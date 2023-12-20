Trackier, a Bootstrapped Startup Rings In 7th Corporate Anniversary With A Vietnam Offsite

Hanoi, Vietnam, 30th November. Trackier, a profitable bootstrapped startup, marks its 7th corporate anniversary with an offsite trip to Vietnam. As the company marks this important milestone since its inception in 2016, the entire team of 70 individuals flew to the picturesque South Asian country in November this year reflecting on the startup’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of belonging within its team.

The team arrived in Vietnam on November 25, marking the first day of its week-long getaway in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi. Amid the backdrop of scenic beauty, relaxation and strategic discussions, the company celebrated its 7th anniversary with an ‘All Hands Meet’ at one of the leading hotel chains in the city, topped by a cake-cutting ceremony graced by the company’s founding members - Faizan Ayubi, Udit Verma and Hemant Mann.

The 8-hour long gala saw award ceremonies rewarding some of the best performers of the companies along with the service awards for individuals with unwavering loyalty for the company. Along with the award ceremony, the event was also graced by fun performances by employees, adding a lively atmosphere to the gathering.

Talking about marking this incredible milestone surrounded by their team, CEO & Co-Founder of Trackier, Faizan Ayubi said, “7 years already and it can’t get any better with my most favorite people under the same roof in this beautiful country. At Trackier, we never celebrate anything alone, be it a small achievement or a bigger milestone. This incredible team made it possible for a bootstrapped startup blossom into a thriving venture trusted by over 2,000 companies all over the world. And not to forget, our extremely valuable client base who put their trust in our product and our vision, taking us to this pivotal milestone. Kudos to everyone who made Trackier what it is today!”



Echoing the same sentiment, Udit Verma, CMO & Co-Founder of Trackier, added, “It is still fresh in our mind how we started this company in our college dormitory. One day we were talking about building something together and today, we’re witnessing the remarkable fruition of that conversation. Time flies so fast and did it carry us through a journey of dreams.”



Hemant Mann, CTO & Co-Founder of Trackier, said, “We started off with just a single product in the basket and today we’re proudly showcasing not just one but three SaaS-based products catering to different industries. The journey from that humble beginning to a market leader fills my heart with gratitude towards the unwavering support of our customers and the never say die attitude of our team. This celebration truly couldn’t have been any better than this.”

Trackier celebrated its 6th corporate anniversary in 2022 with an offsite at Thailand along with its entire team of 60 members. The 4-day celebration included team-building activities, rewards & recognition ceremony, and a dinner party with everyone in attendance.

This year’s All Hands Meet also marked the company’s 4th international offsite, following destinations including Maldives, Dubai, and Thailand.

About Trackier

Trackier is a Delaware, United States based startup with over 70 members. The company offers subscription-based attribution tracking and partner management platform to brands, ad networks, agencies, and affiliate networks. It primarily caters to the performance marketing, mobile marketing and iGaming industry. Aside from the US, Trackier has offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

