Top Five Astrologers: Meet Best Celestial Guides in India

Human relation with astrology is something which is not quite a trending fascination in the current scenario. It is a timeless exploration since our existence. Astro enthusiasts are continuously trying to locate the best and top astrologers among millions who can provide answers to their problems in the most precise way.

We have curated and updated the list of the top five astrologers in India who not only have a wealth of celestial knowledge but also a unique approach to resolving any kind of negativity hovering around their clients. Meet the top five astrologers in India who are gaining popularity with each passing day in the astrological ecosphere.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ajeet Joshi

The 32-year-old celebrity astrologer can be called a holistic cosmic navigator in our compilation of the top five astrologers. Ajeet Joshi, originally from the state of Rajasthan, belongs to a family of well-known astrologers. He gained fame at a young age due to his analytical thinking approach and practical problem-solving remedies. His efficiency in answering questions related to relationships, love marriage, ex-love-back, matrimonial development, date of marriage, problems in married life & divorce/separation, etc., makes him a top influencer on social media platforms. Ajeet is qualified in Vedic, KP, and Nadi Astrology. He also has a good grasp of Numerology, palmistry, and modern astrology. His USP lies in examining the positions of celestial bodies at the time of a person's birth, then charting out a clear blueprint of that individual's life journey. Clients are astonished by his accuracy. With a diverse clientele from all walks of life, Ajeet has served more than 5 lakh people. The social worker has sometimes even gone out of his way to help his clients live a happy life. The award-winning astrologer in Mumbai is the brain behind the top astro-tech App- MineAstro.

Pandit Ajay Bambi

With more than 40 years of experience, Pandit Ajay Bambi is a stalwart in the field of VEDIC Astrology. He is an internationally acclaimed fortune teller. The highly respected astro expert is a great healer of “Himalayan Tradition” and holds a Doctorate in Nakshatra Meditation. His in-depth knowledge and insights in understanding the core of any problem make him highly respectable in the industry. His accurate predictions, intuitiveness, and ability to recognise opportunities have helped numerous people worldwide. The trusted advisor and Vaastu Shastra expert for many celebrities, Pandit Ajay Bambi is conferred with many recognitions and awards. He always adopts a holistic technique for making predictions. The well-known astrologer has written several books and his revelations are quite regular in international and national publications.

Jai Madaan

Dr Jai Madaan is among the top astro influencers on social media. Popularly called an Astrologer of global acknowledgement, she is also a motivational TedX speaker and Vaastu Shastra expert. Her Spiritual journey began at an early age. Millions of fans approach her to unlock the secrets of life's journey through her insightful analysis of Kundali (birth chart). Dr Madaan is also an expert face reader. She uses this branch of astrology to empower people with better decision-making wisdom. The Delhi-based multifaceted personality has 15 years of experience and holds a degree in Philosophy too. She earned the title of ‘Lady of Fortune of India’ and runs a YouTube channel by that name.

Sunita Menon-

Her predictions have astonished people both at home and aboard. An expert in the tarot card system of astrology, she is a life coach, healer, and astrologer, Sunita Menon needs no introductions to the astrology sphere. The way she interprets tarot and Kundali cards, speaks volumes about her extraordinary skills. Sunita has been a celebrity astrologer and advisor for many B-town A-listers such as Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, etc. With her TV show Kosmic Chat, she became a part of every household in India. Her mastery of this occult science. Once you connect with her, you will come across his mystical skills. Sunita is a very disciplined, patient, sensitive, compassionate, and idealistic kind of person who is also always open to learning. The most beautiful thing about Sunita Menon is she develops a personal understanding and foresight with her clients.

Dr Sohini Shastri

The Kolkata-based astrologer is recognized for relatable horoscopes and in-depth natal chart interpretations. Dr Shastri’s name is inevitable in the list of the top 5 best astrologers. Her clients vouch for her precise predictions, holistic alternative healing procedures, and operative remedy options. With decades of years of experience in Vaastu & Vedic astrology, and palmistry, Dr Sohini Sastri is a KP astrologer too. Dr Sohini also uses the Colour and Rudraksha Therapy to heal people suffering from ailment and misery. The internationally acclaimed astrologer offers personalized solutions tailored to an individual’s specific needs. She has been honoured by two Presidents Of India, Union and state representatives of multiple institutions and organisations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.