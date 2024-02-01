Top Overseas Education Consultants in Chennai

Are you excited about the prospect of starting a rewarding educational adventure abroad? It's no secret that many global opportunities can be perplexing. This is where the specialized knowledge of study abroad consultants in Chennai becomes invaluable. The significant impact these consultants have on the educational paths of aspiring students is clear, and that's precisely why a carefully selected list of the "Best Study Abroad Consultants in Chennai" has been put together.

In today's fast-paced world, finding the right university and course is critical to a successful future. The plethora of information available can be daunting, emphasizing the need for reliable guidance. This guide goes beyond a mere list; it's a comprehensive resource tailored to assist Indian students in seamlessly navigating the intricate process of studying overseas.

Chennai's top 10 study abroad consultants have been meticulously assessed, considering track record, student outcomes, pricing, and user reviews. This guide is your go-to resource for finding the best platforms and consultants to help you achieve your global education goals. Whether aiming for prestigious universities or seeking tailored educational solutions, this guide is your roadmap to success. Let's explore this transformative journey together because your global education dreams deserve the best support.

Why Choose a Study Abroad Consultant?

Statistics reveal that 7 out of 10 students who use consultants successfully secure admission to their desired universities abroad. Consultants offer invaluable guidance, from personalized university selection based on your academic profile and career goals to streamlining the application process and assisting with visa applications and pre-departure preparations.

List of the Best Study Abroad Consultants in Chennai

Walk International:

Kicking off the list is Walk International, a prominent player in the study abroad advisory sphere. Renowned for its personalized approach, Walk International boasts a team of seasoned experts dedicated to understanding individual aspirations and tailoring strategies accordingly. From selecting the ideal destination to meticulous application support, Walk International strives to make the study abroad journey seamless and enriching.

Managing Director - Naveen Kumar Venkatesan

Founded Year - 2013

Services - Career and Education Counseling, Application processing with shortlisted universities, Help with documentation for admission, Admission Assistance, Scholarship/Financial Aid application support, Help with obtaining educational loans, Visa Documentation and Mock Visa Interviews, Accommodation support, Test Preparation- IELTS, TOFEL, PTE, GRE, GMAT, SAT

Study Abroad Countries - USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany

Address - 47, 3rd Floor, Prestige Point, Unit 304, Haddows Rd, Thousand Lights West, Thousand Lights, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006

Phone No. - 9176423454

Website - https://walkinternational.com/

AECC Global:

AECC Global confidently positions itself as one of Chennai's leading study abroad consultants, skillfully combining extensive experience with innovative approaches. With a dedicated focus on providing thorough guidance, they utilize their network to guarantee students seamless access to some of the world's best universities. Their hands-on approach extends from application assistance to pre-departure orientation, fostering confidence in every aspiring international student.

Founder - Sonu Agrawal

Founded Year - 2008

Services - Study Abroad Counseling, Scholarship Guidance, Accommodation

Visa Assistance, Overseas Student Health Cover, Personality Assessment Test, Test Preparation- IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, Duolingo

Study Abroad Countries - Dubai, Ireland, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, USA, UK, Australia

Address - 2nd Floor, BBCL Magnum, College Rd, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006

Phone No. - 75501 05424

Website - https://www.aeccglobal.in/

Kanan International:

True to its name, Kanan International goes beyond conventional consultancy, aiming to inspire students to dream big and achieve even bigger. This Chennai-based consultancy emphasizes transparency, offering students a clear roadmap toward their overseas academic endeavors. Focusing on in-depth counseling and meticulous documentation, Kanan International has become a trusted ally for many aspiring global scholars.

Founder - Manish Shah

Founded Year - 1996

Services - Scholarship, Travel Insurance, Accommodation, Visa Assistance, SOP/ Resume Writing, Education Loan, Test Preparation- IELTS, SAT, GRE, PTE, TOEFL, Duolingo

Study Abroad Countries - Canada, USA, UK, Australia

Address - 2nd Floor, No 1A, Old, New No 3, Dr Sadasivam Rd, T. Nagar, Chennai, 600017, Tamil Nadu, India

Phone No. - 9384058981

Website - https://www.kanan.co/

Maven Consulting Services:

If you're looking for a consultancy that can seamlessly navigate the path to international education, Maven Consulting Services in Chennai is a standout choice. With a crew of seasoned counselors, they don't just guide you; they walk you through everything, from getting ready for exams to securing that visa. What sets Maven Consulting Services apart is its pride in making things simple, breaking down complicated steps, and giving students the power to make smart choices about their educational journey.

Founder - Rajshekar Tubachi

Founded Year - 2010

Services - University Applications, Visa Consultancy, Test Preparations- GMAT, GRE, IELTS, TOEFL, SAT and PTE

Study Abroad Countries - USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, UK, Ireland, France, Sweden, and the Netherlands

Address - Old # 260/ New # 701, 1st floor, Mount Casa Blanca, Mount Road, Thousand Light, Anna Salai, Chennai 600006

Phone No. - 9538550668

Website - https://www.mavenconsultingservices.com/

IDP Education:

As the name implies, IDP Education stands out as a specialist in international education. Nestled in the heart of Chennai, this consultancy strongly emphasizes providing individualized attention. They focus on ensuring each student gets customized guidance that aligns perfectly with their distinctive aspirations and goals. Their success stories resonate with many students who have found their ideal academic haven abroad with the assistance of IDP Education.

Founder - 𝙰rmaan 𝙿awar

Founded Year - 1969

Services - Study Abroad Counselling, Course Advice, Pre-departure Support

Education Loan, Student Health Cover, Accommodation, Money Transfer, Visa Application Assistance

Study Abroad Countries - UK, Australia, USA, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand

Address - 1st KPR Towers New, Subba Rao Avenue, College Road, 2, Officers Colony 1st St, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600006

Phone No. - 044 6173 8888

Website - https://www.idp.com/india/

Global Opportunities:

Global Opportunities stands out as a guiding light for students navigating the complex study abroad scene. They genuinely go the extra mile, providing a wide range of services that assist you in selecting the perfect courses and extend their support even after you've set foot in your new academic environment. The seasoned advisors at Global Opportunities ensure you are thoroughly informed, giving you the confidence to make decisions as you embark on your global educational journey.

Founder - Sidharth Gupta

Founded Year - 2001

Services - Education Counselling, Test Preparation, Selection of Course, Admission Guidance, Financial Estimation, Visa Services, Scholarship Assistance, Accommodation and Insurance Assistance, Immigration Consultation

Study Abroad Countries - UK, Australia, USA, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, Dubai, Malaysia

Address - 28-58, 4th Floor, Nungambakkam High Road, Ponnangipuram, Thirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkamm, Chennai-600034

Phone No. - 9311611664

Website - https://www.global-opportunities.net/

KC Overseas:

KC Overseas is dedicated to making international education available to everyone. By focusing on helping with financial planning and offering support for scholarships, this consultancy based in Chennai ensures that financial limitations don't become obstacles to educational dreams. Their commitment to inclusivity sets them apart, making them dependable allies for students from various backgrounds.

Founder - Pankaj Agrawal

Founded Year - 1998

Services - Counselling, Test Preparation, Scholarship, Education Loan, Internship, Applications and Admissions, Visa Processing

Study Abroad Countries - UK, Australia, USA, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, Asia

Address - Ispahani Centre (at basement), no. 123/124, Nungambakam high road, Thousand lights, Chennai -600034 Tamil Nadu

Phone No. - 7539965807

Website - https://www.studies-overseas.com/

Edvoy Global:

Edvoy Global is a destination for hopeful international students in Chennai. Renowned for their keen eye for detail, they walk students through the intricate web of application processes, ensuring every aspect is thoroughly addressed. Edvoy Global excels in turning dreams into actionable plans, assisting students in bringing their academic aspirations abroad to fruition.

Founder - Sadiq Basha

Founded Year - 2006

Services - Education Counselling, Find Courses and Colleges, Application Assistance

Study Abroad Countries - UK, Australia, USA, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland

Address - Habeeb Centre, No 51, TT Krishnamachari Rd, Alwarpet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018

Phone No. - 96580 08569

Website - https://edvoy.com/

Manya Group:

In the competitive landscape of abroad education consultants in Chennai, Manya Group carves a niche for itself by offering a holistic approach. They cover the entire spectrum of services, from proficiency test preparation to visa guidance. Their interactive workshops and informative sessions equip students with the knowledge to navigate the global education landscape confidently.

Founder - Aradhana Khaitan

Founded Year - 2002

Services - Admission Counselling, IGCSE and IB Tutoring, SOP / LOR Assistance, Interview Preparation, Scholarship Assistance, Pre-departure Assistance, Visa Guidance, Test Preparation- GRE, GMAT, SAT, IELTS, TOEFL, ACT, AP, PTE

Study Abroad Countries - UK, Australia, USA, Canada, Germany, Russia, UAE, New Zealand, Singapore

Address - 2A Dev Regency Complex, No.6 Gandhi Nagar 1st Main Road, Chennai-600020

Phone No. - 9513631677

Website - https://www.manyagroup.com/

CanApprove:

For those seeking the best consultancy in Chennai for abroad studies focusing on immigration services, CanApprove stands out. Beyond traditional consultancy, CanApprove specializes in visa and immigration assistance. This comprehensive approach ensures that students secure admission and ease into their new academic surroundings effortlessly.

Founder - David Cabuhayan

Founded Year - 1998

Services - Free counselling, University & Program Selection, Registration, Documentation, SOP writing, IELTS assistance, Loan arrangements, Application launch, Visa stamping, Post landing services

Study Abroad Countries - UK, Australia, US, Canada, Germany, New Zealand

Address - Room No: 3C situated at 3rd Floor, Gee Gee Emerald, No 312, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600034

Phone No. - 81100 03372

Website - https://canapprove.com/

Chennai's Finest: Navigating Global Dreams with Expert Study Abroad Consultants.

Selecting the perfect study abroad consultant in Chennai is crucial to achieving your global academic goals. Each of these top 10 overseas education consultants in Chennai brings something unique: personalized counseling, financial planning, or all-encompassing support services. When you begin this exciting journey, remember that the right abroad study consultancy in Chennai will not only steer you through the process but also enable you to make well-informed decisions that will mold your academic future. Give yourself enough time to investigate your possibilities, connect with these consultants, and watch your dreams of studying abroad soar!

