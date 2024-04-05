Top Cryptos to Watch Out For This April 2024

April 2024 promises exciting new possibilities, with established players like ApeCoin (APE) and Optimism (OP) offering solid performance. Meanwhile, innovative projects like KangaMoon (KANG) have shown massive potential, having given early buyers substantial performance. Let's see what makes these cryptos unique below.

KangaMoon

KangaMoon is an ambitious project that is bouncing in its presale while having a clear vision for a thriving community. The KangaMoon platform has witnessed over 8500 token holders which has helped them record more than $4M in the presale so far.

KangaMoon isn't just about short-term performance. Their roadmap prioritizes a top tier 1 exchange listing, solidifying their commitment to long-term growth and real utility. The team plans to list the token in a major Tier 1 exchange like Uniswap in Q2. Meanwhile, the KANG token is sold for just $0.0196 with a 10% deposit bonus attached.

When launched, KangaMoon will integrate Play2Earn with the social-fi community to foster a strong community of meme enthusiasts. Users will be able to build their characters and unique abilities, connect with players globally and challenge them in fights to test their skills. Users can also speculate on the outcome of matches and win prizes.

That means every challenge is a chance to earn and every victory translates to real-world values and rewards. Token holders can earn more tokens when they participate in community activities like sharing tweets and commenting on posts that promote the project on social media. Above all, KangaMoon is one of the best cryptos to buy for long and short-term performance.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin recently broke through the $2 resistance trendline before witnessing a retracement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a neutral trend, with no clear price direction in the immediate future. The slowing momentum on the charts indicates that ApeCoin may stay within a specific price range for a short period.

While ApeCoin price has dropped by a slight 7% in the past week, some enthusiasts are hopeful for a better performance in the coming days. With the bull run anticipated due to the speculated Bitcoin halving, some enthusiasts believe that top cryptos like ApeCoin could witness a better performance in April. So far, the ApeCoin trading volume is experiencing a slight improvement.

Optimism (OP)

Having witnessed bullish momentum in the past months, Optimism is now facing bear trends. The token price has dropped by 8% in the past 30 days and 7% in the past week based on data from CoinMarketCap. The Optimism market cap is also on the downtrend as investors weigh their options.

Meanwhile, technical indicators point towards potentially better performance, with resistance at $3.80. Some enthusiasts believe that Optimism's price will retest the $4 mark and possibly set a new ATH record in the month. With the upcoming Bitcoin halving, there is a high possibility of Optimism price trading above $5 before the end of April.

