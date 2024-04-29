Travejar Introduced Dubai Tour Packages With Golden Triangle India!

Travejar Tourism LLC, a well known name in the travel industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new range of budget-friendly Dubai tours with Golden Triangle India extension of 08 Nights 09 Days, these packages are designed to provide travelers with an unforgettable & hassle free tour of both Dubai and India.

Travejar’s expert travel operators curate packages to match individual interests & budgets. “We want each guest to experience the true spirit of Emirati & Indian cultures in their own way,” said Pushpendra Sharma, Travejar Tourism LLC founder in a conversation.

Travejar designs personalized tours that enable travelers to discover the world without any hassle. With over 10 years of demonstrated experience in the travel industry, Travejar’s itineraries that are tailored to individual interests, highlights the culture, heritage & tradition of each destination. Our dedicated team ensures a hassle-free travel experience by handling all the nitty-gritty details so that you can focus on creating beautiful memories.

9 Days Dubai Tour Packages with Golden Triangle India

This tour package by travejar will cost around USD 1300/- for one Person. This exclusive tour package is designed by expert travel operators to meet even the smallest requirement of travelers. Here is the detailed itinerary of this package:-

Day 1: Arrival In Dubai- Marina Dhow Cruise Dinner

When you arrive in Dubai, our representative will be there to escort you to your hotel. After-check in, head on to dine at the Marina Dhow Cruise.

Day 2: Half-Day Abu Dhabi City Tour With Ferrari World Visit

Start your day with breakfast before going on a sightseeing tour of Abu Dhabi. Explore the marvelous Sheikh Zayed Mosque, cultural sights and Ferrari World.

Day 3: Red Dune Premium Desert Safari With Bbq Dinner

After breakfast, get ready for an exciting Desert Safari adventure. Enjoy dune-bashing, camel riding, and traditional entertainment at a desert camp with a delicious BBQ dinner before heading back to your hotel.

Day 4: Dubai City Tour With Burj Khalifa And Dubai Mall Visit

Explore Dubai on a city tour starting with Dubai Creek and Al Bastakiya quarter. Visit world famous attractions like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall & Dubai Fountain Show.

Day 5: Arrival In Jaipur

Checkout from your Dubai hotel after breakfast and fly to Jaipur. Upon arrival, check in at your Jaipur hotel and enjoy the evening at leisure.

Day 6: Full Day Jaipur City Tour

Explore Jaipur on a full-day city tour visiting Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, and shop at local Bazaars.

Day 7: Jaipur To Agra Transfer Via Fatehpur Sikri

Depart from Jaipur for Agra with a stop to explore Fatehpur Sikri en route, before reaching to Agra.

Day 8: Agra Sightseeing With Taj Mahal Visit | Transfer To Delhi

Start your day by visiting the wonderful Taj Mahal in agra before heading on to Delhi.

Day 9: Delhi Sightseeing And Departure For Your Onward Journey

After breakfast in your hotel, explore historic sites such as Red Fort, Jama Masjid, India Gate, Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple, and Qutub Minar before concluding your trip and fly to your onward Journey..!!

Accommodation Included In This Package

04 Nights at Hyatt Regency Dubai or Similar

02 Nights at Hilton Hotel Jaipur or Similar

01 Night at Radisson Hotel Agra or Similar

01 Night at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa Delhi

Inclusions

Daily Breakfast at the Hotel

Room at Double Occupancy basis

Half Day Abu Dhabi City Tour

Ferrari World Visit

Half Day Dubai City Tour

Burj Khalifa Non- Prime Hours Tickets (124 + 125 Floor)

Dubai Mall visit

Red Dune Premium Desert Safari with BBQ Dinner on Sharing Basis

Dinner at Marina Dhow Cruise

Cycle Rickshaw ride in Old Delhi.

Elephant ride in Jaipur.

Services of English-speaking local guides in Jaipur, Agra, and Delhi as per the itinerary.

Airport Pick-up and Drop-off on Private Basis

All Tours & Transfers are on Private Basis Except Desert Safari

Vehicle: - Toyota Etios or Similar in India; Toyota Sienna or Similar in Dubai

VAT Included

No Hidden Cost OR Extra charges

Exclusions

Economy Class Return Airfare

India Tourist Visa Charges

UAE Tourist Visa Charges

Tourism Dirham Fee

Any entrance fees to the monuments.

Lunch/ Dinner throughout the stay (Unless mentioned under inclusions)

Any sort entry/ attraction ticket will be directly payable during the city tour (If applicable)

Why Choose Dubai tour packages With Golden Triangle India Extension?

Budget-friendly packages that offer great value

Flexibility to tailor your itinerary according to your travel style

Packages designed by expert travel planners

Comprehensive tour support

Apart from the India tour packages, Travejar also has expertise in international tour packages including Georgia tour packages, Azerbaijan tour packages and Turkey tour packages. All of these packages are specially designed to cater each traveler's individual preferences, travel style and requirements.

If you are a true traveler by heart & soul and you are looking for an experience that offers great value for money, flexibility in planning your itinerary, trustworthy and reliable tour operators and 24/7 assistance, the Travejar's Dubai tour packages with Golden Triangle India extension are the perfect choice.

Contact Details:-

Website : www.travejar.com

: info@travejar.com Travejar Tourism LLC

Dubai Office(Registered) : 106, Building-4, Al Suq Al Kabeer, Opp. Concorde palace Hotel Bur Dubai, +97 1565016625 India Office : 112, Mahima Trinity mall, New Sanganer Road Sodala, Jaipur- 302019 + 91 9828340000 United Kingdom : 169, 321 - 323 High Rd, Chadwell Heath, Dagenham, RM6 6AX, United Kingdom, +44 2080049605

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.