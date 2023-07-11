Tradecurve Breaks Out With 80% Returns, Threatening the Dominance of Fantom

The cryptocurrency market is highly competitive, with projects constantly vying for dominance and investor attention. In this article, we explore the rising challenge to Fantom's dominance by Tradecurve. This comprehensive trading platform has recently experienced a breakout, delivering impressive returns of 80%. Keep reading as we go into the details and examine how Tradecurve's ascent threatens Fantom's established position.

Fantom (FTM): A leading blockchain platform

Fantom has emerged as a prominent blockchain platform, offering high scalability and fast transaction processing. With its innovative approach to consensus and robust infrastructure, Fantom has established itself as a reliable and efficient blockchain solution. The project's focus on decentralized applications and smart contract functionality has garnered significant attention, making Fantom one of the top contenders in the crypto space.

Recently, Fantom announced that its proposal for Ecosystem Vault v2.0 was approved. This favorable vote will hasten the disbursement of funds from the gathered vault through Gitcoin. With this new system, ecosystem projects and builders on Fantom can access a new source of expansion capital every quarter.

However, this news did not impact the Fantom price chart as it currently has a value of $0.3046 with a market cap of $852M, down 3.08% in the last 24 hours. Because of this, holders are looking at other projects with more upside potential.

Tradecurve (TCRV) and Its Breakout

Tradecurve, a rising presale star, has recently experienced a breakout, capturing the attention of investors. Over 12,500 users have registered for this upcoming game-changing trading platform thus far. This surge in popularity has resulted in remarkable returns of 80% for early Tradecurve investors while also raising $2.8M, showcasing its potential for substantial growth.

Threatening Fantom's Dominance

Tradecurve's rapid rise and impressive returns now threaten Fantom's dominance in the blockchain space. While Fantom has established itself as a leading blockchain platform, Tradecurve could disrupt the online trading market by combining the best aspects of CEX and DEX on a single platform.

Tradecurve focuses on privacy and convenience by allowing users to create an account using a working email only (no sign-up KYC checks required) and trade all derivatives on one account. With its user-friendly interface and distinctive features such as high leverage starting at 500:1 and negative balance protection, Tradecurve could even outshine eToro as a competitive alternative for those seeking trading opportunities within multiple financial markets.

Long-Term Growth Potential

While Fantom may have held a dominant position thus far, Tradecurve's breakout performance demonstrates the market's appetite for unique trading platforms. The platform's native token, TCRV, is now in Stage 4 of its presale and is just $0.018 per token. As the presale advances, more price hikes are expected, with some analysts even forecasting a 50x growth by the time it finishes. Obtain this potential blue-chip token before its value skyrockets to $0.025 when Stage 5 begins sometime next week.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.