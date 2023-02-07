Traders Union Name the Leader Among MT4 Forex Brokers

Success in Forex trading consists of many components. The main of them are analytical thinking, the ability to predict market behavior and correctly calculate risks, control one’s own emotions and manage assets wisely. In addition to personal qualities and skills, a lot depends on the broker, and the technical component, such as the trading platform. Given that the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is considered the gold standard, Traders Union analysts have presented a ranking of the best MT4 brokers in the market. The Meta Trader 4 brokers rating will be useful for both novice traders and experienced professionals. And the first place in it went to RoboForex broker.

RoboForex — easy and comfortable trading in any circumstances

RoboForex emerged in the Forex market in 2009. In almost 15 years of continuous development and improvement, the company has become not only a trustworthy broker, but also a leading software developer in the industry. Today, RoboForex clients have access to the best trading conditions.

According to Traders Union, the broker managed to outperform such well-known Forex companies as XM, Exness and Admiral Markets in the ratings.

Bonuses and affiliate programs at RoboForex

The company pays considerable attention to its reputation and customer loyalty. That's why the broker’s bonus programs are one of its strengths. New RoboForex clients receive a 120% welcome bonus on their first deposit, which they can use to trade risk free. There is also a cash back program, under which traders registered with RoboForex receive up to 15% cash back on their earnings. The broker also offers an affiliate program, where clients can earn extra profit by inviting others to trade with RoboForex.

Other benefits of RoboForex

The broker allows traders to open different types of accounts, both for beginners and for pros.

Among the supported platforms, the broker offers not only MetaTrader 4, but also MetaTrader 5, CTrader and RTrader. RoboForex also has a proprietary web terminal, where you can work with both real and paper accounts.

The advantages of the broker also include a leverage of 1:2000, which will be appreciated by traders with aggressive strategies and experienced professionals.

24/7 multilingual support service is ready to help with all your questions. In a word, every trader will find advantages at RoboForex.

Does RoboForex have disadvantages?

RoboForex, like any other broker, has its imperfections. Traders Union analysts noted that the platform does not provide new traders with no deposit bonuses, and the minimum deposit is $10. For Pro, Pro-Cent, ECN, Prime accounts, the number of supported currency pairs is only 36, but in general, the broker can be called ideal for Forex trading.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.