained with modern and minimally invasive Radiotherapy Techniques with high precision (IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT). Dr. Anita is a member of Association of Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) & European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), etc.

What are breast cancer symptoms?

a. Lump or thickening in the breast or underarm: A new lump or mass that feels different from the surrounding breast tissue is often the most common early sign of breast cancer.

b. Breast pain or discomfort: Although most breast cancers are not painful, some individuals may experience discomfort or tenderness in the breast area.

c. Changes in breast size or shape: Unexplained changes in the size or shape of one or both breasts, such as swelling or shrinkage, may be a symptom of breast cancer.

d. Skin changes: Breast cancer can cause changes in the skin of the breast, such as redness, dimpling, puckering, or thickening. Some individuals may also notice an orange peel-like texture on the breast skin.

Cure for Breast cancer

The treatment for breast cancer typically depends on various factors, including the stage of the cancer, the presence of specific receptors on the cancer cells, overall health, and personal preferences. Common treatment modalities include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapy. These approaches aim to remove or destroy the cancerous cells, prevent their growth and spread, and manage symptoms effectively.

It's important to note that research and clinical trials are ongoing, and new treatment methods are being developed. It's always recommended to consult with healthcare professionals and oncologists for the most up-to-date information on breast cancer treatment options and advancements.

2. Dr Harit Chaturvedi

Dr Harit Chaturvedi is currently associated with Max Group of Hospitals in New Delhi, where he is the director of its cancer care department. He is responsible for managing a team of 80 oncologists spread across 7 different super speciality hospitals.

3. Dr Anshuman Kumar

Dr Anshuman Kumar holds membership in medical societies like the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology, European Society of Surgical Oncology, and The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

He is also associated with Tara Cancer Foundation & Cancer Help India as the current vice president.

4. Dr S Kaul

Dr S Kaul is the founder and the President of “Breast Cancer Patients Benefit Foundation”, which focuses on delivering better cancer care to underprivileged patients at an affordable cost. Dr Sameer Kaul specializes in providing treatment for breast cancer, head & Neck cancer, GI cancer, Bone cancer and other related.

5. Dr Rohit Nayyar

Dr Rohit Nayyar currently works at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences. Dr Rohit Nayyar has also gained additional training in performing breast oncoplasty and breast surgery from Royal College of Surgeons (UK) and Head & Neck Cancer from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, USA

6. Dr Sarin

Dr Sarin is a member of medical societies like Indian Society of Oncology, Indian Menopause Society and Association of Surgeons of India. Her special interests include breast cancer. She has also written several national and international medical papers.

7. Dr Rajeev Kumar

Dr Rajeev Kumar has worked at Rockland Hospital, Fortis Hospital, and Dharamshila Hospital & Research Centre. Dr Rajeev Kumar is also associated with societies like Indian Society of Oncology and Association of Surgeons of India.

In summary, consulting an oncologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after the cancer journey. Oncologists have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

To know more about cancer specialist visit: https://www.dranitamalik.com/oncologist

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.