Tourists flock to Sattva Retreat Ayurvedic Wellness Center, here's why

Set in the backdrop of cool, serene environs, this unique spot in the lap of the Himalayas emanates spiritual vibes. Offering the best panacea for all discomforts that afflict the body mind or soul, the Himalayan abode of yogic master Anand Mehrotra is all set to welcome all those who come seeking wellness of the supreme kind. The Ayurvedic Wellness Center established as part of the renowned Sattva Retreat has begun operations, and is being positioned as an ideal destination for healing.

Newly redesigned and complete with all systems of traditional wellness and healing, the Sattva Retreat’s Ayurvedic Wellness Center has started welcoming tourists who come seeking an experience of healing and rejuvenation.

The spa and wellness center has a slew of wellness offerings right from detox to cleansing retreat packages. From the classic Ayurveda and Pancha Karma treatment to the modern Sattva cleansing programs that runs up to 5, 7 or 14 days at a stretch, Sattva’s Ayurvedic Wellness Center ushers in a fusion of ancient ayurvedic sciences and modern-day wellness algorithms. Prescribed for a healthy living are good food, yoga, pranayama, meditation and guided nature walks, and anyone who arrive seeking vitality and longevity are assured of all these that lead to absolute wellness.

Ayurveda joins modern-day wellness sciences

The setting of the retreat along the banks of a river add charm to the healing practices that the Ayurveda Wellness Center offer. The on-campus Ayurvedic Spa with steam room, services of an on-site professional team of Ayurvedic doctors and therapists, swimming pool that assures no chemical content are the add-ons that every visitor can look forward to.

Offering wholesome balance and purity to the body, mind and soul, the Sattva Retreat and its Ayurveda Wellness Center paves the spiritual path towards getting tourists be with one with nature, the elements and thereby experiencing wholeness. The Ayurvedic Spa & Wellness Center combines the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda with modern western healing modalities and mindfulness practices. This is indeed where one finds the destination for contemporary Ayurveda. Significantly, the Wellness Center offers ala carte therapies to wellness packages, which could well be described as an alchemy of programs to realize everyone’s rejuvenation dreams.

The Sattva Spa offers traditional therapies such as abhyanga, shirodhara, nasya, panchakarma as well as western therapies like Swedish massage, Thai massage, and cleansing programs. Sattva Retreat employs trained therapists who very well know the intricacies of the treatments prescribed in the ancient texts. When it comes to wellness and healing techniques, all that soothes the mind and soul are looked forward to by the visitor who arrives in Rishikesh with the intention of going back home rejuvenated. These needs are well attended to and besides the healing and wellness processes, the tourists are exposed to holistic offerings that range from jyotish readings, sound healing therapies, yogic lifestyle and more.

Packages at Sattva Retreat Ayurveda Wellness Center heal & rejuvenate

Helmed by Anand Mehrotra, the yogic master who began teaching his students, and the people around him, since the early age of 21. An authority in the Himalayan Yog-Vedantic tradition, Anand has ensured that the Sattva Retreat has made a name as a premiere hub for yoga, Ayurveda, and wellness streams as prescribed by the ancient texts.

The Sattva Retreat offers varied packages in tune with the needs of the tourist who arrive here. Among them are the Wellness Escape Package that offer 2 nights and 3days of daily yoga and meditation, healthy vegetarian meals, fresh organic fruit and vegetable juices daily, 60-minute treatments at the Sattva Spa. This package is offered a rate of ₹39,999 (Single occupancy) and ₹33,499 (double occupancy).

Besides this, the Recharge & Inspire Work Away from Home Package is a 3 nights and 4 days’ itinerary, offering daily yoga and meditation; guided hike through the surrounding mountain range; daily breakfast; and spa services at a 20 percent discount. The rates are ₹47,499 (Single Occupancy), and ₹40,799 (double occupancy).

The Sattva Retreat Ayurveda Wellness Centre also offers 7, 14 and 21-Day Panchakarma packages, where the tourists get to have all daily treatment procedures; personalized assessment and panchakarma plan as per the Ayurvedic Vidya; 3 Ayurvedic meals daily based on the tourist’s ‘dosha’, a quiet nourishing atmosphere for healing; personal instruction of meditation and yoga practice.

An Immunity Boost & Breathe Package that runs 3 nights and 4days, offers programs on basic pranayama techniques to calm the nervous system, cleanse the lymphatic system and increase lung capacity. This is besides the detox, healthy food, and Ayurvedic massages on the menu. The plan comes for ₹47,499 (single occupancy) and ₹40,799 (double occupancy).

In the works is the proposed Sattva Rasayana Cleanse Program, which will be offered as 7, 14 and 21-day packages. The program aims at offering a cleansing program with the aid of Organic India herbs.

For more information, visit https://sattvayogaacademy.com/.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.