Traders Union experts made detailed binance coin prediction

What is Binance coin?

Traders Union experts noted that the rise of Binance Coin is surprising in that this altcoin, launched less than a year ago, has no unique blockchain or high purpose for changing the world. Binance Coin is an ERC20 token, of which there are more than 500 on the Ethereum platform. And its purpose is simply to pay for internal transactions on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

For example, more than a hundred other cryptocurrencies can be bought with BNB tokens on Binance. The availability of these altcoins to bidders also allows them to save money. Exchange players with BNB on their books can pay a reduced fee of up to 0.05% when they buy and sell on Binance instead of the standard 0.1% according to binance coin prediction.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a digital asset and the native cryptocurrency of the Binance exchange. BNB has been used primarily as a utility token for trading fees and other services on the Binance platform. However, over the past few years, Binance has been expanding its use cases, and as a result, the price of BNB has skyrocketed. In this article, we will take a look at Binance Coin's price history and make some predictions about its future performance.

According to Traders Union Binance Coin's goal of serving as "fuel" to fuel the exchange looks unassuming and small-scale compared to any other token in the top 20. The contrast is particularly striking when compared to the altcoins of the ambitious EOS project, which is developing an "Earth Operating System", or IOTA cryptocurrencies, which were created to be used to pay off hundreds of billions of machines in the Internet of Things ecosystem.

What is KSM crypto?

The Kusama network essentially mimics the Polkadot network, providing the same conditions — but the Kusama network acts as a test bed before the actual deployment in the Polkadot network.

Traders Union Analysts told that Kusama includes two types of blockchain that provide all network activity and handle transaction processing. The main network is called the Relay chain, and it is where validators are placed. For reference, the functionality of the Relay chain is nominal and its primary purpose is to coordinate the operation of the system as a whole.

In addition, there are Parachains which are flexible and versatile custom networks — each with unique features and different architectures for different projects.

What makes Kusama particularly useful is the fact that most projects are deployed on a test network, but by deploying on a live Kusama blockchain, the project can actually do the necessary testing. This makes it easier to test projects in a live environment, which is a significant advantage for many reasons.

