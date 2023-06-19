Towards industry-focused learning: Nuno Rosa conducts Visual Merchandising Workshop for INIFD Borivali

India, 16th June 2023: International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) Borivali, one of the most esteemed design schools in India, recently conducted an immersive Visual Merchandising Workshop, at the INIFD Borivali campus, with one of the leading names in the domain, Nuno Rosa. Reflecting the institutes’ hands-on, domain-geared, design education, the workshop revolved around imparting Rosa’s insights into the field of Visual Merchandising. The origin of Visual Merchandising, the scope of the field and the role of a visual merchandiser, along with a deep dive into the pioneer’s body of work, spanning over 28 years, were some of the key takeaways of the session.

The workshop aimed to showcase among the driven candidates from the INIFD Borivali what it takes to be a leader who has played as pivotal a role in the industry as Nuno Rosa. To elaborate, the workshop was denoted by the unique artistic style of Nuno Rosa, who has redefined visual merchandising in over 400 doors, across sectors, be it medium or large high-street brands, departmental stores, leather goods, retail outlets for travel accessories, and luxury fashion and gifts.

In this workshop, Nuno Rosa, who is currently the brainpower behind the impressive visual merchandising efforts of the renowned apparel brand JACK & JONES Men’s and Kid’s, shared the gleanings of his 28-year-long career in Visual Merchandising with the students of INIFD Borivali. What makes him the iconic mentor that he has come to be is the fact that he has successfully blended the artistic aspect of the trade with effective commercial solutions that enhance the company’s profitability. Moreover, the workshop was part of the institutes’ relentless efforts to offer their design students robust international exposure from different design specialisations.

The interaction with Nuno Rosa helped the design students of INIFD Borivali acquire a real-world view of essential industry skills such as Campaign Styling, Creative Visual Direction, Strategy, Window Designing, Store Design and Layout Planning. Notably, with this set of expertise, the leader made his mark in competitive international markets such as the U.A.E., Mexico, India, Portugal, and the U.K., having worked with major brands such as the Benetton Group, Mango, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, C&A, and Chalhoub Group, among others.

Further, it is worth mentioning that workshops such as these are not just for accelerating the industry-focused grooming of the candidates but also a networking opportunity for them to seek out mentors among industry leaders. Additionally, the workshop with Nuno Rosa served as a source of inspiration for the candidates to learn from his versatile career. The highlights of his career include 17 years of international experience in markets such as London, Mexico, Dubai, and India, along with his 12-year-long stints as Head of Visual Merchandising across three continents.

Another thing to learn from Rosa’s long-standing career is his unwavering commitment to being creative, which has been the driving force behind several successful campaigns, iconic design concepts and robust multi-channel marketing efforts. All in all, the workshop represented all the values, such as innovation, creativity and understanding of the market, that institutes such as INIFD Borivali have delivered since their inception and thus making a valuable experience for the design students.

INIFD Borivali, for 28 years, has been shaping the careers of talented fashion and interior designers. INIFD Borivali offers 1-year certificate programmes, 2-year diploma programmes, 3-year advanced diploma programmes, B.Voc and M.Voc degree programs in fashion & interior designing.

To know more visit https://inifdborivali.com/

