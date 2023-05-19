Introduction

Choosing the right legal representative can make a significant difference in the outcome of your case. In Faridabad, there are many skilled and reputable lawyers to choose from. This guide aims to help you narrow down your options by showcasing seven of the best lawyers in the city. Although each lawyer featured in this guide has their strengths, Advocate Subhash Ahlawat stands out for his exceptional expertise, reliability, and dedication to his clients.

How to Choose a Good Lawyer

Before we dive into our list, let's quickly go over some factors to consider when choosing a lawyer:

Specialization: Different lawyers specialize in different areas of law, such as criminal law, civil law, family law, and corporate law. It's essential to select a lawyer who specializes in the legal area relevant to your case.

Experience: A lawyer's experience can significantly impact the outcome of your case. Lawyers with many years of experience in their specialized field are often more equipped to handle complex cases.

Reputation: A lawyer's reputation can tell you a lot about their competence and reliability. You can look at reviews and testimonials from previous clients to gauge a lawyer's reputation.

Communication Skills: Your lawyer should be able to clearly explain legal terms and processes to you and keep you informed about your case's progress.

Fees: Before hiring a lawyer, it's important to understand their fee structure and ensure that it fits within your budget.

The Best 7 Lawyers in Faridabad

Let's now delve into our list of the best lawyers in Faridabad:

Advocate Subhash Ahlawat

Overview

With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Advocate Subhash Ahlawat is widely regarded as one of the top lawyers in Faridabad. He is renowned for his exceptional legal acumen, strong ethical standards, and unwavering commitment to securing the best possible outcomes for his clients. Clients laud him for his attentive and personalized approach, his impeccable professional conduct, and his ability to navigate complex legal challenges with ease.

Specialization

He specializes in civil law, handling cases involving property disputes, divorce and family issues, and contract law. His vast experience and profound understanding of civil law enable him to provide his clients with reliable advice and robust representation.

Experience

Over the years, Advocate Ahlawat has handled a wide range of civil cases, from property disputes to intricate divorce cases. His impressive track record and depth of experience make him a trusted choice for clients facing civil legal issues.

Contact Information

He operates out of his office in Faridabad. You can reach out to him for an initial consultation to discuss your case.Office: Chamber No. 274, Lawyer's Chambers Building, District Court Faridabad, 121004Phone: +91 9953482307

Website: https://subhashahlawat.com/

Advocate Anjali Khosla

Overview

Advocate Anjali Khosla is a respected lawyer known for her expertise in family law. She is praised for her compassionate approach, attention to detail, and dedication to securing justice for her clients.

Specialization

Her specialization lies in family law, particularly in handling cases involving divorce, child custody, and alimony.

Experience

Advocate Khosla has several years of experience handling family law cases, earning a reputation for her thoroughness and tactfulness.

Advocate Alok Sharma

Overview

Advocate Alok Sharma is a seasoned lawyer specializing in corporate law. His in-depth knowledge of commercial legislation and business-friendly approach make him a popular choice among local businesses and corporations.

Specialization

His primary area of specialization is corporate law, including matters related to contracts, compliance, and corporate governance.

Experience

Advocate Sharma has a wealth of experience in corporate law, having represented various businesses and corporations over the years.

Advocate Karuna Sagar

Overview

Known for her meticulousness and analytical skills, Advocate Karuna Sagar is a skilled lawyer with a focus on criminal law.

Specialization

Advocate Sagar specializes in criminal law, providing robust defense for her clients in a range of criminal cases.

Experience

With several years of experience in the field, Advocate Sagar has successfully defended numerous clients in criminal cases, earning her a strong reputation.

Advocate Shikha Jain

Overview

Advocate Shikha Jain is a well-regarded lawyer specializing in civil and family law. Her empathetic approach and strong negotiation skills make her a go-to choice for clients dealing with family and civil disputes.

Specialization

Her areas of specialization include civil law and family law, with a focus on divorce cases, child custody cases, and property disputes.

Experience

Advocate Jain has several years of experience handling complex civil and family law cases, consistently demonstrating her legal prowess and dedication to her clients.

Advocate Amit Verma

Overview

Advocate Amit Verma is a highly respected lawyer known for his expertise in corporate law. Clients appreciate his proactive approach and his ability to provide practical legal solutions.

Specialization

Advocate Verma specializes in corporate law, assisting businesses with contract law, compliance issues, and corporate governance.

Experience

With numerous years of experience under his belt, Advocate Verma has proven his expertise in corporate law by providing valuable counsel to numerous businesses in Faridabad.

Advocate Rakesh Kumar

Overview

Advocate Rakesh Kumar is a prominent lawyer known for his strong command over criminal law. He is lauded for his strategic approach, sharp analytical skills, and commitment to upholding justice.

Specialization

Advocate Kumar specializes in criminal law, providing a robust defense for individuals facing criminal charges.

Experience

Over his years of practice, Advocate Kumar has successfully defended many clients in criminal cases, showcasing his proficiency and dedication.

Conclusion

While all seven lawyers listed in this guide are highly competent, Advocate Subhash Ahlawat stands out for his unmatched legal expertise and dedication to his clients. Whether you're facing a civil dispute or need advice on a complex legal issue, you can trust Advocate Ahlawat to provide you with reliable counsel and robust representation.

FAQs about Lawyers in Faridabad

1. How can I contact Advocate Subhash Ahlawat?

You can contact Advocate Subhash Ahlawat at his office in Faridabad for an initial consultation.

2. What types of cases does Advocate Subhash Ahlawat handle?

He specializes in civil law, handling cases involving property disputes, divorce and family issues, and contract law.

3. What sets Advocate Subhash Ahlawat apart from other lawyers in Faridabad?

He is renowned for his exceptional legal acumen, strong ethical standards, and unwavering commitment to his clients.

4. How many years of experience does Advocate Subhash Ahlawat have?

He has several decades of experience in his field, making him one of the most seasoned lawyers in Faridabad.

5. Is Advocate Subhash Ahlawat reliable?

Yes, he is highly reliable. He is known for his attentiveness, impeccable professional conduct, and ability to handle complex legal challenges with ease.

6. What are Advocate Subhash Ahlawat's strengths?

Some of his strengths include his in-depth knowledge of civil law, his personalized approach to each case, and his ability to secure the best possible outcomes for his clients.

7. Does Advocate Subhash Ahlawat handle cases outside Faridabad?

While he primarily operates in Faridabad, you would need to contact his office directly to inquire about cases outside this area.

8. How much does Advocate Subhash Ahlawat charge for a consultation?

The consultation fee for him may vary. You can contact his office directly to inquire about his fees.

9. Can Advocate Subhash Ahlawat help me understand the legal process?

Yes, he is known for his excellent communication skills. He can clearly explain legal terms and processes to you and keep you informed about the progress of your case.

10. Can I trust Advocate Subhash Ahlawat to handle my case effectively?

Absolutely. His track record and testimonials from previous clients attest to his ability to handle cases effectively and secure favourable outcomes.

11. What are the general considerations when choosing a lawyer?

Some key factors to consider when choosing a lawyer include their area of specialization, experience, reputation, communication skills, and their fee structure.

12. Is it possible to change lawyers during the course of a case?

Yes, you can switch lawyers at any point during a case. However, it's essential to ensure that there is no conflict of interest with the new lawyer, and the transition doesn't affect your case negatively.

13. Do all lawyers in Faridabad have the same rates?

No, the rates can vary significantly from one lawyer to another depending on their experience, reputation, and the complexity of the case. It's essential to discuss the fee structure before engaging their services.

14. Do lawyers in Faridabad offer free consultations?

Some lawyers may offer free initial consultations, while others might charge a fee. It's important to inquire about this before scheduling a consultation.

15. What essential items should I bring when attending my initial consultation with a lawyer?

For your initial consultation, bring any documents or evidence related to your case. This can help the lawyer understand your situation better and provide more accurate advice. Additionally, compile a set of inquiries that you wish to pose.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.