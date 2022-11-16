All businesses, large and small, must advertise online in the internet-driven today’s world to increase their visibility, traffic, and ultimately sales.

One of the terms that digital marketers often use is SEO. In a nutshell, SEO tells you if people are viewing your website or content.

Any customer looking to buy a product or service will do a quick check on the internet, with the top SEO companies in India 2023, your product or service can also rank at the very top of the search results.

The lesson here is that companies need to achieve a high SEO ranking for their website on Google for users to see their content at the top of the search results.

Although obtaining a top rank might appear challenging on your own, working with a top SEO company in India can assist you in obtaining that coveted higher-ranking page.

The real issue now is how to choose the best Indian SEO company for your website. And that too from one of the many SEO companies that are out there.

We've therefore put together a list of the Top SEO Companies in India 2023 to assist you in selecting the best one for your content needs.

Let's get started straight now without further ado!

1. IndeedSEO

IndeedSEO is one of the Top SEO companies in India in 2023 which allows you the ability to respond to inquiries from potential clients on time. Their Professional SEO Services help you establish yourself as an industry authority while also increasing visibility and traffic.

In contrast to other businesses, IndeedSEO does not approach each project with the same general strategy.

Every website has a unique specialized audience, and in some ways, it differs slightly from other websites. IndeedSEO has a team that is both experienced and made up of professionals. With a team of dedicated staff that is standing by around the clock to assist you, Indeed SEO can handle any project you've entrusted with them.

As the best SEO company in India, they have exclusively focused on SEO and have become experts in it. Indeed SEO also goes a step further and guarantees that no one else understands SEO better than they do.

Year of establishment: 2010

Location: Mohali (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar), Punjab

Services: They specialize in search engine optimization

Clientele: RSN Property Group, SmallRig Nubs Plastics, Hood Guyz, and much more…

2. SEO Current

With a presence in more than thirty countries and more than 5,000 satisfied customers, SEO Current is one of the most successful search engine optimization (SEO) companies in India. SEO Current is your one-stop shop for all of your search engine optimization needs, and it provides a wide range of services. Since SEO Current is one of those truly modern companies, only truly modern businesses should work with them.

Year of establishment: 2016

Location: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab

Services: Content Writing, Paid Marketing Research, Social Media and Digital Marketing

Clientele: DUI law firm and Uwe

3. EZ Rankings

EZ Rankings is a full-service digital marketing firm that has g; a global presence. They provide web development, SEM, SMM, PPC, ORM, and more.

To keep you one step ahead of the competition, they provide straightforward, customized, but effective solutions. They create a unique website that captures the essence of your company, develops it, and markets it to the right audience at the right time.Being a company with more than 12 years of history, EZ Rankings is a reliable digital partner and boasts 10,000 users of EZ Rankings spread over 32 nations.

Year of establishment: 2010

Location: Noida, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click, Social Media Marketing

Clientele: Vodafone, Redington, Paybooks, Indiacakes, Kajaria, Casio, Honeywell, Yatra, Dennis Ferranti group

4. SERP WIZARD

SERP WIZARD has a team of staff specializing in digital marketing, and they are just as dedicated to your company's success as you are. They provide everything from search engine optimization to website design, making them one of the most well-rounded SEO companies in India. Leaders in their field for more than ten or more years, they’re a group consisting of more than fifty members. Their continuous support for more than 500 customers and Professionalism in digital media have led to winning many awards.

Year of establishment: 2012

Location: Jaipur, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Web Design, Web Development

Clientele: That's Italian, Vaughan SEO, Mobi9Tech, Techni Tool products, Saukhyam Pads

5. Techmagnate

Techmagnate occupies the position of the most effective digital marketing and searches engine optimization service provider in India. Starting with the conceptualization and moving on to the final stage of execution, they can put your entire digital marketing strategy into action.

With their holistic approach, they cover everything from design to pay-per-click advertising, and everything in between.They are steadfastly committed to helping clients achieve their objectives, which may include upholding the very best standards of cooperation, excellence in the workplace, and communication.

Year of establishment: 2006

Location: New Delhi, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, Mobile & App Marketing

Clientele: Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd, Reliance Global Call, Kent RO, Dabur NewU, Monster India, Koenig Solutions, Wynk Music

6. eSearch Logix Technologies

The company eSearch Logix Technologies is a top-tier Google Partner. Being one of the top digital marketing and website development firms based in Noida (NCR), India and they provide services for web design, online reputation management, PPC, and much more. They adhere to a quality-focused, goal-oriented work approach, which makes them a worthy contender on our list of the Top SEO companies in India.

Whether it's a website to represent your brand, an app, or digital marketing to increase your online visibility, eSearch Logix will offer high-quality services.

Year of establishment: 2014

Location: Noida, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Web Development, Mobile App Development

Clientele: Yokohama, Mitsubishi N.E.S.P.R.

7. Digital Infoways

Digital Infoways has a team of SEO experts and top marketers who serve to provide world-class SEO services.

With 500 plus consumers serviced globally, their methods are strengthened by top SEO specialists' abilities and a decade of industry expertise.

Digital Infoways provides website development, email marketing, content marketing, digital marketing services, and much more.

They put their heart and soul into each project while assisting you to reach your target market and produce leads.

Digital Infoways comes up with innovative methods for achieving scalability that is also flexible. With an inventive company approach and an industry-specific aim, they assist customers in achieving their marketing objectives.

Year of establishment: 2015

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Mobile & App Marketing, Social Media Marketing

Clientele: LIBRA, KOSS

8. Nettechnocrats

Nettechnocrats provide CRO, Google Adwords, SEM, SEO, and much more.

With a global reach, this 11-year-old firm employs more than 80 passionate people. With digital marketing, they have an immense dedication to assisting customers worldwide.

Through the use of digital marketing services, the company has significantly benefited 2000+ businesses. Nettechnocrats' main emphasis is their technique, and their projects are handled by a team of project managers, SEO specialists, AdWords specialists, social media experts, researchers, and market analysts.

Year of establishment: 2012

Location: Noida

Services: Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, Digital Strategy

Clientele: Slimbroswer.net, Cocacola, Shaves2u, Mrkt365, MensUSA, Zangi, Arihant, HubrisOne, Semilac

Conclusion

One of the best ways to get more people to visit your website online is to work with a top SEO company in India. It is very important to find an SEO partner whose values align with those of your business and whose work can be measured.

We hope this list was interesting to you and helped you find what you were looking for.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.