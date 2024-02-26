Top Altcoins To Look Out for in 2024 - Filecoin, Render, and KangaMoon

Enthusiasts in the crypto market have chosen three top altcoins that could give massive performance before the end of 2024. The altcoins are Filecoin, KangaMoon, and Render. Let’s look at their price movements.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL), the native token of the decentralized storage network, has reached a yearly high of $8.48 from a weekly low of $5.67. $8.48 is the highest price at which the coin has reacted since February 2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

If the DeFi coin sustains this price movement, it will confirm that there has been a breakout from a 570-day old resistance trend line. Currently, Filecoin price chart is green on the weekly and monthly timeframes. The altcoin price performance has been recorded at 38.4% and 63.6% in the past week and month, respectively.

Render (RNDR)

Filecoin is not the only DeFi coin that has seen bullish performance in the crypto market. Render (RNDR) is also leading the market, recording 38.2% and 98.0% on the weekly and monthly price charts.

Apart from the lower timeframes, Render is also bullish on higher timeframes. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Render is now recorded at 355.5%, placing it among the top-performing coins in the market.

A look at Rander's technical indicators shows that it is trading above the 50-Day SMA ($4.40) and 200-Day SMA ($3.15).

Also, the token has recorded 21 green days in the past month, a sign of more bullish control. Currently, its RSI value is at 87.37.

KangaMoon (KANG)

KangaMoon (KANG) has rapidly become the best DeFi project among meme coin enthusiasts and investors. Its presale has quickly advanced.

This interest is fueled by the prospect of joining a dynamic community rooted in meme culture, Social-Fi, and play-to-earn (P2E) gaming. Investing in the KANG token during the presale offers participants a chance to reap the benefits of this emerging platform and more.

The KANG token, central to the KangaMoon ecosystem, facilitates a range of in-game activities and serves as the backbone for the project's utility. Even before the game's official debut, KANG holders can enhance their portfolios by engaging in various competitions, promoting a sense of unity within the community.

With its ties to the play-to-earn NFT gaming market, valued at $8856.95 million in 2023, KangaMoon is poised for significant performance. The KANG tokens are worth just $0.0075.

Conclusion

Filecoin, KangaMoon, and Render are the top altcoins to watch in 2024. While they are currently bullish on the price charts, enthusiasts are expecting higher performance before the end of 2024.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) Presale Today!

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.