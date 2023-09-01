Top Daily Gainers Dogecoin (DOGE) and Thorchain (RUNE) Trying To Match the Watchvestor (WVTR) Bullish Trajectory

While some tokens exhibit significant daily gains, others maintain a consistent bullish trajectory over the long term. In this context, two notable tokens, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Thorchain (RUNE), have recently caught the attention of investors as they attempt to emulate the bullish momentum set by Watchvestor (WVTR).

Dogecoin (DOGE): Surging Momentum

Dogecoin (DOGE), initially created as a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has been capturing headlines with its soaring popularity. Despite its whimsical origins, DOGE has garnered a substantial following and has even managed to break into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

In recent Dogecoin news, reports have emerged that a substantial amount of Dogecoin, approximately half a billion coins, has seemingly disappeared into mystery wallets. While raising questions among the crypto community, this occurrence has not deterred Dogecoin's upward trajectory.

As a matter of fact, the Dogecoin price now sits at $0.06349 with a market cap of $8.9B, up 1.58% in the past 24 hours. Not only that, with most of its technical indicators in the green, experts remain bullish for its long-term growth. Therefore, they predict a rise to $0.089 for Dogecoin by December 2023.

Thorchain (RUNE): With a Stellar Performance

Thorchain (RUNE) has been making waves in the crypto market, exhibiting positive price movement. In fact, the Thorchain price increased by 50% in the past week alone.

A closer look reveals that one of the driving factors behind this Thorchain crypto value surge is the concept of streaming swaps. These innovative swaps provide swappers with the opportunity to secure better-swapping prices through the utilization of sub-swaps.

Thorchain is trading hands at $1.70 with a market cap of $578M, up 14.51% overnight. Moreover, its trading volume jumped by 80% in that period, reaching $178,094,774. With all its moving averages in the green, many experts predict Thorchain could reach $2 within Q4 of 2023.

Watchvestor (WVTR): The Game-Changer

Watchvestor has emerged as a prominent player setting its bullish trajectory amid these dynamic market movements. With a focus on disrupting the luxury watch market, Watchvestor addresses issues of authenticity, fractional ownership, liquidity, and community engagement.

In this upcoming marketplace, users from all over the globe may become fractional owners of a rare watch like an Audemars Piguet or a Rolex with just $10. Watchvestor accomplishes this by minting an NFT backed by an actual watch stored in a vault. Afterward, this NFT is fractionalized. As a result, this flourishing market is no longer restricted to the privileged few.

Not only that, one of the most pressing problems in the luxury watch market is counterfeit risk. Collectors often fall victim to unknowingly purchasing fake watches, leading to financial losses and shattered trust. Watchvestor tackles this problem by storing each watch certificate, serial number, and more in the NFT's metadata. Therefore, significantly increasing transparency.

While Dogecoin and Thorchain showcase short-term gains driven by various market factors, Watchvestor distinguishes itself by connecting with the real-world luxury watch market. Also, its low market cap means that the WVTR utility token, now in Stage 1 of its presale, will soar much higher. In fact, experts predict that its current value of only $0.03 will reach $0.35 soon.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.