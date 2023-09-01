Top Factors That Affect Your Loan Against Property Interest Rate

Loan against property (LAP) is a prudent solution for various financial needs. Being a secured loan, it gets you lower interest rates and charges compared to unsecured loans like personal loans. While considering the various aspects of availing a loan against property, the interest rate is a primary concern. The interest rate is influenced by several factors like your credit score, property valuation, loan amount, and more. Given that a loan against property can encompass substantial sums, even reaching into crores, understanding the factors that affect its interest rate is essential.

1. Credit score

Your credit score is a decisive factor in determining the interest rate for your loan against property. A credit score of 750 or higher is recommended to secure competitive interest rates. A lower credit score might lead to higher interest charges, as lenders perceive higher risk. In some instances, a low credit score could even result in loan application rejection.

2. Borrower’s profile

Factors like your age, occupation, city of residence, and monthly income significantly impact the interest rate you are offered. Individuals nearing retirement might get higher interest rates due to perceived repayment risks. Conversely, those in the early stages of their careers may receive better interest rates. Salaried applicants often receive favourable terms due to their stable income, whereas self-employed individuals might encounter slightly higher rates due to irregular income patterns.

3. Type of property

The nature of the property you are mortgaging is a key determinant of your loan against property interest rate. Commercial and residential properties hold different values and might entail distinct interest rates. Additionally, factors like the property's age and location can influence the interest rate charged.

4. Loan tenure

The loan tenure plays a vital role in setting the interest rates and consequently, the EMIs. These loans are long-term commitments, often spanning 10-15 years. Shorter tenures may result in slightly higher interest rates, as lenders compensate for the quicker repayment timeline. With Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Property, you can choose a repayment tenure of up to 15 years*.

5. Loan amount and property valuation

The loan amount and the valuation of the property you are mortgaging are interconnected factors affecting the interest rate. Higher loan amounts might lead to comparatively higher interest rates, reflecting increased risk for the lender. Additionally, the property's valuation directly influences the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, which can impact the interest rate.

6. Prevailing market conditions

The broader economic landscape, including inflation rates and central bank policies, can influence interest rates for loan against property. During periods of high-interest rates, borrowers might experience elevated rates, whereas rates could be more favourable during periods of lower interest rates.

Your loan against property interest rate is determined by a combination of factors that collectively assess your creditworthiness and the risk associated with lending to you. By understanding these elements, you can take proactive steps to improve your eligibility for a lower interest rate. Remember that different lenders might offer varying rates, so it is advisable to compare options before finalising your LAP agreement.

