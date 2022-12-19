Top ICO Presale’s this Christmas Toon Finance (TFT) Big Eyes (BIG) (IMPT)

Hottest ICOs to purchase this Christmas with Santa’s added bonus bucket

Toon Finance is announcing the launch of their initial coin offering (ICO) on their official platform Toon Fi.

This ICO will allow investors to take part in the presale, utilizing smart contracts for safe and secure transactions.

Toon Finance prides themselves on an efficient and transparent platform, allowing users to access opportunities available through cryptocurrency and blockchain based investments.

To take advantage of this potentially lucrative investment opportunity and join Toon Finance's celebration at this groundbreaking step toward achieving their ambitious goals, all you have to do is sign up to Toon.Finance and start investing!

Toon Finance is the number one ICO according to CoinMarketCap.com where you can search the project. The ICO is also listed on crypto.com. These are two major cryptocurrency websites that are resources for investors. Toon Finance is giving away a Christmas special that you will not want to miss. Stay tuned for more information as we continue to give our readers the secret key to making money in the meme coin business.

This is something that is new to our world however it is evolving each and every day all across the globe. WEB3 is the future as we know it and decentralized platforms like Toon Finance will continue to become the most successful exchange platforms in the world.

Why Should Toon Finance Coin Be On Your List?

Toon Finance $TFT is an innovative decentralized exchange platform created to address the externality of P2E gaming demand.

An experienced team of market leaders and blockchain developers are working hard to deliver a platform with SHA256 encryption and an array of flexible tools, such as a decentralized exchange and cross chain bridge, as well as an NFT trading platform and P2E metaverse.

TFT, the native utility token, gives players access to play-to-earn gaming in the Space Grounds, the ability to buy unique NFT's that are a part of their gaming experience, and the ability to vote on the development of community games.

How Many TFT Coins are being circulated ?

Toon Finance Protocol officially opened its mainnet on October 5th, 2022, announcing the creation of 1 billion ToonFi tokens with 500 million put forward in the presale.

When the presale is over, between 10 and 20 percent of the tokens will be burned, and the remaining 400 million ToonFi Tokens will be added to Uniswap and Toon Swap as a result of the presale pair exchanges.

This launch marks a new era for decentralized finance as it aims to make financial transactions transparent, secure and accessible to everyone.

(DYOR) You Must Know Before Investing

Participating in the ongoing ICO sale can be an exciting way to get involved in a new investment venture.

As with any important financial decision, it is necessary to have an understanding of what is offered and the various details that factor into your overall decision.

For this reason, there are some key pieces of information that you should look for when determining if the ICO sale is right for you.

Some of the information that you might require for the ongoing ICO sale are -

Information that you might require for the ongoing ICO sale

Where Can You Purchase Toon Finance Coins (TFT)?

ToonFi tokens can be bought by accessing the Toon Finance presale decentralized application (dApp) on their official platform at buy.toon.finance.

Until the presale ends, ToonFi tokens won't be available for purchase. ToonFi tokens are now in the staking phase; for additional details, see toon.finance.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to purchasing TFT Coins:

If you've already done some research on Toon Finance and decided to participate, the following is a rundown of the steps you need to take in order to participate in the TFT coin presale:

Step 1 - Create a cryptocurrency wallet. To buy TFT, you will need a wallet, and we recommend using MetaMask, although any wallet that supports Wallet Connect will do.

Step 2 - Purchase Ethereum. Once you have enough ETH in your wallet, head over to the presale page. (Before you buy ETH, make sure you check the value of TFT.)

Step 3 - Link your account to Toon Finance. Make use of your cryptocurrency wallet to log in to the TFT presale page.

Step 4 - Purchase TFT by entering the total amount of ETH that you desire to spend on the token investment. The amount of TFT that corresponds to the presale will be displayed on the box. To complete the purchase, simply follow the on-screen instructions after clicking the [Buy Toon Tokens] button.

Step 5: Claim TFT — Once the presale has come to an end, you will be able to claim your TFT token.

By following the above steps, you can easily purchase TFT coins.

The Toon Finance ICO presale will have seven distinct phases that will occur in rapid succession; early participants in the ICO will be rewarded with larger percentages of the total once all the phases are over.

The presale tokens for the Toon Fi Token have been released, and the token can then be used on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Website: https://toon.finance/

Presale: https://buy.toon.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ToonSwapFinance

Telegram: https://t.me/ToonSwapFinance

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/toon-finance/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.