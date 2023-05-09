Top Ten Reasons to Choose PGDM

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) appears to be the most suitable choice for students looking to carve a promising management career in near future. This is because of several reasons that make it best choice than the conventional MBA degree. These reasons are discussed below:

1. Distinctive Learning Pedagogy

The PGDM program has outstanding features like overseas university professionals, visiting faculty from abroad, experiential learning and analytical case solving skills. Similarly, the learning pedagogy of PGDM Program of Poddar Business School of Jaipur comprises Live Corporate Projects, Research and New Case Development, Incubation and Start-up Setting trainings.

2. Updated Industry-based Curriculum

Conventional MBA degrees sometimes have outdated curriculum including irrelevant papers to the current market trends but this does not applies for PGDM. The top feature of PGDM program of Poddar Business School has core specialization with New Age Electives like Business Analytics, Hospitality and Event Management, Food and Agri-business Management and Entrepreneurship and Start-up technologies.

3. Development Programs and Trainings

In the PGDM program Faculty members and students are guided through seminars and conferences with other development programs to make its faculty expert and there are business development models for students. Top institutes ensure trainings for mentors and mentees. Recently, an International Conference was held recently at Poddar Business School invited Professors from BRICS countries.

4. Industry-Academia Interface

A closely-knit collaboration exists between industry and academia supports improvement and ensures the industry-academia linkages in PGDM. Poddar Business School has industrial connections by inclusion of credit-based internships, on-job training, fieldwork industrial visits, etc.

5. Eligibilty Criteria

The advantage of a PGDM diploma is that graduates from any field can opt for PGDM and selecting a reputed institute will foster one’s chances of getting a top leadership position in any organization. Poddar Business School is not only renowned but also has affordable fees with scholarships encouraging meritorious students to get equal opportunities to study Management.

6. Industrial Collaboration

Most PGDM courses are taught by top-level executives, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders, and students can gain direct one-to-one corporate interaction from them. Learning directly from these professionals can give them good industrial exposure. Poddar Business School has many corporate tie-ups with renowned industries.

7. International Certifications

Few prestigious PGDM have global connections with many add on features like Internships and Certifications from best institutes. Poddar Business School provides certifications from prestigious global institutes like Pearson, London School of Digital Marketing, Harvard University, Aimst University, etc.

8. Entrepreneurial Skills

The main advantage of PGDM is that it infuses entrepreneurial qualities in students and enables them to be go-getters right from the beginning. Students can gain adequate knowledge on working and dealing with the companies leading to a start-up mindset. This is a unique feature of PGDM of Poddar Business School.

9. Industrial Interface

Significantly, sound balance of theoretical knowledge and practical experience signifies a competent management institute. Top institute provide students guest lectures with business environment to make students job-ready. In this context, Poddar Business School has collaborations with famous companies like Apple, ISTD, USCMA, Honeywell, etc.

10. Excellent Placements and High Packages

Promising placements and high packages and factor is very important as PGDM ensures exquisite placements thereby fulfilling return on investment. For instance, the highest package offered to Poddar Institute’s student is 24 LPA till date that itself shows the excellent level of placements.

In case you are looking for a top ranking PGDM institute then consider PGDM program of Poddar Business School of Jaipur encompassing all the above-mentioned exclusive features.

