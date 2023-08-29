Traders Union celebrates victory at FinanceFeeds Awards

FinanceFeeds Awards has recognized Traders Union as the "Most Comprehensive Financial Trading Portal". Receiving a prestigious title from an independent industry resource that provides honest news and reviews for professional and novice traders is a proof of leadership and professionalism. In the 13+ years of operation, TU has proven to be worthy of trust. Users can always find reliable, unbiased and, most importantly, up-to-date information on the platform. To date, the TU community has more than 300,000 subscribers.

Core values: honesty, objectivity, relevance

Traders Union is an information portal founded in 2010 by a team of enthusiasts in their field. The main idea was to create a space where traders and investors could find useful educational information, unbiased reviews of the best exchanges, brokers, prop firms, reviews of real clients and much more.

The FinanceFeeds Awards noted that TU not only managed to achieve its goals, but also significantly expanded the range of services and diversified content. Portal users won't have to spend countless hours gathering and researching information; they can find all the data they need in one place and make informed decisions. All information is presented in a convenient and accessible format, making it useful for both professionals and beginners. Plus, the site is completely free to use.

The winners at the FinanceFeeds Awards are the best in the industry. This means that receiving a reputable award for TU is a motivation to move forward and become even better for clients. As a reward, Traders Union received its own page on the independent reviewer. Its visitors will be able to get learn about the features of the financial portal, learn about its achievements and offers. The information is also available on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin pages of FinanceFeeds Awards.

Why did Traders Union become the best in its category?

The FinanceFeeds Awards evaluates nominees in an unbiased manner using multiple selection criteria. When evaluating Traders Union service, unbiased experts noted that the content for the site is prepared by a team of real professionals - financial experts, analysts, real traders who are ready to share their knowledge and experience with beginners. FinanceFeeds believes that high-quality and up-to-date information in the financial world is worth its weight in gold. As a TU client, you can count on:

useful information about Forex trading, stock and cryptocurrency markets;

fresh analytics, which allows users to adjust the strategy, if necessary, and reduce risks;

professional support service and legal support;

assistance in choosing brokers, exchanges, prop firms, for which ratings are regularly published and updated;

comprehensive reviews. From company profiles, you can learn about the features of a commercial offer, regulation of the company, additional benefits it offers(affiliate program, bonuses, etc.);

participation in an affiliate program with generous payouts;

regular contests with cash prizes.

FinanceFeeds also noted that on the Traders Union website, you can compare various financial partners and choose the one that suits you best. To do this, users only need to evaluate the basic parameters.

Traders Union tries to be as close to the readers as possible and speak the same language with them. That is why the portal has become multilingual (15+ language versions). The site team continues to work on adding new language versions.

In addition, FinanceFeeds appreciated the content of TU’s website and the variety of opinions on it. The team of the financial portal employs experts from all over the world. These are authors of materials, analysts, traders with extensive experience in the field of trading and investing.

Traders Union has ambitious plans for further development to justify the trust of traders and investors who come to the website to improve their financial literacy and professional skills.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.