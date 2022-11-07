Top SEO Agencies in India

In today’s internet-driven world, all businesses, whether small or big, have to put themselves out on the internet; for better reach, traffic, and ultimately sales.

SEO is one of those things digital marketers throw around. Simply put, SEO determines if people are seeing your website/content.

No matter what the product is, people will do a basic online background check before purchasing it. The takeaway from this is that businesses must get a high SEO rank for their website on Google so that people see their content at the very top of the search results.

While getting a top rank might seem difficult on your own, collaborating with a top SEO agency in India can help you achieve that coveted higher-ranking page.

Now, the actual problem arises; How to choose the right SEO agency in India for your website? And, that too from the hundreds of SEO agencies that exist out there.

So to help you choose the right SEO agency in India for your content needs, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 SEO agencies in India.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in!

1. IndeedSEO

With more than a decade’s experience to their name, IndeedSEO is one of the most reputed and trusted SEO Agencies in India. IndeedSEO has a qualified team of professional SEO experts and coupled with their Google Partnership, they offer some of the most comprehensive SEO services. IndeedSEO’s professionalism, expertise and quality control make them one of the best SEO agencies on our list of the top 10 SEO agencies in India.

Year of establishment: 2010

Location: Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), Punjab

Services: They specialize in search engine optimization

Clientele: RSN Property Group, SmallRig Nubs Plastics, HoodGuyz, and much more…

Awards: Recipient of multiple awards such as Top Digital Marketing Company and Top SEO Service Companies by Clutch, design rush, Good firms, the top tens, G2 etc

2. SEO Current

With an active presence in 30-plus countries and 5000-plus satisfied customers, SEO Current is one of the best SEO agencies in India. Offering a plethora of services, SEO Current is a one-stop solution for all your SEO needs. SEO current is one of those truly modern companies for the truly modern business.

Year of establishment: 2016

Location: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab

Services: Content Writing, Paid Marketing Research, Social Media and Digital Marketing

Clientele: DUI law firm and Uwe

3. SEOValley

Ever since SEO Valley’s inception in 2000, they’ve been at the forefront of delivering affordable, yet actionable marketing services for growing businesses. With offices in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, UK and USA, SEO Valley strives to incorporate global practices for improving digital visibility. Boasting a strength of 100 plus employees, with a special focus on improving the digital presence of SMEs, SEO Valley has truly earned its spot on the list of the top 10 SEO Agencies in India.

Year of establishment: 2000

Location: Bhopal and Bangalore

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, and Digital Strategy

Clientele: Zuari Cements, Tata Consultancy Service, Holiday Inn, and HCL Technology are some of the big names SEO Valley has worked with.

Awards: Top 10 Best SEO Companies for April 2021 by FindBestSEO

4. ThatWare LLP

Coming in with a wide array of international expertise in data science, AI, semantic search, automation and Advanced SEO, That Ware is a worthy contender on the list of the top 10 SEO Agencies in India.

Since its inception in 2018, ThatWare LLP has stayed true to its mission; “providing cutting-edge technology and visualization” They also provide their clients with end-to-end support powered by data science and Artificial Intelligence

Year of establishment: 2018

Location: Howrah, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization

Clientele: Some of ThatWare LLP’s 300+ clients include SEO.co.uk, Sunray Opticals, and Way.com.

Awards: Awarded Top Rate Professional SEO Agency by Manifest, Clutch

5. SEOTonic

With more than a decade’s experience under its belt, SEOTonic has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Their result-driven approach to SEO has made them a popular choice among small and large businesses. SEOTonic’s 300-plus global clients speak volumes about how their team of professionals have always adhered to their motto: “Be honest. Be loyal”

Year of establishment: 2006

Location: Bhopal, India

Services: Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Optimization

Clientele: Wimbledon Driving School, Free Motion, DTDC Australia, MediPlus Mobility and much more…

Awards: Recipient of the SEO Awards by Clutch.

6. Zebra Techies Solution

Zebra Techies Solution has risen through the ranks with just one aim: Providing a maximum return on investment (ROI) for clients. Their consistent efforts to get the best result for clients have earned them a spot on our list of the Top 10 SEO Agencies in India.

Under the aegis of CEO Anirban Das, Zebra Techies Solution is constantly expanding its client base without any compromises on quality. Several newspapers and agencies have featured Zebra Techies Solution for its commitment to service.

Year of establishment: 2011

Location: Kolkata, India

Services: Web Design and Development, Lead Generation, Local and Global Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing (PPC) and Search Engine Optimization.

Clientele: Team Building Australia, Mk Law, Radicall Limited, OnWineTime, Christians Online, and much more…

Awards: Awarded with the Top Rated Plus Badge by Upwork

7. SEO Daddy Company

SEO Daddy is an Indian-based company offering SEO services and complete Digital Marketing services. They have garnered a reputation for on-time delivery with complete customer satisfaction. Their result-oriented, creative and passionate professionals will ensure you’ll get exactly what you’re looking for!

Year of establishment: 2020

Location: Patiala, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization and Digital Marketing

Clientele: DeepKleen LLC

Awards: 2022 National Excellence Award Winner

8. Softtrix Tech Solution

With a team of passionate and goal-oriented professionals, Softtrix has carved out a name for itself as one of the top agencies offering digital marketing and website design solutions to customers.

Having generated more than 63 Million in revenue for clients, Softtrix is a force to be reckoned with on the list of the top 10 SEO agencies in India.

Known for its 360-degree approach to digital marketing, Softtrix Tech Solutions offer a host of other services such as App Marketing, iOS App Development, Online Reputation Management, Social Media Optimization and Website Design.

Year of establishment: 2010

Location: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click, E-Commerce Development

Clientele: Better Values Pharmacy, Wylera Hair, eFlow Nutrition, and Prana Chai are some of the many clients Softrix has helped.

9. WDI

Working with successful businesses and startups, WDI stands out from the rest with their UX-first approach to delivering innovative, market-ready, and high-impact services.

WDI’s milestone-based payment structure, continuous delivery system and UX-first approach make them a sensible choice for first-time customers with a confined budget and a skeptical mind.

Their simple process of…” plan, build, deliver, improve and repeat!’ has made a popular among startups and hence finds its way to our list of the top 10 SEO agencies in India

Year of establishment: 2001

Location: Mumbai, India

Services: Mobile App Development, Web Development, Search Engine Optimization

Clientele: HotpopstarZ, LOCOFF, AngelOne, CSE

10. EvenDigit

Having earned the status of the top-growing marketing agency in India, EvenDigit has undoubtedly the fastest-growing customer base with its specialized services such as SEO, PPC, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads, Instagram Ads, Google Adwords, Bing Ads, Google Analytics, Lead Generation Campaigns and Remarketing.

EvenDigit is also known for its specialized paid dynamic ad campaigns for global clients, spread across multiple industries. As a cherry on top, they have a set of full-time Google Certified Professionals to grow your PPC investments and generate more revenue.

Year of establishment: 2009

Location: Indore, India

Services: Advertisements and Search Engine Optimization.

Clientele: OmniBlend, Gen works Health, Benvenuto Limos, Australia Wide Annexes and much more…

Awards: SEO Agency of the Year 2022 at the Agency Con Awards

Conclusion

Hiring an SEO agency in India, is without a doubt, one of the best things you can do to scale up your website’s online presence. Choosing the right SEO partner, who aligns with the ethos of your company, while delivering tangible results is paramount. We hope you found this list informative and helped you find what you were looking for.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.