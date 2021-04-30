Transformational partnerships for a future-ready workforce

Industry and academia collaboration is the key to catalyzing innovation and growth in technology. Manav Rachna has been a frontrunner in fostering collaborations with industry leaders across domains and adopting an approach to find solutions to complex social, economic, and environmental challenges.

The universities at Manav Rachna offer sought-after, next-gen specializations in alliance with marquee companies to generate knowledge and technologies that are of value to the participants and society at large:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning / Cloud Computing (with Microsoft): A collaboration between Manav Rachna and Microsoft gives students an opportunity to learn from experienced Microsoft technical facilitators. They are exposed to hands-on practical learning and exclusive case studies on technology implementation in the software industry. A wide range of Microsoft Certifications of 21st century skills is integrated with the curriculum as per industry requirements.

Cyber Security and Threat Intelligence (with Quick Heal): Designed in collaboration with Quick Heal, this course prepares students for contemporary areas like cyber security, cyber forensics, cyber threat intelligence, malware analysis, network forensics, and more. Tech talks, webinars, internships, and placement support from Quick Heal make this a highly sought-after course.

Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (with Intel® Corporation): This course offers students a 360-degree exposure to various Intel hardware and software platforms that are used for AI and IoT development. An Intel® Intelligent Systems Lab has been established on the Manav Rachna Campus, thereby providing students an opportunity to work on the Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor-based Server, Intel® Parallel Studio XE, AI Deployment Tools, and many others.

Cloud, DevOps & Automation/Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (with Xebia) is delivered in specially designed Agile Classrooms (the first in India). The Agile Teaching Pedagogy includes teamwork prientation and an emphasis on project work, where the progress of both the faculty and students is visible on special boards. Curriculum, e-course material, tech-talks, and remote/onsite internship opportunities are provided by Xebia.

Digital Forensics and Cyber Security (with IBM): Offered in association with IBM, this course entails a one-week industry interaction program at IBM in Bangalore. Students gain access to an online ecosystem Platform-Innovation Center for Open Standards, and experience a live IT environment.

M.Tech Automation and Robotics (with Mitsubishi): An advanced Factory Automation Lab and a Center of Excellence at Manav Rachna that trains students in the latest iQR set up is a testimonial of the strength of this collaboration. This is the First Robotics Lab that has been set up by MEI in North India. The students are also given an exposure to the SCADA Software for monitoring and analysis.

Smart Manufacturing and Automation: Students enrolled in this specialization can take up an Industrial Automation Certification program, offered in collaboration with Trans Neuron Technologies. The partnership offers students 120+ hours of classroom contact, labs and hackathons; 40 contact hours per semester by an industry expert; a one-year industry connect module; and internship and placement support with several other benefits. The Altair Centre of Excellence, with world-class infrastructure, has been established to work on CAE-related projects.

VLSI Design and Verification (with TrueChip): Under this specialized B.Tech ECE programme, there are 20 modules that are offered. They have been designed by Truechip and Futurewiz based on the current industrial requirements. It also includes hands-on training from industry experts on industry-leading tools, and a letter of intent at the time of admission. A certificate is awarded post completion of the programme.

B.Tech Electronics and Computer (Specialization in Healthcare Technology) in association with Sahai Research labs: Sahai Research Labs offers curriculum support, guidance to students in project-based learning, multi-disciplinary projects (open for all branches); patent filing guidance and support; and availing of certified in-house industrial training facilities with a stipend.

Robotics Process Automation (with UiPath): Under this collaboration, students get access to the UI Path Studio software and learning material. A certificate is awarded post completion of the learning modules available on the LMS of UiPath. The RPA course is also offered to the students as a part of their academic curriculum.

Recently, a Centre of Excellence for Solar PV Skills with ESSCI and Applied Materials has been established on the campus to impart high-quality training in the field of solar rooftop design. Participants are exposed to solar design software for planning and assembling the entire structure from scratch.

Admission to these courses can be availed through JEE, SAT, Pearson scores, pre-board results, and the Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT 2021), which will be held on May 22 & 23 (online).

