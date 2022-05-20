Transforming cybersecurity scenario in India a priority: Rony Das

Bongaigaon entrepreneur Rony Das has been hitting the right notes as a security analyst. Das is now among the top few data security researchers in India who has been accorded recognition by Google, among others.

Belonging to a humble background in Bongaigaon district of western Assam, Rony Das is a security researcher who runs his security startup called Axom Security, providing security as a service to his clients besides enabling proper cybersecurity education.

A few months back, Rony Das won a bounty of USD 5000 from Google for reporting a vulnerability in their Android platform. He reported the bug in the Android Foreground Services which could be exploited by banking malwares, among others, to hack into user data. Working on the reported bug, the tech giant fixed the same, thereby protecting sensitive data of millions of Android users.

“It was not always like this. I come from a very humble family. My father, Rupan Das, runs a tailor shop in Bongaigaon and my mother, Rita Das, is a home maker. We lived more than 13 years in a one-room apartment. By God’s grace and the hours of work I put in, all those situations have changed quite a lot. My parents didn’t know what exactly I do, until 2014 when I went and participated at an ethical hacking competition in Kolkata and stood second for the very first time… things have changed since then…,” Rony said, speaking about his upbringing.

In 2015, when he was a class XII student at Bongaigaon Railway HS School, Rony used his phone to find out severe security flaw in the website run by the Gauhati University. The university administration thanked Rony for his work. And there was no looking back since then.

The self-learner did his graduation in the Science stream from Birjhora Mahavidyalaya college in Bongaigaon and continued his cybersecurity research.

Rony’s cybersecurity bug reports have been acknowledged by the people and organizations he reported, besides being well noted by the media.

Dreaming to strengthen the cybersecurity scenario in the country, Rony founded the company Axom Security. “I want to (and surely will) contribute something for my country with skills I have gained and gaining (which is a continuous process). And with that in my mind, I started a company called Axom Security, a name that is kept with love and defines where I come from, my homeland Assam,” he said.

Besides providing security for online businesses, his startup now works on research in Zero-day vulnerabilities for which he says he needs funding. “Other than this, we also provide top quality cybersecurity education which makes you job-ready as a penetration tester. Also, we provide online security service to ‘high-profile’ people who require the same,” he added.

