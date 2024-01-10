Transforming Aesthetic Treatments with Experience & Expertise - The Esthetic Clinics

The Esthetic Clinics is a trailblazer in the field of skin and hair care procedures in India, where EXPERTISE and EXPERIENCE amalgamate to not only make this medical facility consistently earn the title of The Best Cosmetic Clinic In India.

The Esthetic Clinics (TEC) is at the forefront of Indian skin and hair care, where science and art merge and experience merges with innovation. It has won the prestigious title of “The Best Cosmetic Clinic” in India for five consecutive years (2019-23), according to a survey. Based on the principles of knowledge and experience, this sanctuary of beauty has positively transformed the lives of over 100,000 individuals from over 20 countries. With an impressive accumulated experience of over 100 years, TEC has its presence in Indian cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Vadodara. In the year 2023, the clinic attained worldwide acclaim, solidifying its status as one of the Best cosmetic clinics in the World, as duly acknowledged by a highly regarded international platform focusing on fashion and leisure.

The TEC offices now provide a wide array of surgical and non-surgical services

A Journey of Transformation:

Consider the case of Mr. Ankit from New Delhi, whose life was ruined by a genetic disorder that prevents him from breathing through his nose. Struggling with the limitations of mouth breathing, Ankit’s self-esteem and quality of life were severely affected. His dream was simple but profound: a sculpted nasal bridge. Leading the team at TEC are Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor. They carefully created a new nasal bridge for Ankit using his own rib cartilage. The results were miraculous - not only did it restore his ability to breathe through his nose, but it transformed and revitalized him.

Changing Lives across Borders:

TEC’s impact extends beyond borders, Lari Kumari, is a four-year-old girl in Pakistan who suffers from blepharophimosis, a disease that severely affects her eyesight. This oculoplastic condition usually requires several sittings to heal. However, due to travel constraints, The Esthetic Clinics chose to perform the surgery in a single sitting. The surgery was a great success, and Lari’s vision improved drastically.

A Legacy of Experts:

At the heart of TEC’s success are its founders, Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr.Rinky Kapoor. Dr. Shome holds the distinction of being the only surgeon to be American Board Certified in Facial Cosmetic Surgery, the highest form of accreditation. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, an acclaimed Dermatologist, stands as one of the best in India, excelling in both dermatology and cosmetology. Her expertise ensures that individuals regain confidence and embrace life fully at The Esthetic Clinics.

The Facilities:

The TEC offices now provide a wide array of surgical and non-surgical services, encompassing plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, dermatology, hair care, weight loss programs, dental services. They specialize in various body contouring treatments like liposuction surgery, laser non-surgical lipolysis, bariatric surgery, and Tummy-tucks. Other treatments like breast lifts, augmentation, and reduction, arm lifts, hip lifts, brazilian hip lifts, mommy makeover surgeries, facial reconstruction, Face rejuvenation procedures like Ultherapy, Liquid Facelift, and Cosmetictreatments such as Botox, Face Threads, Facial Implant, Face Scar, Revision, Dermal Fillers, Ultrasound Lipolysis.

Comprehensive skin care treatments address conditions such as acne scar, psoriasis, vitiligo, skin laser treatments for skin brightening, laser hair removal, tattoo removal. Anti-aging treatments include BB Glow, medi facials, laser scars, Korean glass glow facials, fractional CO2 laser and chemical peels. It also offers reconstructive surgeries for fracture and trauma, blepharoplasty, ptosis and rhinoplasty surgery, eye surgery. They also provide Hair Treatments, including surgical hair transplants and non-surgical QR678 Neo.

Flagship Treatment:

Among its treatments, TEC’s flagship treatment, QR678 Neo, stands out as a science-backed and plant-based hair regrowth treatment. Since the QR678 Neo has been patented in India and the USA and regulatory approvals from 10+ countries, it has become the premier solution for hair regrowth. 1000+ doctors and clinic chains administer QR678 Neo to their patients for hair regrowth.

Research & Training:

TEC is not just a medical facility; It is a place for evidence-based practice and research. With accredited and registered ethics committees approved by DCGI and CDSCO, TEC has contributed more than 70 research papers to medical journals worldwide. In addition to research commitments, TEC plays an important role in educating medical professionals. The clinic has provided competency-based training to more than 600 dermatologists and Plastic surgeons from more than 15 countries, with numerous courses and fellowships.

