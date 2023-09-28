Tradecurve Market Shows Bullish Potential in the Exchange Space, Axie Infinity and The Sandbox Look To Rebound From Lows

Play-to-earn gaming tokens have not performed well in 2023. However, two top P2E tokens Axie Infinity and The Sandbox are now showing signs of recovery. Meanwhile, Tradecurve Markets has been showing great potential in the crypto exchange space. In this article, we will cover these three exciting projects.

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

Axie Infinity Rebounds, Reclaims $4.5

Axie Infinity (AXS), a blockchain-based game has so far been an intriguing addition to the P2E space. A game based on players breeding and battling fantasy creatures known as Axies. The Axie Infinity marketplace has managed to stay on top of its game amidst the severe bullish nature of the crypto market.

In recent news, Axie Infinity is set to host an event in Lunacia. This event will feature upcoming changes to the project plus a week-long contest. In addition, the Axie Infinity token has just been listed on a top Japanese exchange, CoinCheck.

As a result, the price of Axie Infinity has been bullish in recent weeks. The AXS token has increased from $4.1 to over $4.59. Crypto experts are hopeful the bullish momentum will continue. They have predicted that Axie Infinity could increase to $7.99 before the year comes to an end.

The Sandbox Shows Bullish Signals

Amidst selling pressures in the broader crypto market, The Sandbox price declined for most of August. The drop saw the price of SAND reach lows of $0.27. However, in recent weeks, the Sandbox coin has bounced back, showing bullish signals.

As a result of the recent increase, The Sandbox has recovered above the $0.300 resistance. The Sandbox team has also been working on means to attract more users to the platform. They have gone about this with the introduction of new NFTs, Avatars, and prized competitions hosted on the platform.

In addition, they have launched a new event, Captain Tsubasa. With its current momentum, analysts are projecting The Sandbox to hit a price of $0.98 by the end of the year. However, there are a lot of resistance levels to overcome before SAND can trade at this level.

>>Register For The Tradecurve Markets Presale<<

The Tradecurve Market (TCRV) Shakes Up the Crypto Exchange Space

Emerging as a rising star in the crypto exchange space, experts have tagged Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) as a project worth looking at. The platform combines features from both centralized and decentralized exchanges for a one-of-a-kind trading platform.

Because of its hybrid platform, Tradecurve Market features transparency, privacy, anonymous trading, private key control, and trading of multiple markets. Users can trade any form of derivative on the market, all from a single account. These derivatives are ETFs, Forex, Commodities, Bonds and Indices.

Also, The Tradecurve Markets includes a high leverage of 500:1 along with copy trading and AI-powered trading bots. Hence, there is no surprise why the rush to this promising platform. With the launch of its demo version, users have a glimpse into what the platform can offer.

The Tradecurve Market has seen over 18,000 increase in its new user accounts. This in turn has helped the project amass over $6.1 million, from presale alone. The project is currently in its fifth presale stage, and users can buy a TCRV token for $0.025 per token. Crypto experts have predicted that TCRV could rally to $0.5 before the year ends.

For more information about the Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) presale:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!