Transition Care, a necessity for total health recovery in senior citizens

Aging is often notable for imposing numerous health conditions that require hospitalization. Health conditions that occur in such age groups range from mild infections to severe health disorders. Hospitals usually treat senior citizens for their condition and discharge them, advising regular visits. There is a particular phase between hospital discharge and home that requires special attention and care and is crucial for their mental and physical recovery post-hospitalization. This phase identified as Transition Care, it defined as a short-term specialized care and support provided during a movement from one healthcare setting to either another or to home that helps the patient regain functional independence and full recovery.

Following hospital discharge, it takes a considerable time for an aged person to recover and adapt to their usual routine. This recovery period further prolongs when they go home directly after treatment as the experience of hospitalization is usually traumatic and while at home, they might not receive all the medical requirements needed for a post-hospitalization recovery. This is when Geriatricians felt the need to structure a specialized rehabilitative care that will assist in the health management and recovery of an aged person post-hospitalization or post-surgical period, a concept that is relatively new in the country but prominent overseas. The country at present houses an elderly population of 104 million among which 74 million are diabetic, 1.8 million are stroke patients and 300,000 are patients with cardiac conditions and accident history, and only 2.3 ICU beds per 100,000 patients available at hospitals, hence obtainability of a full-fledged specialized comprehensive health care might be a challenge. Transition Care might just be what is needed to mitigate this issue.

Transition Care is a comprehensive care service that provides a specific type of space and environment for the elderly to take their own time to adapt to the change in environment. This service involves placing the aged citizens in a specialized multi-disciplinary setting which gives them access to various healthcare resources such as Chronic and acute medical care, post-surgical care, urinary catheter and injections, elderly care with independent assistance, oxygen administration, illness or injury recovery assistance, and many more care services all within in a home-like facility and environment.

Speaking on this, Mr. Srinivasan G, Founder & CEO, Athulya Senior Care said, “So this Transition Care, which aids in full-recovery of an aged person post-hospitalization in the most comfortable way possible is not that hard to find out. Prominent Assisted Care Living and Healthcare facilities have now included it in their list of provided services. These Assisted Care Living establishments provide transition care for elderly at their living facilities with customized healthcare plans for long-term and short-term care along with ample health management aspects such as vital checking, post-surgery care, 24/7 nursing services and emergency care, daily/routine monitoring, rehabilitation/physiotherapy services, ICU facilities, senior living rental model, geriatric home healthcare services and much more. Taking into account the individual’s requirement, these facilities further provide transition care through personalized nursing, medical, and psychological care, and medical expert consultation. Transition Care is not limited to any specific ailment and provides assistance to all sorts of conditions including serious ones like Stroke, spinal cord injuries, cardiac issues, traumatic brain injuries, mental health disorders, and hip and knee replacement issues.”

