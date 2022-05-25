Top promotion from 1xBet: Bet on Roland Garros and win an Audi A5!

From May 22 to June 5, the attention of tennis fans will be riveted on France. The country is the host of the second Grand Slam tournament this year - Roland Garros.

For a fortnight, the best tennis players in the world will be fighting for victory, recognition, and huge prize money. In return, fans can not only watch the battles on the courts, but also take part in a cool promo from 1xBet dedicated to the tournament. The promo called Grand Slam will appeal to everyone, thanks to simple conditions and great prizes. But first things first, let's take a look at all the rules and steps you need to follow to take part in the promo.

To become a participant in the promotion, all you need to do is follow a few simple steps:

- log in or register on 1xBet;

- agree to take part in bonus promotions in your personal cabinet;

- confirm by clicking on the participation button on the promo page;

- place bets on Roland Garros from $5.

For each bet under the given parameters, the player will receive promo tickets, the number of which depends directly on the bet amount. For example, a player will get 1 ticket for a bet of $5 and 1000 tickets for a bet over $551!

The more tickets a player gets, the higher will be their chances of winning in the big prize draw on June 7. On that day, 1xBet will randomly determine the winners of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Sony PlayStation 5, Apple AirPods Pro, and thousands of bonus points.

It's also worth noting that the promotion will be valid for all Grand Slam tournaments scheduled for this year. And on September 14, there will be a final draw, the main prize being an Audi A5. You can find details of all the promotion stages on 1xBet's website.

Bet on Roland Garros, participate in the Grand Slam promotion, and win one of the coolest prizes from 1xBet!

Disclaimer: Through various judgments of the High Courts and the Supreme Court, it has been crystallized that a ‘game of skill’, that is to say a game which involves a predominant element of skill, shall not be considered gambling; while the games which predominantly are based on an element of ‘chance or luck’ will amount to gambling.

Gambling, per-se, is prohibited under the law legislated by various States in India which broadly follow the Public Gambling Act.

Broadly, online games like rummy, black jack and popular games based on cricket like Dream 11, fall under the category of ‘games of skill’ and are not per-se, prohibited. On the other hand, games like roulette etc. are games of chance.

It is prescribed that brand posts/ advertisements relating to ‘games of skill may be entertained with appropriate disclaimers in place; however, it is advised that opinion may be obtained on a case to case basis and appropriate disclaimers, as prescribed, be used along with the content.