Top ICU Specialist Doctor in New Delhi, India [Critical Care]

Dr. Nitin Garg is one of leading ICU Specialist doctors in New Delhi, India, with more than 20 years of experience in managing Delhi's leading ICUs. During his specialized medical care experience, he had served at some of the top hospitals of Delhi, including AIIMS, Fortis Healthcare, Max Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute and Research Centre.

What is an ICU Specialist and how do they help patients?

ICU specialists, or critical care specialists are doctors with training in critical care.They treat patients who are sick, includes those who have single or multiple organ system failures that are life threatening, those who are in danger of clinical deterioration and those who need resuscitation and/or management in an intensive care unit or high dependency unit.

In the times we live, medical specialties and super specialties are not only the need of the hour, but at the same time they indicate the advancement of medical sciences and our understanding of the human body. However, as a patient it is a challenge to understand the working and scope of these specialties and to decide about whom to see when you are suffering. Thus, today we talk about a medical superspeciality which is not completely unheard of; but is certainly not completely understood by the public. Critical care specialist, intensivist, ICU specialist are the interchangeable names that this specialty is known with. Although almost all medical facilities are equipped with ICUs, it is not customary for all of them to have ICU specialists.

Dr. Nitin Garg leads the critical care team at C.K. Birla Hospital, Delhi. (MD, FNB, EDIC). As a part of the multidisciplinary team of the hospital, he is trained and experienced in being proficient in the all-inclusive clinical management of critically sick patients. Dr. Garg is instrumental in identifying, managing, and understanding the underlying causes of severe medical, surgical, and infectious diseases. To sustain essential organs, this involves use of invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedures, monitoring, and treatment modalities.

On being asked about what kind of diagnosis a critical care specialist deals with; Dr. Garg shared that “in the ICU we reflexively respond to save the patient and think about the diagnosis and differential diagnosis later.”

A patient needs critical care when there is:

A life- threatening illness or injury

Failure of vital organs, such as the heart, kidneys,or lungs

Severe infections

Uncontrolled bleeding

Low blood pressure

Paralysis, Coma

In a nutshell, any condition; acute or chronic, that threatens the functioning of any organs is treatable in the ICU. Contrary to the popular belief that ICU is a point of no return; ICU admissions are not only imperative in saving lives, they also improve treatment outcomes and improve quality of life in certain conditions that have a poor prognosis.

Critical care specialists help reduce complications by managing post-operative patients who have undergone any surgical procedure, and by managing patients with single or multiple organ failure. The use of minimally invasive procedures followed by intensive care in an ICU quickens rehabilitation in patients with medical or surgical complications. Critical care is associated with better treatment outcomes, shorter hospital stays, and shorter duration of mechanical ventilation and reduced death rates. In short, intensivists must be skilled in areas including end of life decisions, advanced directives, assessing prognosis and counseling of patients and their families.

As per Dr. Garg, a critically ill patient represents a dynamic, ever-changing paradigm that necessitates constant human observation, mechanical monitoring, and prompt, timely care. “Swift decision making, timely intervention, constant shadowing of the patient and the symptoms and a patient oriented approach, rather than just a disease-oriented approach, is imperative in critical care”, he says. Along with saving lives, intensivists work to enhance the quality of those lives. They are a group of highly qualified, experienced doctors that have been educated to handle potentially fatal situations and provide results under pressure. Dr. Garg shared that “the all-encompassing super-specialty of critical care medicine comes with a lot of responsibility and a lot of compassion, but is ultimately satisfying when we see a ventilated patient return to their home. Though a tough career choice, both mentally and physically, it is a passion and commitment for myself to be in this field. In addition to delivering a high level of medical care, we also deliver hope and healing as a part of our daily work”.

