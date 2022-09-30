Tourism And Hospitality Sector Gets A Big Push

Gujarat, which has become a role model for global development, with its new tourism policy is now creating employment avenues and attracting new investments in the tourism industry.

The state government has announced a new tourism policy for 2021-25, with the theme ‘Tourism Growth - Environmental Prosperity’. The new tourism policy will be in effect from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2025. Through the sustainable development of the state's tourism diversity, this policy will provide impetus to economic-social development. The state government has created the Gandhi Tourism Circuit, which allows tourists to learn from Mahatma Gandhi’s life.

Girnar Ropeway, developed on PPP model, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to enable tourists visit Ambaji Mata Temple on the famous Girnar in Junagadh district.

An investment of ₹13,500 crore has been made for 441 projects under the ‘Tourism Policy 2015-20’. Out of these, 43 projects are in the preliminary stage, 44 projects are in progress, and 29 projects are in the final stage. Till now, 325 projects have been completed in which 22,000 people were employed.

Girnar Ropeway, developed on PPP model, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to enable tourists visit Ambaji Mata Temple on the famous Girnar in Junagadh district. A large number of tourists take advantage of this ropeway.

Ambaji Mata Temple

An estimated cost of Rs75 crore will be spent to convert various historical buildings, including the Mahobat Khan Maqbara and the Uparkot Fort in Junagadh, into original historical structures.

Several projects have been undertaken to develop Dewalia Park and the missing facilities for tourists visiting Sasan Gir. The work is currently in progress. Around Rs30 crore will be spent on this project. Infrastructure development, spectacular sculptures, and other attractions have been undertaken at Ambardi Safari Park in Dhari, Amreli district, for the purpose of creating basic facilities and for the enjoyment of tourists. The work is currently in progress. It is estimated that Rs25 crore will be spent on this project.

Shivrajpur beach in Dwarka district is one of the first eight beaches in India to be awarded the ‘Blue Flag’ certification by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Denmark-an international, non-governmental, non-profit organisation-on October 11, 2020. A total of Rs125 crore will be spent on various coastal development projects. This work is currently underway.

The state also has the distinction of Gujarat Tourism Corporation received a grant of Rs50 crore from the Government of India under the Swadesh Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism for the development of the Beach Promenade at Somnath. On August 19, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the prepared work online.

Apart from Somnath and Dwarka, the Ministry of Tourism (Government of India), has also included Ambaji in its tourism scheme. A presentation was made regarding the approval of Rs50 crore for the Pilgrim Plaza project in Somnath, and Rs50 crore for the Tourist Information Center in Ambaji and the development of Gabbar. Both projects are in the process of approval from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Gujarat Govt is trying to promote a lot of heliports, says Hareet Shukla

Hareet Shukla (IAS), Secretary (Tourism)

According to Hareet Shukla (IAS), Secretary (Tourism), Gujarat is a policy-driven state. In an exclusive chat, he highlights how the state is introducing products to boost tourism. Excerpts…



New projects launched

The first route on which the Gujarat Government started seaplane services was between Sabarmati and Statue of Unity. There are plans to cover Shetrunji river and Dharoi Dam as well. The State Government is also trying to promote a lot of heliports. The first helipad services will start from Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad[1]Bhuj route will be operational soon. Recently, we approved routes for major destinations—Surat[1]Bhavnagar, Surat-Amreli, Surat-Rajkot.

Adoption of PPP model

Gujarat was the first state to implement PPP policy, and we are inviting more private investors. The new policy has a unique aspect – if someone comes forward with a project worth more than Rs500 crore, the state will not only lease land to that organisation, but will also provide a custom-made package.

‘Since January 2022, many new destinations have been opened for tourists’, says Alok Kumar

Alok Kumar Pandey (IAS), Commissioner of Tourism and Managing Director of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd

In a candid conversation, Alok Kumar Pandey (IAS), Commissioner of Tourism and Managing Director of Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd, talks about how the state is fast becoming a preferred tourist destination

Contribution of tourism to the state’s economy

Gujarat Tourism receives a very small portion of the overall state budget (0.19% for the fiscal year 2022-2023). Despite receiving such a small portion of the state budget, tourism contributes 4.73% (approx) to the state’s economy. Furthermore, we intend to raise this figure to 6% by the end of the fiscal year.

Footfall recorded in tourist spots since January 2022

From January to August 2022, 8.72 crore people visited Gujarat. The top five destinations where most of the tourists visited are Pavagadh (32.51 lakh), Ambaji Temple (34.40 lakh), Somnath (35.36 lakh), Dwarka (36.08 lakh) and Ahmedabad (63.33 lakh).