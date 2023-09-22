Top Tokens With 20x Potential in 2023: Stacks (STX), Optimism (OP), Pomerdoge (POMD)

As we draw closer to 2024, three cryptocurrencies have emerged as potential frontrunners who could lead the next crypto rally. They include Decentraland (MANA), Filecoin (FIL), and Kangamoon (KANG). Find out how well they can do in 2024.

Analysts forecast Decentraland to hit $1.31 in 2024.

Analysts see Filecoin trading at $7.41.

Kangamoon allows buyers to enjoy all profits as it has no buy or sell tax.

Decentraland (MANA) Soars, More Bullish Momentum Coming?

The Decentraland crypto is a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. It allows users to purchase virtual land plots as NFTs using its native cryptocurrency. However, in 2022, the bears dominated the Decentraland coin, MANA, causing its price to plummet to $0.300 by the end of December.

Fast forward to 2023, MANA coin price witnessed significant gains. It reached a crucial milestone at $0.861 before experiencing a price reversal. Despite Decentraland's price drop, the platform has scored several partnerships this year.

In August, Decentraland partnered with Inworld to bring AI-powered NPCs to the metaverse. Analysts forecast that the growing adoption of Decentraland could push it to as high as $1.31 in 2024.

Filecoin (FIL) Price Rises As Adoption Soars

Filecoin is the native currency of a decentralized storage network that offers platform storage services. The FIL token is essential for customers seeking storage services, as they must make payments using the token on the Filecoin network.

However, it is worth noting that Filecoin's price has remained consistently below the $4 mark since mid-August. The Filecoin price has declined by 21% in the past month. Also, the token's price is down 1.4% on the weekly chart.

Earlier this month, reports revealed that the Australian Cardiac Institute adopted Filecoin’s storage services. If the adoption of the network continues, the token could hit new highs in 2024. According to PricePrediction, the price of Filecoin will be worth about $7.41 in 2024.

Kangamoon (KANG) Brings Earning Opportunity To Meme Coin Enthusiasts

Kangamoon is a promising crypto project that will merge the worlds of blockchain gaming and meme coins. What sets Kangamoon apart from other gaming platforms is its unique model that integrates components of meme coins.

This new project will allow players to earn rewards and win prizes while actively participating in games. Interestingly, market research reports predict the Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT gaming market to reach a remarkable value of over $8.85 billion by 2028. Kangamoon aims to capitalize on this massive growth to expand its gaming ecosystem.

Also, the immense growth potential of the P2E gaming sector further enhances Kangamoon's prospects of surpassing fellow meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. One notable feature of Kangamoon is its ability to unite meme coin enthusiasts with gamers. Gamers can amass virtual currency and valuable in-game items through quests, competitions, and special events.

Players can trade or sell these items on the Kangamoon marketplace. Unlike other P2E projects, Kangamoon does not impose buy or sell taxes. Currently, the project is in the initial phase of its presale, offering tokens at just $0.005 each.

