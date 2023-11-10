Top Gasket Manufacturers & Suppliers in India [Updated]

Discover the leading gasket manufacturers, exporters & suppliers in India, who are advancing quality, innovation, and worldwide sealing solution standards. Maintaining leak-free connections is of utmost importance in the fast-paced world of industrial operations. Gaskets, the unsung heroes of sealing, play an essential role in the smooth process of many industries.

When it concerns producing gaskets, India is a center for dependable sealing solutions. India's industrial sector thrives on innovation, precision, and reliable components to maintain seamless operations. In the present day, with growth rates in the gasket manufacturing industry spanning from 3.99% to 10.6%, India's gasket manufacturers are well-positioned to fulfill the increasing demands of both domestic and global clients. Now, it's time to delve into the comprehensive details regarding the Top 10 Gasket Manufacturers in India.

List of Top 10 Gasket Manufacturers in India

1. Asian Sealing Products Pvt. Ltd.

Asian Sealing Products Pvt. Ltd., a prominent gasket manufacturer in India with a 14-year legacy, has solidified its reputation as a reliable industry leader. The company adheres to rigorous quality control protocols during production to guarantee that every gasket aligns with precise specifications and industry benchmarks. Here's what makes Asian Sealing Products a preferred choice for gaskets:

a) Quality Assurance: The company adheres to stringent quality control measures, ensuring that each gasket produced meets international standards and complies with industry-specific requirements.

b) Customization Capabilities: They recognize that different industries have unique sealing needs. Their team of experts is well-equipped and skilled to produce custom gaskets tailored to meet specific application demands.

c) Cutting-edge Technology: Laser-cutting technology plays a pivotal role in their continuous pursuit of innovation and efficiency; thus, it significantly increases the production capacity, Enabling you to address growing requirements while upholding the utmost levels of quality and precision.

d) Competitive Pricing: The company aims to offer affordable gasket solutions while maintaining high quality, which has garnered popularity across various industries.

e) Global Outreach: They distribute their top-tier gaskets internationally, playing a significant role in expanding India's presence on the global stage within the sealing industry. In addition to their international distribution, their USA Distribution hub enhances their global reach, further solidifying their position in the industry.

Established in - 2009

Location - A 3 (2), SIPCOT Industrial Park, Pillaipakkam, Sriperumbudur – 602105, Chennai, India.

Certification - ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and API Monogram License 6A and 17D

Contact Person - Mr.Venkatakrishnan Subramaniam

Markets Served - Export (65%) and Domestic (35%)

Few top Clients (Domestic) - IOCL, EIL, BHEL, RIL, etc.

Types of Products - Ring Gasket, Spiral Wound Gasket, Flange Insulation Gasket Kits, Rubber Gasket, VX and AX Gaskets, Metal-Jacketed Gaskets, IX Gasket, Custom Gaskets

Industries Served - Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Marine Industry, Petrochemical, Mining, Pulp and Paper Industry, Construction, Food Industry

Website - https://asiansealing.in/

2. IGP Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Located in Chennai, IGP Engineers Pvt. Ltd. specializes in sealing gaskets. Supported by a dedicated group of highly qualified engineers and technicians, the company offers comprehensive sealing solutions tailored to meet a broad spectrum of industrial requirements. The Key Strengths of IGP Engineers Pvt. Ltd.:

a) Technical Expertise: IGP Engineers Pvt. Ltd. boasts a highly skilled team with extensive technical knowledge. They excel at providing gaskets for critical applications where precision and reliability are paramount.

b) Customer-Centric Approach: The company places customer satisfaction at the core of its business. They proactively interact with customers to grasp their distinct needs and provide gaskets that exceed their expectations.

c) Certified Quality: The company follows strict quality control procedures and holds ISO certifications, ensuring that each gasket meets the highest industry standards.

Established in - 1955

Location - 79, Valmiki St, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600041

Certification - ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, CRISIL SME 1, API-17D, API 6A

Contact Person - Mr.Ganesan Gopalan

Top Clients - No information is available

Types of Products - Ring Gaskets, Spiral Wound Gasket, Solid Metal gaskets, Non-Metallic Gaskets, Insulation Kit Gaskets, Heat Exchanger Gaskets, Kammprofile Gaskets, etc.

Industries Served - Oil and gas industry, Chemicals Industries

Website - https://www.igp-group.com/

3. Goodrich Gasket Pvt. Ltd.

Goodrich Gasket Pvt. Ltd., located in Chennai, India, is a reputable gasket manufacturer with a legacy of more than thirty years. Renowned for supplying top-notch gaskets and sealing solutions, they serve various industries. The key features include:

a) Stringent Quality Assurance: Quality is at the core of their manufacturing process. They implement rigorous quality control measures to inspect and test each gasket before it leaves their facility. This commitment to quality assurance ensures that their customers receive flawless gaskets that perform exceptionally well.

b) Industry Compliance: The gaskets are designed and manufactured in adherence to relevant industry standards and specifications. They remain current on the most recent regulations and standards to guarantee their products consistently adhere to industry compliance.

Established in - 1987

Location - 58, Hunter's Road, Vepery, Chennai - 600112, Tamil Nadu, India

Certification - ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, API-6A, API 6D and API 6DSS

Contact Person - Mr. Arun Rathod

Top Clients - Hindustan Petroleum

Types of Products - Ring Joint Gasket, Spiral Wound Gasket, Metal-bonded rubber gaskets, Non-Asbestos Gasket Sheets, Rubber Gaskets sheets and tapes, PTFE or Expanded PTFE Gaskets, Sheets, Insulating Flange Kit Gaskets, etc.

Industries Served - Pharmaceutical Industry, Power Generation, Petrochemical Industry, Oil and Gas, Water Treatment, Electronic Industry

Website - https://goodrichgasket.com/

4. Madras Industrial Products

Madras Industrial Products: A Name Synonymous with Quality

They are reputable gasket suppliers in Chennai, India, and boast nearly half a century of expertise in manufacturing gaskets. Their dedication to pioneering ideas has rightfully secured them a prominent position within the ranks of industry leaders. The Notable features of Madras Industrial Products include:

a) Comprehensive Product Range: The company offers an extensive range of gaskets, seals, and packing materials catering to various industries.

b) Continuous Innovation: They keep pace with technological advancements, ensuring that their products remain at the forefront of sealing technology.

c) Stringent Quality Assurance: The company adheres to rigorous quality control standards. Every gasket undergoes tests to withstand extreme conditions and deliver consistent performance.

Established in - 1972

Location - 10, III Floor, Green Corner Apartments, IV Main Road, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai - 600 028, Tamilnadu - India.

Certification - ISO 9001:2015

Senior General Manager - Mr. Subramaniyan

Contact Person - No Information is available.

Types of Products - Ring Joint Gasket, Spiral Wound Gasket, Metal-Jacketed Gaskets, CAF/CNAF Gasket, Rubber & Teflon Gasket

Industries Served - Petrochemical industry, Oil and gas industry, Building and Construction Industry, Chemicals Industries, Automobile, Water Supply

Website - http://www.mipgaskets.co.in/

5. Sealmax

Sealmax is a renowned gasket manufacturer based in Mumbai, India. With over two decades of experience in the industry, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality sealing solutions. Sealmax has partnered with KWO and IDT Germany to expand its line of premium sealing solutions. The key strengths of Sealmax include:

a) Robust Material Selection: Leverages advanced materials to create gaskets that can withstand extreme temperatures, pressure, and chemical exposure.

b) Expert Engineering Team: The company's engineers and technicians have extensive knowledge and experience, allowing them to provide reliable gasket solutions for complex challenges.

Established in - 1996

Location - 119/120, Raj Prabha Land Mark Industrial Estate, 1st Floor, Building No. 3, Gokhivare Village, Bhoidapada, Vasai (E), Dist. Palghar

Certification - ISO 9001:2015

Contact Person - Mr. Sanjiv Gandhi

Types of Products - Silicon Gasket, Non-Asbestos Gasket Sheet, Cut Gaskets, PTFE envelope Gaskets, Graphite Gasket Rolls and Sheets, Rubber Gasket Sheet, Graphite Tape, etc.

Industries Served - Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Refineries, Fertilizers Industries, Equipment Manufacturing

Website - https://www.sealmax.in/

6. Crown Gaskets Pvt. Ltd.

Crown Gaskets Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent gasket manufacturer based in Mumbai, India. The company is in the UK, Canada, Mexico, Turkey, Egypt, Europe, Australia, South Africa, etc., and provides over 2000 gasket sets, headsets, and conversion sets. The key features of Crown Gaskets Pvt. Ltd. includes:

a) Advanced Research and Development: Crown Gaskets Pvt. Ltd. invests in cutting-edge research and development initiatives to create gaskets that align with the latest industry trends and requirements.

b) Quality Control Processes: The company emphasizes strict quality checks at every production stage, ensuring their gaskets meet industry standards and client expectations.

c) Fast Turnaround: Crown Gaskets Pvt. Ltd. is known for its quick response and delivery times, making it a preferred choice for urgent gasket needs.

Established in - 1968

Location - 362, Sector 4B, HSIIDC, Bahadurgarh - 124507 (HR), INDIA

Certification - ISO 9001 and ISO 2016

Contact Person - Mr.Vinod Anand

Types of Products - Cylinder Head Gaskets, Exhaust Gaskets and Heat Shields, Rubber Gaskets and Seals, DPF Gaskets, Bungs, and V-Clamps, Sheet Metal Parts, Turbo Charger, EGR, SS Flanges & Flange Gaskets, Full Set Head Set Conversion Set Gaskets, Exhaust Manifold Inlet Manifold Gaskets, Exhaust Flange Silencer Gaskets

Industries Served - Chemical Industry, HVAC and Refrigeration Industry, Aerospace industry, Paper industry, Oil and gas, Automotive

Website - http://www.crowngaskets.com

7. Champion Seals India Pvt. Ltd.

Champion Seals India Pvt. Ltd. has a rich history and a strong foothold in the market. The company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality gaskets and sealing solutions. Champion Seals India Pvt. Ltd.'s dedicated team of experts works closely with clients to ensure that the gaskets recommended are best suited for their specific applications. The Key features of Champion Seals India Pvt. Ltd. include:

a) State-of-the-art Machinery: Champion Seals Pvt. Ltd. employs modern machinery and equipment to produce gaskets with tight tolerances, ensuring optimal fit and sealing performance.

b) Custom Gaskets: The company offers customized gasket solutions, allowing them to cater to various industries' specific requirements.

c) Environmentally Friendly: Champion Seals Pvt. Ltd. takes environmental responsibility seriously and strives to use eco-friendly materials and processes in their production.

Established in - 1959

Location - Andheri East, Mumbai - 400069 Maharashtra, India

Certification - IS4687 and DGS&D

Contact Person - Mr. Keki Jehangir Palia

Top Clients - Adani

Types of Products - AF and CAF Jointing Sheets, Spiral Wound Gasket, Pre-Cut Gaskets, PTFE Solutions, Graphite Solutions, Heat Insulation Solutions, Compression Packings

Industries Served - Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, Nuclear, Pulp and paper, Mining, Water/Wastewater, Marine

Website - https://www.championseals.in/

8. Uni Klinger Ltd

Uni Klinger Ltd., Based in Pune, Maharashtra, has been a leading player in the Indian gasket manufacturing sector since its inception. The company's commitment to innovation and precision has earned them a stellar reputation. The Key highlights of Uni Klinger Ltd. include:

a) Customization Expertise: They excel in creating customized gasket solutions tailored to the specific needs of their clients across diverse industries.

b) Environmentally Conscious Practices: The company is dedicated to environmentally friendly production processes, aligning with global sustainability goals.

c) Global Outreach: They export their high-quality gaskets to clients worldwide, contributing to India's global footprint in the sealing industry.

Established in - 1983 Fluid Control Products, 1999 Fluid Sealing Products

Location - Kohinoor Estate, SC 1, 5th Floor, Opp. Bajaj Garden, Pune - Mumbai Road, Khadki, Pune - 411003

Certification - ISO 9001:2015, CEPED, EIL Approval, PDIL Approval, and UDHE Approval

Contact Person - Mr. Christoph Klinger Lohr

Top Clients - No Information is available.

Types of Products - Jointing Sheets, Metallic / Semi-Metallic Gasket, Ready Cut Gaskets, PTFE Sheets, Graphite Sheets, Gland Packing, etc.

Industries Served - Rice and Sugar Industry, Tyre Industry, Brewery Industry, Aerated Concrete Block Industry, Soap Industry, Dairy and Edible Oil Industry, Hotel Industry

Website - https://www.uniklinger.com/

9. Starflex Sealing Pvt. Ltd.

Based in Goa, Starflex Sealing Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a reliable player in the gasket manufacturing sector. With a focus on technological advancements and customer satisfaction, Starflex has steadily gained a reputation for delivering high-performance gaskets that meet the most demanding industry needs. The key strengths of Starflex Sealing Pvt. Ltd. includes:

a) Innovative Materials: The company strongly emphasizes materials science. They continuously research and develop new materials that enhance gasket performance, especially in high-pressure and high-temperature environments.

b) Global Reach: Starflex 's gaskets have found acceptance in India and international markets. They have a well-established export network, making them a global player in the gasket industry.

c) Environmental Responsibility: Starflex is committed to sustainability. They prioritize eco-friendly materials and production processes, aligning with global efforts to reduce the environmental impact of gasket manufacturing.

Established in - 1988

Location - Plot no l 80 81 403 722, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa 403722

Certification - Airforce, Department of Atomic Energy, Engineers India Limited, Kvaerner, Nuclear Power Corporation of India, Uhde

Contact Person - Mr. Sham Shailesh Shah

Top Clients - Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Birla Cellulosic, British Gas, Gas Authority of India, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Reliance Industries, Rohm & Haas, etc.

Types of Products - Spiral Wound Gasket, Metal-jacketed gaskets, Tooth Profile Gaskets, Envelope Gaskets, Ring-type joints gaskets, etc

Industries Served - Nuclear, Petrochemical, Chemical, Power, Pulp and Paper, Equipment Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical, Food Processing

Website - http://www.starflex.net/

10. Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Based in India, Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd. Products has carved a niche in industrial gasket manufacturing, focusing on delivering top-notch solutions. The company is known for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. The key strengths of Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd. include:

a) Versatile Material Selection: Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd. understands that different industrial applications demand gaskets with varying properties. They boast an extensive range of materials, carefully selected to meet diverse needs. From high-temperature resistance to chemical compatibility, their gaskets excel in challenging environments.

b) Customized Solutions: One of the standout features of Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd. can tailor gaskets according to specific client requirements. Their team of experienced engineers collaborates closely with clients to design and manufacture gaskets that precisely meet their needs.

c) Sustainable Practices: In an era of environmental consciousness, the company takes pride in its sustainable manufacturing practices. They are committed to minimizing waste and environmental impact while delivering top-quality gaskets.

Established in - 1987

Location - 36, Vanagaram- Ambattur Rd, TNHB Layout, Mel Ayanambakkam, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600095

Certification - ISO/TS IATF 16949

Contact Person - Mr. Jaishankar Unnithan

Top Clients - TATA, Honda, Maruti Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Escorts, TVS, etc.

Types of Products - Top Gasket Set, Bottom Gasket Set, Compressor Gasket Kit, Compressor Secondary Gasket, Exhaust Gaskets, Cylinder Head Gasket, etc.

Industries Served - Automobile, Tyre Industry

Website - https://sankar.com/

India's Gasket Experts: Sealing Success Globally!

With the continuous expansion of India's industrial landscape, the demand for power and energy has surged, necessitating reliable and efficient gaskets for various applications. From oil and gas to pharmaceuticals, automotive to aerospace, these manufacturers offer specialized gaskets to ensure leak-free connections in critical operations. Gasket manufacturers in India have risen to the occasion, providing an extensive range of gaskets tailored to cater to diverse industries.

The success of gasket manufacturers & suppliers in India can be attributed to various factors. By employing advanced technologies and precision manufacturing techniques, these manufacturers deliver gaskets with optimal sealing capabilities and durability, meeting the stringent demands of modern industries. First and foremost, their commitment to adhering to international quality standards has earned them recognition and trust among clients.

As the world increasingly recognizes the importance of sustainability and environmental responsibility, gasket manufacturers in India have embraced eco-friendly practices. They actively explore materials and production methods that minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices, making India a responsible contributor to the global gasket industry.

In conclusion, India's gasket manufacturers have demonstrated their capability to deliver high-quality sealing solutions while keeping pace with the evolving needs of diverse industries. With their commitment to excellence, technological advancements, and focus on sustainability, they are truly setting new standards in gasket manufacturing. As India continues flourishing as a global gasket hub, these manufacturers will be pivotal in shaping the future of leak-free operations worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not, in any manner, be responsible and liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and also about the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s), etc., stated/featured in the same.

