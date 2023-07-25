Top Coworking Space near Jhandewalan Central Delhi NCR [Budget Friendly]

1. DaftarCowork Space- (Central Delhi, India) Website: https://network.daftarcowork.com/

DaftarCowork is Top leading office space provider in Delhi, NCR India. DaftarCowork provides managed offices and related solutions under one roof. They provide transformational workspaces that are built to empower individuals and drive their success. From a corporate office space to flexible plug & play workstations, from Virtual offices to custom built as per the requirement offices, DaftarCowork does it all! They have multiple coworking spaces in Delhi NCR and forecast to have innovative spaces at different locations across India.

Office Location

a. Jhandewalan, (Central Delhi)

b. Model Town (North delhi)

c. GT Karnal Road ( North Delhi)

Best Suited For – Established enterprises, Startups, Professionals & Freelancers

Top Amenities:

Fully-furnished & serviced offices

24*7 option available

High-speed internet

Pristine restrooms

Power backup

Printing and scanning

Close to Metro Stations

In-house Canteen

Event space

Products:

Open & Dedicated space

Private Offices

Director’s cabin

Conference room

Directors Cabin

Virtual Offices

Study Rooms

Additional Benefits

a. No Long Lease – As the whole idea is to give flexibility. No security deposit amount needed.

b. Network for growth and support

Daftar Connects - Creates and then the members thrive together! Focus is on adding value to the client’s life and building the community of like-minded professionals who can support each other. It’s more about the people than the spaces

c. Fully Managed Spaces:

From Infrastructure to servers, from an in-house canteen to breakout zone, from maintenance to payment of bills, members don't have to worry about anything. One can focus on bringing out the best of his efficiency as the space is totally ergonomic and lets you CREATE!

2. CocoWeaveCoworking

CocoWeaveCoworking provides fully-functional and spacious office spaces having all the amenities the members would require in their workstations. The quiet and distraction-free atmosphere ensures 100% productivity and efficiency at work.

3 One Co.work

One Co.work provides smart and flexible workspaces for its members to build, network, and excel at their careers. These plug-n-play offices ensure that members can get started with their work without any hassles.

4. Hustle Cowork

Shared office and coworking office space in East Delhi that promotes collaboration and provides a professional space to grow and nurture entrepreneurialism. It has a professional studio as well. Freelancers, Startups and Small Business Owners flock here to become part of vibrant business community

5. eTribeCoworking

eTribeCoworking is an office space provider offering coworking spaces at economical prices in Delhi. This coworking space aims at creating a positive work environment that helps members to focus on their work, boost productivity, and network with like-minded individuals.

6. Stirring Minds

Stirring Minds offers a professional coworking hub that helps business owners and professionals to scale and nurture their entrepreneurial mindset.

7. Workspaze

Workspaze offers excellent coworking spaces and premium office solutions in the prime location of Delhi. A joint initiative by Incuspaze and SIDBI, Workspaze aims to provide a growth platform for businesses.

8. Onward Coworkx

Onward Coworkx provides a premium coworking space in Delhi NCR. It has got world-class interior design and furniture to create the ideal atmosphere. It was formed with the goal of creating a supportive community of self-sufficient and self-reliant professionals.

9. Lakeworks

The subtle environment and an efficient work environment is the best pick for people who like to work in silence and peace. The wide spacious area of Lakeworks has dedicated seats, conference rooms, a relaxing area, and a stationary corner. It’s the kind of place that even with people around you will be able to fully concentrate on your work as the placement of workstations is based to avoid a distraction.

10. Workingdom

Workingdom provides flexible office solutions and productive coworking spaces with premium amenities to suit every business’s demand. The cozy yet professional environment this coworking space provides makes it a top choice for professionals.

