Top 7 reasons to finance your big purchases using a personal loan

A personal loan, with its unique benefits and easy application process, can be a very useful tool for financing all your big purchases. With the changing times, there have been changes in borrowing habits. Whether renovating a home, purchasing a new gadget, or travelling to a new city, personal loans have helped individuals to get quick cash when needed.

Personal loans are unsecured loans, this means that the loan is not backed by any collateral. You are not required to put up any asset, such as property or gold, to obtain the loan. Most lenders provide one with minimal paperwork and a simple application process. And you can repay the loan over a convenient period.

With these and many other attractive features, personal loans have become one of the popular ways to finance big-ticket expenses. Let’s understand it in detail:

Loan amount

With a Bajaj Finserv Personal loan, you can avail of as small as Rs. 1 lakh to as large as Rs. 35 lakh to fund your planned expenses. As these loans do not involve lengthy paperwork, funds get disbursed quickly. So, personal loans are the most convenient option, whether you are planning for higher education, looking to renovate your home, or just upgrading your existing gadgets.

Flexible tenure

With NBFCs and banks providing flexible tenure options, loan repayment becomes easy. Many lenders offer tenures from 12 months up to 84 months. Choose an option that best suits your requirements so that your monthly budget does not take a hit.

Flexi Loan

Some lenders offer the Flexi Loan options as a part of a standard personal loan. You will be offered a loan amount from which you can withdraw the amount as often as needed. The lender will impose the interest rate only on the loan amount that you have used.

Hassle-free process

Since there is a growing demand for personal loans, most have simplified the loan approval process. Once you meet the eligibility parameters set by the lender and submit the necessary documents, getting a loan is easy. A few factors like age, income proof and credit score decide if or not you qualify for the loan. To avail of a personal loan, apply by submitting KYC documents along with income proof to get the loan easily after approval.

Competitive interest rates

Many lenders provide competitive rates on personal loans that help manage your monthly expenses without any hassle. You can use a personal loan interest calculator to compute your EMIs and select the right lender by comparing the interest rates. Cost-effective rates will allow you to optimise your outgo and spend only as much as needed.

Simple eligibility criteria

Most lenders have their own criteria for approving your loan application. However, if you are a salaried employee with a decent monthly income and a good CIBIL Score, you can expect to get a personal loan quickly.

Collateral-free loans

Since a personal loan is an unsecured instrument, there is no need to pledge your valuable assets like your property or gold ornaments. There is also no need for anyone to be your guarantor when availing of a personal loan. As a result, you can easily get the sanction you need with a personal loan.

Note that your loan sanction depends on your profile, financial history, and credit score. Getting a loan is easy if you have a good credit score of 750 or above. Best of all, there are no spending restrictions, and you can use the funds for almost any purpose.

Personal loans are the go-to financing option to manage your big purchases or even to help you sail through a cash crunch. However, you must compare various loans online and choose the one that best suits your financial needs.

To finance most of your big-ticket expenses, avail of the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan of up to Rs. 35 lakh with affordable interest rates and repayment tenure of up to 84 months. To get started and enjoy quick disbursement of funds, apply for a personal loan and avail of your offer without any hassles.

