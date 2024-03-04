Top Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For – GameFi Memecoin Kangamoon, Fetch.ai, Uniswap

As Bitcoin increases in value and the DeFi market builds momentum, projects like KangaMoon, Fetch.ai, and Uniswap are gaining traction. Experts believe that Uniswap could gain traction as new investors look to invest in DeFi. Meanwhile, Fetch.ai and KangaMoon look to build on current market trends to optimize their returns.

Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) soared by 76% in February, surpassing the trajectories of most of the top 50 ranked cryptocurrencies. This Fetch.ai rally coincides with a bullish sentiment around AI-based cryptocurrencies.

Due to its recent developments, Fetch.ai has been featured in a Binance campaign, which helped the project gain additional adoption. In the last 24 hours, Fetch.ai’s daily trading volume has decreased by 9.6%, though still remains high at $160 million.

As the hype around AI cryptocurrencies continues to build, Fetch.ai has the potential to become one of the best-performing projects in 2024.

Uniswap

Having increased in value by 79% in the last month, Uniswap has become one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies. Its value has been driven up by an increase in investors using decentralized exchanges, as well as the hype surrounding Bitcoin halving.

Now, a new proposal has brought additional attention to the Uniswap ecosystem. The proposal suggests that Uniswap token holders should be granted a dividend based on a percentage of annual fees. Current annual fees stand at an estimated $626 million, and token holders could be granted a figure between $62.62 million and $156.5 million in dividends.

According to the Director of the Uniswap Foundation, this proposal would help to promote Uniswap token investment and bring stability to the project ecosystem over the next decade.

KangaMoon (KANG)

Despite market fluctuations over the last month, KangaMoon has thrived during its presale. The project sold out stage one in just a few weeks, after which its utility token, $KANG, increased in value by 50%. With stage two already 33% sold out, crypto experts are calling KangaMoon a must-have investment.

KangaMoon looks to disrupt the meme coin market by offering greater utility. Its ecosystem will showcase a P2E game alongside lucrative social-fi features to create a well-rounded user experience.

Players within this ecosystem will have a myriad of opportunities to generate revenue. This will start during the KangaMoon presale, where investors who help to promote the presale will be rewarded with additional $KANG tokens.

Within the KangaMoon ecosystem, users will have the chance to participate in weekly, monthly, and quarterly challenges. They’ll earn rewards for each challenge they complete, allowing them to profit.

During the KangaMoon presale, 600 million $KANG tokens will be sold. These tokens are currently available for just $0.0075, and investors can also earn a 10% buy bonus on their order. According to experts, $KANG could increase by 220% during the KangaMoon presale. As a result, tokens are expected to sell out fast over the next few months.

KangaMoon

Having already hit several key milestones, KangaMoon is becoming a strong meme coin investment. As the project gains traction and scales its ecosystem, many experts believe that KangaMoon could outperform many of the world's top meme coins, toppling them with greater utility and earning potential.

