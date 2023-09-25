Traders Union Selects Best CFD Brokers Via TU Overall Score

Traders Union (TU) experts have recently published their rankings of the top CFD brokers for this year, aiming to assist the growing number of traders.

Accordingly, the listed brokers come with their own set of unique features and advantages, catering to a wide range of trading styles and preferences.

At the forefront, RoboForex has been a global provider of trading services in the Forex market, securing the top spot with a remarkable Traders Union Rating of 9.78 out of 10.

The broker's success is attributed to its specialization in trading automation solutions, offering services such as the CopyFx auto trading platform and a bot builder.

RoboForex stands out also by providing an extensive selection of offerings, including support for over 12,000 CFDs and direct trading in US shares with remarkably low fees.

Emerging as a strong competitor is Pocket Option, earning a TU Overall Score of 9.71. This broker, renowned for being the best in copy trading services, serves clients across more than 95 regions worldwide.

Pocket Option distinguishes itself with its commitment to top-notch customer service, cutting-edge trading technologies, and financial innovations. The brokerage firm has also developed its own unique trading platform and offers trading on the popular MT5 platform.

Additionally, clients can benefit from various bonus offers and a profitable affiliate program, all while enjoying maximum leverage of 1:100 on its MT5 Forex accounts.

Tickmill, with a score of 9.64, places a strong emphasis on innovation, providing users with the flexibility to engage in both manual and automatic trading by mirroring the transactions of experienced traders.

This multi-regulated CFD provider also offers a range of basic training materials, making it a suitable choice for traders of all levels exploring the world of CFDs.

Notably, Tickmill is known for its low spreads and comfortable trading conditions, offering spreads as low as 0.1 pip for popular currency pairs like EUR/USD.

Meanwhile, Exness holds the fourth Traders Union ranking, reflecting a rating of 9.57. It is considered an ideal broker for both active and passive investment, offering the best trading conditions.

This global multi-asset broker has built a strong reputation in catering to the diverse needs of traders through various account types. These account options include demo accounts for beginners and ECN accounts with low spreads starting from 0.1 pip for active traders.

For traders interested in scalping strategies, IC Markets made waves with its low spreads starting from 0.1 pips and competitive fees that commence at just $3.

With over a decade of experience, IC Markets continually enhances its services, providing traders with accurate analytical tools, updated trading platforms, and reliable connectivity.

Meanwhile, it is essential to note that regulations governing CFD trading may vary from one part of the world to another. In line with this, it is crucial to consult with the local regulatory body to determine the legality and regulations of CFD trading in a country.

While there is potential for profitability in CFD trading, it is important to acknowledge that the venture is considered a high-risk financial instrument.

Traders Union experts have cited that CFD trading success is rooted in a sound trading strategy given by CFD brokers that provides a deep understanding of the market.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.