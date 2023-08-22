Top Things to Do in Gangtok: A Complete Guide to the Must-See Attractions

Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim, is not merely a destination but an experience. Tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas, this hill town offers a beautiful blend of tranquility and modernity. From towering monasteries to bustling markets, from panoramic landscape to thrilling adventures, Gangtok has something for every soul. And, knowing how to reach Gangtok adds to the ease of planning this peaceful getaway.

If you’re planning to visit this enchanting hill station, here’s a comprehensive guide on things to do in Gangtok. Explore peaceful monasteries, engage in mesmerizing sightseeing, experience thrilling treks, enjoy adrenaline-pumping activities, and make this one of the best family holidays you’ve ever had.

Gangtok Attractions

Nathula Pass – A Gateway to Unexplored Horizons

Situated at an elevation of 14,140 feet, Nathula Pass is one of the three open trading border posts between India and China. It's a place where you can literally feel the clouds brush against your face as you stand at the border of two mighty nations.

The journey to Nathula Pass itself is an adventure, as the winding roads take you through picturesque landscape adorned with snow-capped mountains and alpine flora. The drive, often through fog and mist, adds a sense of mystique to the experience. Once at the pass, you can visit the war memorial and pay homage to the brave soldiers who have guarded the frontier. Don’t miss out on Nathula Pass during your Gangtok sightseeing; it will be the experience of a lifetime.

Witness the Grand Architecture at Rumtek Monastery

Perched on a hill overlooking Gangtok, Rumtek Monastery is located about 23 kilometers from the city. Its elevated position offers stunning views of the surrounding landscapes, making the journey to the monastery as captivating as the destination itself.

The monastery is renowned for its magnificent architecture that reflects the traditional Tibetan style. As you enter the complex, you'll be greeted by vibrant murals, intricate woodwork, and detailed sculptures that narrate Buddhist teachings. The main prayer hall is adorned with paintings, statues, and a golden stupa that contains relics of the 16th Karmapa. Rumtek Monastery is more than just a religious site; it's a blend of art, spirituality, and culture and you must include this in your ‘Gangtok things to do’ list.

Tashi Viewpoint: A Window to the Himalayas

Tashi Viewpoint is situated approximately 8 kilometers from Gangtok. Nestled on a hill, it's a popular spot that offers an awe-inspiring view of the majestic Kanchenjunga, along with other snow-clad peaks of the Eastern Himalayas.

The vibrant play of colours during sunrise and sunset adds a magical touch to the landscape. The view of the monasteries and settlements in the valley below adds to the charm.

Hanuman Tok – A Blend of Spirituality and Scenery

The place derives its name from the Hindu God, Hanuman, and ‘Tok’ in the local language means a temple. According to legends, Lord Hanuman rested at this spot while carrying the Sanjeevani herb to Lanka.

The tranquil and serene ambiance at Hanuman Tok provides a perfect setting for meditation and contemplation. The gentle ringing of the temple bells, the fragrance of incense, and the soothing chants add to the mystical experience.

Seven Sisters Waterfall – A Symphony of Nature

Located on the Gangtok-Lachung Highway, around 32 kilometers from Gangtok, the Seven Sisters Waterfall is a popular stop for those heading to North Sikkim.

The Seven Sisters Waterfall gets its name from the seven different cascading falls that are seen side by side on the face of a rugged cliff when at full flow. During the monsoon, all seven falls come alive, creating a spectacular view that resembles a living painting of white streaks.

The soothing sound of the water, the fresh mountain air, and the verdant surrounding greenery make it a relaxing spot to unwind.

Tsongmo Lake – A High-Altitude Gem

Tsongmo Lake is renowned for its spectacular beauty. Encircled by steep mountains, the lake's crystal-clear water reflects different shades depending on the season. The lake remains frozen during the winter months, offering a surreal sight.

During the summer months, you can enjoy yak and mule rides around the lake. These rides provide a unique way to explore the landscape and offer fantastic photo opportunities.

Gangtok's diverse allure, with its majestic landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique attractions, creates an unforgettable tapestry for explorers of all kinds. Whether seeking solace in a monastery or adventure on a mountain trail, a trip to Gangtok promises lasting memories and rich experiences.

