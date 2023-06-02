Top Free Keyword Planner Tool 2023? Semrush vs Ahref Tool Hidden Secrets [Updated 2023]

Semrush is a popular SEO tool that offers a wide range of features to help you improve your website's ranking in search engines. It includes tools for keyword research, competitor analysis, link building, and more.

Try Semrush for Free- CLICK HERE

Need Best Cheap Hosting - CLICK HERE

PROS

Comprehensive features : Semrush offers a wide range of features to help you with all aspects of SEO, from keyword research to link building.

: Semrush offers a wide range of features to help you with all aspects of SEO, from keyword research to link building. Accurate data : Semrush uses data from a variety of sources, including Google Analytics, to provide you with accurate insights into your website's performance.

: Semrush uses data from a variety of sources, including Google Analytics, to provide you with accurate insights into your website's performance. User-friendly interface : Semrush has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to find the information you need.

: Semrush has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to find the information you need. Affordable pricing: Semrush offers a variety of pricing plans to fit your budget.

CONS

Can be overwhelming : Semrush has a lot of features, which can be overwhelming for some users.

: Semrush has a lot of features, which can be overwhelming for some users. Not all features are necessary : Not all of Semrush's features are necessary for every website.

: Not all of Semrush's features are necessary for every website. Can be expensive: Semrush's pricing plans can be expensive for some businesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, Semrush is a powerful SEO tool that can help you improve your website's ranking in search engines. However, it is important to weigh the pros and cons before deciding if it is the right tool for you.

Here are some additional tips for using Semrush:

Start with keyword research : Semrush's keyword research tools can help you identify the right keywords to target for your website.

: Semrush's keyword research tools can help you identify the right keywords to target for your website. Analyze your competitors : Semrush's competitor analysis tools can help you see how your website compares to your competitors in terms of SEO.

: Semrush's competitor analysis tools can help you see how your website compares to your competitors in terms of SEO. Build links: Semrush's link building tools can help you improve your website's backlink profile.

Semrush's link building tools can help you improve your website's backlink profile. Track your progress: Semrush's reporting tools can help you track your progress over time and see how your SEO efforts are impacting your website's ranking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are serious about improving your website's ranking in search engines, Semrush is a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals.

digitalvishesh.in which is a leading tech, saas and web development company of India recommends tools like Semrush to all bloggers and website owners. Using Semrush, digitalvishesh.in grew its web development and translation business to 3x per month.

Semrush offers four pricing plans: Pro, Guru, Business, and Enterprise.

Try Semrush for Free – CLICK HERE

Pro: $119.95 per month 5 projects 500 keywords to track 10,000 results per report SEO, social, and PPC tools

Guru: $229.95 per month 15 projects 1,500 keywords to track 30,000 results per report All Pro features plus: Competitive research tools Content marketing tools Local SEO tools

Business: $449.95 per month 40 projects 5,000 keywords to track 50,000 results per report All Guru features plus: Brand monitoring tools Technical SEO tools Agency tools

Enterprise: Custom pricing Unlimited projects Unlimited keywords to track Unlimited results per report All Business features plus: Dedicated account manager Priority support Custom training



{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Semrush also offers a free trial of all plans.

To choose the best plan for your needs, consider the following factors:

The size of your business or agency

The number of projects you need to manage

The number of keywords you need to track

The features you need

2. AHREF TOOL

Ahrefs is a suite of SEO tools that helps you improve your website's search engine ranking. It offers a variety of features, including:

Keyword research : Ahrefs can help you find the right keywords to target for your website. It provides data on keyword search volume, difficulty, and competition.

: Ahrefs can help you find the right keywords to target for your website. It provides data on keyword search volume, difficulty, and competition. Site audit : Ahrefs can help you identify and fix any SEO issues on your website. This includes things like broken links, duplicate content, and technical errors.

: Ahrefs can help you identify and fix any SEO issues on your website. This includes things like broken links, duplicate content, and technical errors. Backlink analysis : Ahrefs can help you analyze your website's backlink profile. This information can help you identify opportunities to improve your website's ranking.

: Ahrefs can help you analyze your website's backlink profile. This information can help you identify opportunities to improve your website's ranking. Rank tracking: Ahrefs can track your website's ranking in search engines over time. This information can help you measure the effectiveness of your SEO efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahrefs is a powerful SEO tool that can help you improve your website's ranking. However, it is important to note that it is not a magic bullet. You will still need to create high-quality content and promote your website in order to see results. This tool is recommended by luckmoneymyth.com for getting the content ideas, analysing competitors and check backlink opportunities.

Here are some of the benefits of using Ahrefs:

Ahrefs has a large database of websites and keywords. This gives you access to a wealth of information that can help you improve your website's ranking.

Ahrefs' tools are easy to use and understand. Even if you are not an SEO expert, you can still use Ahrefs to improve your website's ranking.

Ahrefs offers a free trial. This gives you the opportunity to try out Ahrefs before you commit to a paid subscription.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are serious about improving your website's ranking, then Ahrefs is a tool that you should consider using.

Here are some of the drawbacks of using Ahrefs:

Ahrefs is a paid tool. The monthly subscription price can be expensive for some businesses.

Ahrefs can be overwhelming for beginners. There is a lot of information available in Ahrefs, and it can be difficult to know where to start.

Ahrefs is not the only SEO tool on the market. There are other tools that offer similar features.

Semrush – CLICK HERE

Need Hosting click here- CLICK HERE

Consult Marketing Expert – https://www.tracepresence.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}