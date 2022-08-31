Top Exhibition Organisers in South India - GES India

We at GES INDIA INC are pleased to host Exhibitions on a variety of cutting-edge subjects. We are a group of young people that are committed to quality and achievement. Since our team has been organising Exhibitions for more than 20 years, we have successfully staged over 300 shows in South India, with more than 8000 satisfied participants and more than 3 lakhs of satisfied visitors.

Each of our Exhibitions is the result of our creativity, the most recent step in our dedication to the business community, society, and the realisation of a dream. We constantly strive to be the best event planners in the world. Every Exhibition we put together is carried out to the highest standard.

We think that Exhibitions are a fantastic venue for participants to interact directly with famous clients, comprehend their needs, and meet them where they are. We guarantee that every Exhibition we put on will be a very well-organised occasion.

Here are some highlights of our till date shows,

SOUTH JEWELLERY SHOW

SJS is a premier B2B jewellery show organised by GES INDIA Inc and supported by JAB, KSJF & KJA

1st Edition

The 1st Edition of the South Jewellery Show was held on the 8th, 9th & 10thof January 2021 at Tripura Vasini – Palace Grounds. It was inaugurated by Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with other industry dignitaries. This event was a huge success with 100 plus exhibitors, 250 plus stalls and 6000 plus visitors.

2nd Edition

The second Edition of the South Jewellery Show was held on the 27th, 28th & 29th of August 2021 at Tripura Vasini – Palace Grounds. It was inaugurated by Mr. Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with other industry dignitaries. This event was a grand success with 200 plus exhibitors, 400 plus stalls, and 7500 plus visitors.

3rd Edition

The third Edition of the South Jewellery Show was held on the 4th, 5th & 6th of March 2022 at Tripura Vasini – Palace Grounds. It was inaugurated by His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji, along with other industry dignitaries. The event was a huge success with over 150 exhibitors, 300 plus stalls and around 6000 trade visitors

After tasting huge success in all three editions, we are happy to be organising the 4th Edition of SJS on the 16th, 17th & 18th of September 2022 at Tripura Vasini – Palace Grounds, Bangalore.

JEWELLERY SHOW OF INDIA

JSI was a premium B2C exhibition on Gems and Jewellery, which was held on the 15th, 16th & 17th of April 2022. It was inaugurated by Ms. Revathi Raju, chairperson, FICCI/ FLO, Bengaluru& Guest of Honour was Ms. Harshika Poonacha, Actress. The show was a success with 200 plus exhibitors, 100 plus stalls and around 5000 visitors.

SILVER SHOW OF INDIA

India’s first ever silver-specific trade show, Silver Show of India, was held on the 17th, 18th & 19th of June 2022. It was inaugurated by Mr. T A Sharavana, MLC (Government of Karnataka), along with other industry dignitaries. The show was super successful, with 130 plus exhibitors and more than 10,000 trade visitors from all over India.

Looking at the resounding success, JAB & SJS has planned the winter edition of SSI from 16th to 18th December 2022.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.