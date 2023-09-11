Top Reasons Traders Are Leaving Cosmos (ATOM) and Aptos (APT) in Favor of Pomerdoge (POMD)

The goal of crypto investors is to make profits from their portfolios. Investors consider various things such as the project's roadmap, popularity and market trends before investing in a project. Cosmos (ATOM) and Aptos (APT) are currently experiencing a downtrend with investors searching for alternative projects that will return profit. Meanwhile, Pomerdoge (POMD) is one of the latest projects that has attracted investors based on its use case.

Cosmos (ATOM) Downtrend Continues As Investors Consider Their Options

Investors are worried as the Cosmos (ATOM) token slides deeper into the bear market. The decline, which started at the beginning of August, has forced investors to search for alternative projects that guarantee profits. ATOM price has dropped by 20% in the last 30 days. The token price has declined slightly by 2% in the last 7 days.

Cosmos market activity is also on a decline. However, experts are backing the token to pull a resurgence soon. They based their prediction on the crypto market, which is bouncing back.

The market chart of Cosmos shows that the token has struggled to break the $8.0 resistance level. Analysts are optimistic that a rally is possible if the token breaks through the resistance level.

Cosmos rallied earlier this year, trading above $15 on 9th February. Those who invested in January and pulled out in March made a considerable profit. Since then, ATOM has been on a steady decline. Will ATOM trade above $15 again in 2023?

According to Ambcrypto, a crypto forecast platform, ATOM will trade at an average price of $13.96 before the end of the year. With the anticipated bull run, the token could pull a resurgence soon.

High Price Volatility of Aptos (APT) Sees Investors Leaving for Better Alternatives

Aptos (APT) is part of the many crypto tokens in the market with a fair share of bearish runs. It was developed by Meta's Deim engineers, and spent the best part of August in the bear market.

The only exception where investors saw a positive price rebound was when news of Aptos partnership with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service made the rounds on the 9th of August. This resulted in a significant price rebound that lasted till the middle of August.

However, the second half of August began with Aptos experiencing a downtrend. Since then, it has been a case of bearish trends for the token. It is little wonder that investors are leaving the token for better alternatives.

The technical analysis shows that the red lines are active, which means the chances of a resurgence are slim. Will Aptos trade above $19 witnessed in January? With the crypto market recovering from the recent downturn, the chances of a rally for APT in the 4th quarter of the year are not ruled out yet.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Welcomes New Set of Investors Into Its Project

Following the decline experienced by Cosmos and Aptos tokens, investors are now joining the Pomerdoge project to recover from their losses. Pomerdoge has shown novel consistency in reputation and growth potential. Still in its presale phase, Pomerdoge is preparing to launch an immersive P2E gaming platform on the blockchain network. This platform will see individuals connect, network, and earn profits for their efforts.

At Pomerdoge, users will gain access to a collection of 7,777 NFTs that are reserved for presale buyers of the token. Also, the revenue generated from Pomerdoge's gaming ecosystem (Pomergame) will be shared among presale investors. It will be distributed based on the number of POMD tokens in a user's account.

Users can buy, sell and trade their in-game assets on the Pomerplace platform. To become a presale investor, buy the POMD token, which is sold for $0.0115. With the POMD token price projected to increase by 17x before the end of the year, now is the best time to join the project. As top investors know, early investment in strong projects like Pomerdoge is where significant gains are made.

SolidProof and Cyberscope have audited the Pomerdoge project. Also, the token's liquidity will be locked for life to protect investors' assets and prevent an event of a rug pull scenario.

