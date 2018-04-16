Tradition with a twist: Making Akshaya Tritiya special

Every Akshaya Tritiya, people queue up to buy gold or invest in other valuables. This is because it is considered to be an auspicious day to start a venture or purchase something significant. However, if you were given an option to make it special, how would you go about it? Here are some new ways to celebrate the occasion this year.

The best way to spend a holiday (Pixabay)

Hit the spa

Do you feel stressed all the time? So much so that it is getting in the way of your daily activities? This Akshaya Tritiya, take time out and hit the spa! A rigorous massage will improve your blood circulation, thereby helping you relax. It will also help you sleep better, in case you are planning to celebrate the festival by snuggling under a blanket. Quick tip: don’t take to using your phone immediately after the spa session!

The best time catch up on your favorite TV series (Pexels)

Do some binge-watching

Festivals are all about reunions. And when that happens, it’s also about watching one TV show after another. Of course, there will be endless discussions about the characters, or fights over the popcorn, but in the end, you’re sure to thank your lucky stars. Quick tip: ask your companions to rank their favourite series, and watch how things spice up!

What a joy! A wide, open road. (Pixabay)

Go on a long drive

If you hate the festival rush, then what better than moving away from the city till the din subsides? So, take the day off, get behind the wheel, and let the roads work their magic on you. Going on a drive is also the easiest way to connect with the world. You get to soak in the beauty of nature, try new foods, or even chat with strangers. Quick tip: don’t forget to add the song Crazy Train from Ozzy Osbourne to your playlist for that great experience!

Time to gorge on your favorite food! (Pixabay)

Treat your taste buds

It’s a festival. So, no, you can’t possibly eat the same old dal-chawal. Instead, how about digging into a feast at the restaurant your friends have been raving about? Such occasions are also perfect to catch up with old mates and look back with nostalgia. And if nothing works out, you know what to do—order in a large-sized portion of your favourite meals. Quick tip: keep a bottle of antacid pills handy!

PC Chandra’s Akshaya Tritiya Collection (PC Chandra Jewellers)

Indulge a little

And, finally, festivals are the best time to indulge. Therefore, in keeping with the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya, how about gifting yourself some gold? Check out the latest collection by P.C.Chandra Jewellers that promises to up your style statement by several notches. From bangles to earrings to rings, these sleek, yet unique, pieces are just what every modern Indian woman needs. Wear these to office, casual lunches, or parties—you are sure to make heads turn. You can also buy gold/silver coins if you want.

What’s more, you can buy these without burning a hole in your pocket. Prices start at Rs.2,500, and P.C.Chandra Jewellers is offering a 25% discount on all making charges. The offer is valid till April 30 for online purchases only on pcchandraindiaonline.com.

Quick tip: go ahead and pamper yourself!