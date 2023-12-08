Top Door Lock Company in India: Ensuring Best Home Security

Plus Point India is widely recognized as the top Door Lock Company in India and a reputed industry leader in architectural hardware and door locks, thanks to a multitude of factors. Their steadfast commitment to environmentally friendly practices, dedication to innovative designs, patented products, unparalleled technical warranty, and prestigious accolades have all contributed to their esteemed position in the sector.

Founded in 1942 by Late Shri H. L. Agarwal, Plus Point has emerged as a prominent door hardware and accessories company in India. With over eighty years of experience, the company boasts a diverse range of products crafted from Solid Brass, Zinc, Aluminum, and Steel. Under the guidance of Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, the Managing Director, Plus Point has witnessed remarkable growth by focusing on quality, innovation, and forging strong customer relationships. Mr. Agarwal’s visionary thinking and ability to anticipate industry trends have played a pivotal role in the company's success.

One of the company's key strengths lies in its dedication to environmentally friendly practices. They have planned to install a Solar Power Plant to generate clean and sustainable energy for their operations and will implement it soon. Additionally, an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) ensures the effective treatment and management of manufacturing waste. Plus Point has also implemented dust collection systems to minimise dust pollution, creating a healthier working environment. These initiatives demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.

Furthermore, Plus Point has set a benchmark in design excellence that competitors strive to replicate. Their designs have become synonymous with excellence, with competitors imitating their unique creations. The company takes pride in their portfolio of over 25 patented products and designs, showcasing their commitment to creativity and originality.

Overall, Plus Point India's reputation as the best in the industry is firmly based on their unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, environmental sustainability, and design excellence.

Product range of Plus Point includes a wide variety of items designed to meet customers’ various door hardware needs. They offer Mortise Lock Sets, which are durable and provide enhanced security for your doors. Aldrop Door Set of Plus Point adds a decorative touch while also ensuring proper door closure. They have a range of Pull Handles available, including Flush Handles, Glass Door Pulls, and Pull Handles on rose. Additionally, their selection includes Back Screw Handles, Front Screw Handles, Cabinet Pulls, and Cabinet Knobs for the convenience of their consumers.

For the main door, they offer a range of options such as the Door Pull Lock Set, Queen Lock Set, Door Pull with Main Door Lock, and Mortise Lock Sets. They also provide a variety of Door Locks and Latches, including Padlocks, Lock Cylinders, Dead Locks, Mortise Latches, Mortise Lock Bodies, and Main Door Locks.

Door Hinges & Control System collection of Plus Point includes Butt Hinges and Door Closers, ensuring smooth operation and controlled closing of doors. When it comes to Furniture Locks & Accessories, they offer Cupboard Locks, Sliding Cupboard Locks, Drawer or Multipurpose Locks, Cupboard Pulls, and Cupboard Knobs to enhance functionality and style in living spaces.

To add a touch of elegance, they provide Decoratives such as Brass Strips, Domes, Flat Domes, and God Statues. Lastly, their Door Accessories range offers Tower Bolts, Gate Hooks, Baby Latches, Coat Hooks, Door Knockers, Door Stoppers, and Door Chains to complete the door hardware ensemble. Whatever door hardware needs of customers may be, their comprehensive product range covers all kinds of hardware solutions. Here, some important questions are summed up that may arise in consumers’ minds regarding the Plus Point.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can you buy Plus Point products?

A: You can contact Plus Point toll-free support to know your nearby dealers.

Q: How should you clean the products?

A: According to the Plus Point experts, it is recommended to not use any chemical-based cleaners. Instead, use a damp cloth to clean the products.

Q: How to register a product for warranty?

A: Please keep the product invoice as proof of purchase for warranty registration.

Q: How can you avail the warranty for a product?

A: To avail the warranty, either contact the retail store from where you purchased the product or call their toll-free number for warranty assistance.

In summary, Plus Point stands out as a top door hardware company in India for several compelling reasons. The company's unwavering dedication to sustainable operations, ground breaking designs, patented products, exceptional warranty, and industry acclaim are key factors in its success. By prioritising environmentally friendly practices, delivering distinctive and innovative designs, and offering a comprehensive 7-year technical warranty, Plus Point ensures customer satisfaction and distinguishes itself from competitors. The company's impressive track record of industry awards and its commitment to introducing affordable yet visually appealing products further cements its status as a frontrunner in the Indian door lock hardware industry.

