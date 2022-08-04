Top Reasons Why Lenders May Reject Your Home Loan Application

Home loans are among the most convenient credit facilities to finance a property purchase. Despite the simplicity of the process for eligible applicants, home loan aspirants should still exercise caution while applying for the loan. Profile verification is a critical aspect of this procedure wherein, lenders run several checks on applicants to determine their creditworthiness before approving. If for unfortunate reasons, they are not convinced with even one aspect of your profile or question the validity of your claims, securing a home loan may be more difficult for you.

To avoid scenarios that lead to home loan rejections, or poor lending terms, we suggest researching your options and optimising your loan eligibility and financial standing before you proceed with your home loan application. This not only helps you gain more in terms of your home loan but also helps you sidestep an adverse impact on your credit profile.

Keeping in mind how valuable it is to avail of a home loan at competitive rates, we detail some of the most significant causes for home loan rejection, so you know better.

Primary Reasons for Home Loan Rejection

For the benefit of our readers and aspiring home loan borrowers, here is a list of common reasons that lenders cite while rejecting home loan applications that are not up to par. Read on to learn more.

Poor Credit Score

Your credit score is indicative of your credit repayment history and habits, as it records all timely payments made towards your debt obligations and other financial responsibilities.

In case of a low credit score, lenders are likely to reject your home loan application as it can be read poorly in regard to your creditworthiness. Typically, lenders are happy to extend favourable home loan terms to applicants with a CIBIL score of 750 and higher.

Job Profile and Income

Seeing as a home loan is a sizeable loan sanction that amounts to a significant financial commitment, your income stability, job profile and future employment prospects are closely inspected as they have a direct implication on your repayment capacity.

Lenders are eager to offer attractive home loan interest rates on sums as high as Rs. 5 Crore to salaried, professional, and self-employed applicants, provided they meet their eligibility mandate.

Parameters that lenders predominantly consider during assessing your employment and income are your work experience, nature of work, job profile, and active and passive income, among other things.

Previous Loan Rejections

If your earlier loan applications have been rejected, it could endanger your chances of securing a favourable home loan and often lead to rejection again. While being turned down for a loan earlier is not a nail in the coffin, it is a significant red flag for lenders who want to see the corrective measures you have employed since then and proof of your improved loan eligibility.

Properties in Red Zones

Financial institutions may keep a list of 'red zones' where they do not encourage home purchases. This may include specific places, such as underdeveloped localities or areas that have witnessed a surge in unauthorised construction. Lenders prefer financing new houses and may be wary of funding your purchase if it is a resale property with diminished value, even if it is in a prime location.

Incomplete Documentation

Applicants are strongly advised to collate the required list of documents for the home loan well beforehand to avoid last minute confusion. It also gives you enough time to arrange the document’s availability if you don’t already have it. Lenders are not likely to accept your application if they find incomplete or false information in the form or if there are any missing or incorrect documents.

Property Title and Value

Lenders steer clear of properties that are entangled in legal or financial disputes and hold minor rights or unclear ownership titles. Moreover, if they find the property value to be much lower than the actual sale price, they may not view your application favourably.

Builder's Credibility

It is easy to secure housing finance for projects helmed by reputed builders or those on the lender's list of approved builders. But should your builder not be on the list or have a poor name in the market, you may face home loan rejection.

In Conclusion

A home loan may be your only means to achieve your dream of owning a house of your own for your family. Keeping its significance in mind, it is prudent that you do all that you can to improve your chances of instant approval and keep all aspersions regarding your loan application at bay.

