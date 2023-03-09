Topline Solutions serves 5000 Clients: Targets 20,000 clients next year

India, 9th March 2023: Topline Solutions, one of the premier names in the financial services industry that specialises in the niche of unclaimed investment recovery, is geared to celebrate the major milestone of having hit the 5,000-client mark this year. Rejoicing this milestone and with the aim to expand its clientele, the investment recovery firm has extended its expert guidance to the investors and has invited them to recover their shares from the IEPF (Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority).

Attesting to its financial wizardry, Topline Solutions’ total Investment Under Recovery clocks in at 250 crore, an amount that is set to grow given the firm’s unshakeable dedication to reclaiming shares for its clientele. At present, the investment recovery market is estimated to encompass total shares worth an imposing ₹25,000 crores, which lies with the IEPF, and in the context of the statistics, the company is resolved to help the investor, across ticket sizes, get their due.

On a forward-looking note, Dinesh Mehta, Director, in celebration of the milestone, shared, "With immense pleasure, we announce the milestone around the 5,000-client mark. Achievements such as these remind us not only of our potential to deliver excellence but also to double down on our core values, which are directed towards serving our clients to the very best of our ability. Thanks to the immense faith our clients have put in us, backed by our solid experience in the domain, we stand rather surefooted in this raging industry. We reckon that the investment recovery space has much more to be contributed to, and hence, we would like to invite and seek out more investors in order to help them get back what they have invested with their hard-earned money."

Similarly, an elated Himanshu Mehta, Director, spoke about the milestone while also outlining the vision of the firm: "The milestone has encouraged us to amp up our efforts to reach more and more investors every year, helping them recover what is rightfully theirs. What sets us apart from the competition is that we seek to give transparent and detailed advice to our investors, which not only fosters trust but also signals the backbreaking research and domain knowledge we hone. Encouraged by the whopping operational excellence we have hit this year, we welcome more investors to offer our services."

What informs the robust operations and IT infrastructure of the firm is its extensive experience in the finance sector since 1990. From the very beginning, the financial virtuoso has striven to bridge the gap between investors and the market, sharing keen expert-delivered insights. Initially, the firm worked on several cases of share recovery, reclaiming physical shares for the investors, when it realised that the leading cause among the multiple reasons behind unclaimed shares was that the majority of the stakeholders lacked proper physical records of their stock ownership. This realization led to the current specialisation of the company.

In 2007, understanding the growing need for financial advisory services for investment reclaiming, a segment of the industry that revolves around reclaiming shares for investors, Topline Solutions forayed into the niche with full gusto. Further expanding its client portfolio, in 2018, with a relaunch, Topline Solutions began serving both domestic and international investors, helping over 5000 investors regain their shares until today.

Apart from the tireless efforts of the devoted employees, the financial experts at Topline Solutions The company is driven by the vision of its directors, who cull from their huge repertoire of experience in the market to propel the company towards success.

Bringing a strong ear-to-the-ground approach to the company’s affairs is the stewardship of Mr. Dinesh Mehta, who has been an ace stock broker since the early 90s and a member of both the National Stock Exchange and the Delhi Stock Exchange. Mr. Dinesh draws on his stockbroking days to guide the company towards offering heightened customer satisfaction. With a business degree in finance from the prestigious SDA Bocconi, Milan, Mr. Himanshu Mehta, who is also a proud alumnus of Modern School Barakhamba Road, has worked in major financial institutions, sharpening his financial advisory and risk management expertise, before heading Topline Solutions. Previously, he was associated with a major player in the sector, such as ICICI Bank, in the capacity of a Risk Analyst as well as having worked in the equity research division of SBI Mutual Fund. With the help of Mr. Dinesh & Mr. Himanshu, the company crystallised its niche in unclaimed share recovery.

Aiming to take its legacy forward, Topline Solutions, powered by the company’s proprietary technology and wide PAN Indian and international network, has set the goal of reaching over 20.000 in the coming financial year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information, visit: https://www.thetoplinesolution.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.